Used 2005 Porsche Boxster Consumer Reviews
Engine failure/balance shaft broke apart
Purchased 2005 Boxster S brand new. Never had any major issues until about 2 years with 20k miles. That's when vehicle had complete engine failure/balance shaft broke apart. Since the car was still under warranty car was towed to my local dealer. I was told the balance shaft broke causing complete engine damage! The dealership service dept had no loaners and I was without the car for 3 weeks. When the car was given back to me interior and exterior was scratched up and steering wheel was off center. I did not want to keep the car and called/meet with Porsche rep to discuss. Porsche N.A. rep would not help at all! Due to poor reliability I traded to Mercedes.
Awesome/Affordable Sportscar
I purchased my 2005 Boxster in 2006 (then 9,000 miles; now 64,000). I have not looked back since. It is surprisingly comfortable for such a tight-handling car. It looks and feels as mean as it sounds. And to my surprise, maintenance issues have been few (air/oil separator replaced). I could not ask for a better all-around sportcars. I highly recommend the model and year.
A Sure Cure for the Commuter Doldrums
After one year in the saddle and 3,000 miles of pavement conquered, the verdict is in -- superb job Porsche! I sold my 2001 Porsche 911 after a rather enjoyable but just as disappointing two years of ownership. After missing my Carerra for a few months I set out to find a newer and faster Porsche than my 996. I settled on a low mileage Boxster after an unplanned test drive left me quite impressed and smiling. I enjoy it more than my old 996. It sounds great, has good power, handles fine, and has been a joy to own. It has the sports chrono package and an upgraded six speed manual so it is a little more peppy than cars without those options. The engine sounds like a symphony when driven hard - especially when the exhaust echoes off tunnels and wall. Basically, the whole car just feels like a well engineered piece of fun. The car is fairly comfortable also. However, the car loses some points when the top is up for some annoying transmission noise and loss of exhaust sound and interior noise. I can only imagine what the new models must be like to drive. Well, except for the new version with a 4 cylinder. The Porsche flat 6 is a treasure. For the money, a used Boxster is a great deal.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2005 boxter s (bought used with 5700 mi)
I have been looking and test driving cars for 9 months (long time I know ). Drove vette 5 times, boxster and caymen about 5 times, 911s 3 times, z4, viper etc. The boxster was my favorite bar none (like it more then 911 s) but still couldn't pull the trigger. Well I finally purchased one and my goodness I couldn't be happier. This car is absolutely awesome in every way. It eats curves, the engine sound is better then music, and the build quality is outstanding. The fact that you can stay below 50 mph and have a blast is a big plus also (I don't think you can do that in a viper or vette as they require more room to make you smile IMHO)!
Catastrophic Engine Failure
Leased the 2005 Boxster S in February. Other than sidelight issues and a tire blowout in the upper peninsula of MI that required an excursion via flatbed trailer for 150 miles to the nearest town and a two day wait for the replacement tire it would have been an uneventful trip. The real fun started in the 2nd summer of ownership when the counterbalance shaft snapped in half with 10,127 miles on the odometer. Porsche replaced the engine 6 weeks later at their expense with a remanufactured 2006 version. Michigan summers are noted for their brevity so the six week layup took the fun out of the relationship. I flipped the lease in spring of 2007 and still miss the car. Reliability is an issue.
Sponsored cars related to the Boxster
Related Used 2005 Porsche Boxster info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2010
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2015
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2013
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2015
- Used BMW X6 2018
- Used Audi A3 2018
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2010
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback News
- Hyundai Veloster 2019
- 2021 BMW 5 Series News
- 2021 Mazda 3 News
- 2019 3500
- 2021 Toyota Mirai News
- 2020 M4 CS
- 2019 Lincoln Continental
- 2021 Chevrolet Equinox News
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Cayenne
- Porsche 911 2019
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- 2019 Porsche Panamera
- 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster
- Porsche Panamera 2019
- 2019 Macan
- 2019 Porsche 718 Cayman
- Porsche Cayenne 2020
- 2020 Porsche Macan