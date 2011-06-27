Used 2010 Volvo S80 Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
5.0
11 reviews
Wife's Volvo

Mike Minuto, 03/11/2017
3.2 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 6A)
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

Outstanding car with no problems for 7 years. An outstanding car. Zero problems, still looks and runs like new. -3-12-18 UPDATE. Zero problems after 8 years of ownership. May be the best car for the money ever made. Still looks and runs perfect.

My favorite car

jm1955, 02/24/2011
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

My first Volvo was an XC90. While being serviced I was given a 2010 S80 loaner. I purchased one 3 months later. I had wanted the V8, but they were in short supply and being discontinued. The turbo was a great second choice. I have the sport suspension and most bells and whistles. Most comfortable seats I have ever sat in. All my passengers comment on the comfort, ride and appearance of the car. Great simple design cabin with easy controls. This car is fast! I rarely get beat off the line by all the higher end sports sedans. This car is a well kept secret. Ssshh! Don't tell many others, I like being different.

Best of the three!

brianluigi, 06/18/2011
13 of 14 people found this review helpful

i work with a us volvo dealer as a tech and i have to say the S80 with the V8 is my favorite! amazing design with the engine. today i reached 130 in seconds while taking a curve. this car deserves its rightful place next to any mercedes benz or audi. its classy, makes you feel like you own your city inside, and when you see a speeder you can pass them with ease. the only thing i dont like about this car is that its a little too quick. It makes me want to run from the cops when they try to pull me over for speeding.

Never more comfortable

Anonymous, 12/06/2010
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Bought the S80 V8 AWD with the executive package. Never have I been happier with a car, and I've had 25 in the past 26 years. The ride rivals my old Mercedes 420SEL. Massaging seats a nice bonus. Awesome power, good enough handling, and hours of comfort on 5 hour drives every weekend. I have a bad back, and BMW/Audi/Mercedes are too stiff. Cadillac/Lincoln are to "glitzy". Love the understated beauty of the car. Most comfortable seats in the world.

Nice toy!

clsintl, 05/16/2010
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I ordered this car overseas when I lived in Europe which means the color, Magic Blue and the Odysseus wheels are not offered in the US V8 model. I get quite a few thumbs up when I drive and quite a few smug looks from Mercedes drivers. The interior leather is beige leather with coffee dash which is a beautiful combination. The 650W Stereo is just as good as my home Bose system. It's well balanced with the help of an equalizer. I love the engine when it first fires up as it growls then settles down where it's Quiet!

