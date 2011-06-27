  1. Home
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan S Specs & Features

Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG26
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/30 mpg
Fuel tank capacity15.3 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.9/459.0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower184 hp @ 6,000 rpm
Torque221 lb-ft @ 1,900 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity1,500 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,157 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
brake dryingyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
VW Care +$205
Convenience Packageyes
Combination Roadside Kit +$99
IQ.DRIVE® Package +$895
Roadside Assistance Kit +$85
Three-Row Tiguan MDO Package +$865
In-Car Entertainment
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Three-Row Rubber Mats Kit +$310
Rearview Mirror w/HomeLink +$325
First Aid Kit +$35
Luggage Net +$100
Three-Row Carpeted Mats +$210
Privacy Cover +$200
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front head room39.6 in.
Front hip room54.5 in.
Front leg room40.2 in.
Front shoulder room57.0 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room53.5 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Bumperdillo Protection Plate +$150
Roof Rack +$365
Rear Spoiler +$550
Dimensions
Angle of approach17.8 degrees
Angle of departure21.6 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,765 lbs.
EPA interior volume136.0 cu.ft.
Gross weight5,181 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height66.4 in.
Length186.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity65.3 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1,157 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity1,500 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors72.4 in.
Wheel base109.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pyrite Silver Metallic
  • Deep Black Pearl
  • Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Pure White
Interior Colors
  • Titan Black, cloth
  • Storm Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
215/65R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 20,000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100,000 mi.
