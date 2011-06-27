Used 2018 Acura RDX Consumer Reviews
Happy Camper
Came from a BMW X-3 that I had been driving since purchasing new in 2011. The RDX is an easier daily driver. I had been driving on run flat tires for so long I had forgotten how bad they are. The RDX is simply more comfortable over all road conditions. Test drove the 2018 X-3 and was disappointed in the BMW’s turbo 4 pot. Even though it had good acceleration it’s still displays an economy car feel, sound and characteristics. Visibility is super, comfort is excellent. Just finished a 650 mile road trip that I had taken many times in the X-3 and felt more comfortable and much less fatigued in the RDX. Throw in at least $10,000 lower price than a similarly equipped X-3 and I’m simply a happy camper.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2018 RDX TECH PACKAGE
We bought the car for my wife’s daily driving and long trips. We compared the 2018 RDX with the tech package to a 2019 RDX with tech package, CRV, RAV4, and an Audi. While the 2018 doesn’t have all of the bells and whistles, i.e. Apple play. It had more than enough. The 6 cylinder normally aspirated engine with the 6 speed tranny are more than adequate. It’s quick and handles great. We especially like the the split screens. We have NAV and music choices going on separate screens and don’t find them distracting at all. Oh and did I mention it was about 10,000 + dollars cheaper than the Audi, BMW, or the 2019 RDX. All in all great value and great fun to drive.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Perl White AWD with Tech Package
For city use, the RDX drives & steers way better than I anticipated from a crossover. On the freeway, the RDX ride and seats are very comfortable. I especially notice how quiet the RDX is, even at higher speeds. We have driven Honda's / Acura's for over 30 years and are well-pleased with their consistent quality.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great ride and versatile vehicle!
I was driving a 2015 Acura TLX sedan. We moved to a new home that lies on a ridge at the top of a steep drive. After the first snow I realized we needed an AWD vehicle. I did not want to give up the precision, technology or the fun factor of my TLX but I knew that I needed something that had AWD and sat higher off the ground while still offering the precision, technology and the fun factor of my TLX. The RDX provides all of these qualities. The transmission is very smooth (more so than my TLX) and the 279 HP V6 is responsive and quick. The ride is quiet and comfortable, yet has responsive handling and steering. It has a sport mode with paddle shifters like my former TLX. The AWD system sends 50% of the torque to the rear wheels when needed. More than enough to navigate a snow covered steep drive. The voice controlled audio, navigation and climate control are top notch and the Siri hands free option works great. Cargo room is great for a five passenger SUV as is the fit and finish. Lane keep assistance and auto sensing speed cruise control make longer trips less tiring. Highly recommend this vehicle.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Awesome SUV that is a bit long in the tooth
While the RDX 2nd gen has been around since 2013 the car has aged well and received a nice mid cycle refresh in 2016. The car is basically unchanged for 2018 and with the 3rd gen 2019 RDX on its way this summer you probably can score a good deal on a current gen or get one if you refuse to adopt to a high speed transmission w/ a turbo engine. One of the best parts of the 2nd gen RDX is the bullet proof 6 speed transmission paired to the 3.5L V6 engine, that has 279 hp and 252 lb-ft of toque, which means a healthy amount of instant power to the wheels. The car emits a healthy growl and is equipped with VCM so even with a V6 the RDX's 19/27 MPG is very respectable since a Lexus NX 200t AWD w/ a 4 cylinder turbo gets 22/28 MPG. Even though most luxury compact crossovers are oriented for utility and comfort it's sad that Acura omitted SH-AWD from the 2nd gen. The basic AWD system is fine and probably more than enough in most situations, but Acura's SH-AWD system is almost equal to Audi's Quattro system and it could have helped in acceleration since the RDX does suffer from some wheel squeal. I mostly cross shopped the RDX against the Lexus NX 200t AWD and while the Lexus just is more luxurious and offers more high end features it can costs thousands more than a RDX, it lacks the cargo/utility of an Acura, and noise wise it is louder, which is odd to say about a Lexus. The top of the line Advance trim offers some nice features as nice rims, heated & ventilated seats, remote engine start, rain-sensing windshield wipers, fog lights, and front and rear parking sensors but still lacks Android/Apple compatibility, heated steering wheel, heated outboard seats, panoramic moon roof, high grain leather, thigh extenders, wireless charging, 360 cameras, plus the RDX lacks some of the materials associated with a luxury car. If these aforementioned features aren't required than I think the RDX sits in between something like a loaded Honda CR-V and a Buick Envision, Infiniti QX50, Volvo XC60. RDX's resale and reliability are top notch and compared to German cars Acura maintenance is considered normal to even cheap. Acura recommends premium fuel but regular does just fine. The trim I wouldn't recommend at minimum to get is the Tech package since it provides sports seats w/ perforated leather, 8 way front passenger seat, on demand multi use display, voice recognition for Nav and Climate, navigation, AcuraLink, Real Time Traffic, ELS audio system, Siri Eyes Free, Blind Spot Info, Rear Cross Traffic Monitor. Overall the 2018 RDX is a very good car and really its biggest issue is that feature wise it falls behind the pack, but if you don't need the latest and greatest and want something that has a luxury caché and has a V6 engine with a smooth a quiet ride there aren't really many choices besides the RDX.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the RDX
Related Used 2018 Acura RDX info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 RLX
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2020 Acura TLX
- 2020 Acura RDX
- 2019 Acura RDX
- 2019 Acura MDX
- Acura TLX 2019
- 2020 Acura RLX
- 2019 Acura NSX
- Acura ILX 2019