Used 2005 Porsche Boxster Consumer Reviews

Engine failure/balance shaft broke apart scott c. , 11/15/2008 18 of 18 people found this review helpful Purchased 2005 Boxster S brand new. Never had any major issues until about 2 years with 20k miles. That's when vehicle had complete engine failure/balance shaft broke apart. Since the car was still under warranty car was towed to my local dealer. I was told the balance shaft broke causing complete engine damage! The dealership service dept had no loaners and I was without the car for 3 weeks. When the car was given back to me interior and exterior was scratched up and steering wheel was off center. I did not want to keep the car and called/meet with Porsche rep to discuss. Porsche N.A. rep would not help at all! Due to poor reliability I traded to Mercedes. Report Abuse

Awesome/Affordable Sportscar tom_dz , 09/27/2011 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I purchased my 2005 Boxster in 2006 (then 9,000 miles; now 64,000). I have not looked back since. It is surprisingly comfortable for such a tight-handling car. It looks and feels as mean as it sounds. And to my surprise, maintenance issues have been few (air/oil separator replaced). I could not ask for a better all-around sportcars. I highly recommend the model and year. Report Abuse

A Sure Cure for the Commuter Doldrums RJosephs , 03/23/2016 2dr Roadster (2.7L 6cyl 5M) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful After one year in the saddle and 3,000 miles of pavement conquered, the verdict is in -- superb job Porsche! I sold my 2001 Porsche 911 after a rather enjoyable but just as disappointing two years of ownership. After missing my Carerra for a few months I set out to find a newer and faster Porsche than my 996. I settled on a low mileage Boxster after an unplanned test drive left me quite impressed and smiling. I enjoy it more than my old 996. It sounds great, has good power, handles fine, and has been a joy to own. It has the sports chrono package and an upgraded six speed manual so it is a little more peppy than cars without those options. The engine sounds like a symphony when driven hard - especially when the exhaust echoes off tunnels and wall. Basically, the whole car just feels like a well engineered piece of fun. The car is fairly comfortable also. However, the car loses some points when the top is up for some annoying transmission noise and loss of exhaust sound and interior noise. I can only imagine what the new models must be like to drive. Well, except for the new version with a 4 cylinder. The Porsche flat 6 is a treasure. For the money, a used Boxster is a great deal. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2005 boxter s (bought used with 5700 mi) Russ , 09/14/2008 7 of 9 people found this review helpful I have been looking and test driving cars for 9 months (long time I know ). Drove vette 5 times, boxster and caymen about 5 times, 911s 3 times, z4, viper etc. The boxster was my favorite bar none (like it more then 911 s) but still couldn't pull the trigger. Well I finally purchased one and my goodness I couldn't be happier. This car is absolutely awesome in every way. It eats curves, the engine sound is better then music, and the build quality is outstanding. The fact that you can stay below 50 mph and have a blast is a big plus also (I don't think you can do that in a viper or vette as they require more room to make you smile IMHO)! Report Abuse