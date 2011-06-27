Used 2018 Acura RDX Consumer Reviews

Happy Camper Optionier , 12/16/2017 Advance Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 80 of 83 people found this review helpful Came from a BMW X-3 that I had been driving since purchasing new in 2011. The RDX is an easier daily driver. I had been driving on run flat tires for so long I had forgotten how bad they are. The RDX is simply more comfortable over all road conditions. Test drove the 2018 X-3 and was disappointed in the BMW’s turbo 4 pot. Even though it had good acceleration it’s still displays an economy car feel, sound and characteristics. Visibility is super, comfort is excellent. Just finished a 650 mile road trip that I had taken many times in the X-3 and felt more comfortable and much less fatigued in the RDX. Throw in at least $10,000 lower price than a similarly equipped X-3 and I’m simply a happy camper. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2018 RDX TECH PACKAGE Bill Kramer , 08/21/2018 Technology Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 24 of 24 people found this review helpful We bought the car for my wife's daily driving and long trips. We compared the 2018 RDX with the tech package to a 2019 RDX with tech package, CRV, RAV4, and an Audi. While the 2018 doesn't have all of the bells and whistles, i.e. Apple play. It had more than enough. The 6 cylinder normally aspirated engine with the 6 speed tranny are more than adequate. It's quick and handles great. We especially like the the split screens. We have NAV and music choices going on separate screens and don't find them distracting at all. Oh and did I mention it was about 10,000 + dollars cheaper than the Audi, BMW, or the 2019 RDX. All in all great value and great fun to drive. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability

Perl White AWD with Tech Package BoiseDriver , 03/24/2018 Technology Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 22 of 22 people found this review helpful For city use, the RDX drives & steers way better than I anticipated from a crossover. On the freeway, the RDX ride and seats are very comfortable. I especially notice how quiet the RDX is, even at higher speeds. We have driven Honda's / Acura's for over 30 years and are well-pleased with their consistent quality. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great ride and versatile vehicle! Tim Peters , 07/11/2018 Advance Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful I was driving a 2015 Acura TLX sedan. We moved to a new home that lies on a ridge at the top of a steep drive. After the first snow I realized we needed an AWD vehicle. I did not want to give up the precision, technology or the fun factor of my TLX but I knew that I needed something that had AWD and sat higher off the ground while still offering the precision, technology and the fun factor of my TLX. The RDX provides all of these qualities. The transmission is very smooth (more so than my TLX) and the 279 HP V6 is responsive and quick. The ride is quiet and comfortable, yet has responsive handling and steering. It has a sport mode with paddle shifters like my former TLX. The AWD system sends 50% of the torque to the rear wheels when needed. More than enough to navigate a snow covered steep drive. The voice controlled audio, navigation and climate control are top notch and the Siri hands free option works great. Cargo room is great for a five passenger SUV as is the fit and finish. Lane keep assistance and auto sensing speed cruise control make longer trips less tiring. Highly recommend this vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value