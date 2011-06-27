Used 2003 Acura TL Consumer Reviews
Best car I've ever owned
I research my cars thoroughly before I buy. As an engineer I appreciate good design and the Acura is excellent. I buy on performance, reliability, and styling in that order. What attracted me most was that it was the best performing car in it's class according to Consumer Reports and it has not disappointed. Great acceleration with top mileage of about 30 mpg on the highway. Like many others it has had a new transmission but Acura covered the entire cost including an Acura loaner from the dealer. I've had lots of good comments about the deep blue metallic color. 130,000 miles and going strong. On my second set of brakes and third set of tires.
NO PROBLEMS AT ALL!!
I bought this car Sept 2010 with 110K miles. I drive at least 2,000 miles per month, this car has 141K now. 14 months and I've driven it 31K miles with NO PROBLEMS OR ISSUES. Oil changes and tires only. I drive my cars hard and I expect something to go wrong but the transmission shifts perfect and everything works perfectly. I go on 2-3 hour road trips at least twice a month with no worries. I trade cars about every 2 years and I have to say this is the best one I've had in a long time.
Pretty good all around car
I bought this car in 2005 with about 75,000 miles. Unfortunately, about one year or 6,000 miles later my transmission failed. Acura did not cover my specific transmission problem for whatever reason so I ended up spending about $3500 to replace. Other than that, I did replace the timing belt just as a precaution but nothing else major. I still love my car and plan on buying another Acura when this one goes. However, beware of the transmission!
Love the Type-S!
We bought our TL Type-S 6 months ago with 76,000 miles on it and we absolutely love it! It's fast and sporty, yet big enough for the whole family. The exterior is beautiful...(dual exhaust adds a ton!) and the interior is flawless. The only problem we had was that something went majorly wrong with the air conditioning system. Many of the parts were worn out and the air was completely warm. The whole system needed to be replaced to the tune of $860. Keep in mind that this car has been in Wisconsin its whole life so it's not like the A/C gets used very often. Other than the crappy A/C we have no problems and no regrets. The Type-S does require premium gas but the extra power given is worth it!
Excellent in every way
I purchased this car in 2005 with 50000. It now has over 130,000 and is running strong. I have never had any problems, just routine maint. It has begun "rattling" but it is 12 years old! Handles perfectly, hugs the road, extremely reliable in snow. Couldn't be happier. It is now 2 years since the last review, had the "rattling" fixed. Still runs great!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the TL
Related Used 2003 Acura TL info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2020 Acura TLX
- 2020 Acura RDX
- 2019 Acura RDX
- 2019 Acura MDX
- Acura TLX 2019
- 2020 Acura RLX
- 2019 Acura NSX
- Acura ILX 2019
- 2019 NSX