Estimated values
2005 Porsche Boxster 2dr Roadster (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,986
|$13,931
|$15,691
|Clean
|$9,941
|$12,629
|$14,193
|Average
|$7,852
|$10,026
|$11,197
|Rough
|$5,762
|$7,423
|$8,201
Estimated values
2005 Porsche Boxster S 2dr Roadster (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,422
|$17,021
|$19,170
|Clean
|$12,146
|$15,430
|$17,340
|Average
|$9,593
|$12,250
|$13,680
|Rough
|$7,040
|$9,069
|$10,020