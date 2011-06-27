Used 2003 Acura TL Consumer Reviews

Best car I've ever owned TimK , 11/03/2010 25 of 26 people found this review helpful I research my cars thoroughly before I buy. As an engineer I appreciate good design and the Acura is excellent. I buy on performance, reliability, and styling in that order. What attracted me most was that it was the best performing car in it's class according to Consumer Reports and it has not disappointed. Great acceleration with top mileage of about 30 mpg on the highway. Like many others it has had a new transmission but Acura covered the entire cost including an Acura loaner from the dealer. I've had lots of good comments about the deep blue metallic color. 130,000 miles and going strong. On my second set of brakes and third set of tires. Report Abuse

NO PROBLEMS AT ALL!! 1soccerfan , 01/06/2012 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I bought this car Sept 2010 with 110K miles. I drive at least 2,000 miles per month, this car has 141K now. 14 months and I've driven it 31K miles with NO PROBLEMS OR ISSUES. Oil changes and tires only. I drive my cars hard and I expect something to go wrong but the transmission shifts perfect and everything works perfectly. I go on 2-3 hour road trips at least twice a month with no worries. I trade cars about every 2 years and I have to say this is the best one I've had in a long time.

Pretty good all around car alehr , 04/27/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I bought this car in 2005 with about 75,000 miles. Unfortunately, about one year or 6,000 miles later my transmission failed. Acura did not cover my specific transmission problem for whatever reason so I ended up spending about $3500 to replace. Other than that, I did replace the timing belt just as a precaution but nothing else major. I still love my car and plan on buying another Acura when this one goes. However, beware of the transmission!

Love the Type-S! corbin12 , 08/19/2011 12 of 13 people found this review helpful We bought our TL Type-S 6 months ago with 76,000 miles on it and we absolutely love it! It's fast and sporty, yet big enough for the whole family. The exterior is beautiful...(dual exhaust adds a ton!) and the interior is flawless. The only problem we had was that something went majorly wrong with the air conditioning system. Many of the parts were worn out and the air was completely warm. The whole system needed to be replaced to the tune of $860. Keep in mind that this car has been in Wisconsin its whole life so it's not like the A/C gets used very often. Other than the crappy A/C we have no problems and no regrets. The Type-S does require premium gas but the extra power given is worth it!