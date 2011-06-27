Used 2010 Volvo S80 Consumer Reviews

Wife's Volvo Mike Minuto , 03/11/2017 3.2 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 6A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Outstanding car with no problems for 7 years. An outstanding car. Zero problems, still looks and runs like new. -3-12-18 UPDATE. Zero problems after 8 years of ownership. May be the best car for the money ever made. Still looks and runs perfect. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

My favorite car jm1955 , 02/24/2011 My first Volvo was an XC90. While being serviced I was given a 2010 S80 loaner. I purchased one 3 months later. I had wanted the V8, but they were in short supply and being discontinued. The turbo was a great second choice. I have the sport suspension and most bells and whistles. Most comfortable seats I have ever sat in. All my passengers comment on the comfort, ride and appearance of the car. Great simple design cabin with easy controls. This car is fast! I rarely get beat off the line by all the higher end sports sedans. This car is a well kept secret. Ssshh! Don't tell many others, I like being different.

Best of the three! brianluigi , 06/18/2011 i work with a us volvo dealer as a tech and i have to say the S80 with the V8 is my favorite! amazing design with the engine. today i reached 130 in seconds while taking a curve. this car deserves its rightful place next to any mercedes benz or audi. its classy, makes you feel like you own your city inside, and when you see a speeder you can pass them with ease. the only thing i dont like about this car is that its a little too quick. It makes me want to run from the cops when they try to pull me over for speeding.

Never more comfortable Anonymous , 12/06/2010 Bought the S80 V8 AWD with the executive package. Never have I been happier with a car, and I've had 25 in the past 26 years. The ride rivals my old Mercedes 420SEL. Massaging seats a nice bonus. Awesome power, good enough handling, and hours of comfort on 5 hour drives every weekend. I have a bad back, and BMW/Audi/Mercedes are too stiff. Cadillac/Lincoln are to "glitzy". Love the understated beauty of the car. Most comfortable seats in the world.