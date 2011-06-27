Used 2003 Volvo C70 Consumer Reviews

Update on my Moondust C70 1972ChevelleMalibu , 03/26/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful 15,500 miles and can't wait for this summer. Only word of caution, get rid of the stock Pirelli tires ASAP. First off, they are only summer and second, the sidewalls are way too weak. You hit a pothole or bump and they are ruined. I switch over to Dunlop Wintersport M3. They also come run- flat. Take much more abuse (regulars), but low - profile in general is a bad idea. Car was totally fine in snow with the Dunlops (they are winter tires). Moondust color is perfect for hiding dirt, finish is fine, interior is perfect. No problems with anything, just get in and turn the key. Very unique. Drive all day and maybe see one other on the road. Can't think of anything else I would rather have. Report Abuse

Great Car spmoran , 12/06/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This car is fast, fun and pretty reliable. I've had a few strange things happen. Once the climate control stopped working, but when I got to the dealership it started again and has been fine since. Once the engine light came on but they couldn't figure out why. Someone mentioned that it was because I just got gas. Anyway, it went off and hasn't come on again. Otherwise I've had no problems.

A great car that is fun to drive! xyzzyx , 08/24/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have always owned mid priced - full sized convertibles (Cutlass / Toyota Solara / etc) and this has been the nicest, fun to drive, stylish car I driven. Good power (with the HT version) and comfortable. The power top and automatic boot is wonderful (ever been caught right before a downpour <smile>?) One touch and your back on the road. Add the six disc CD player and power antenna switch (both simple to install by yourself) and this car is ready to have fun.

volvo c70 convertible prpapo , 01/21/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful i love this car. the car is less noisy than other convertibles that i have driven - esoecially american cars.