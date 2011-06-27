Used 2014 Nissan Xterra Consumer Reviews

Overall Satisfied, but not blown away bgebsxterra , 04/10/2015 Pro-4X 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M) 19 of 19 people found this review helpful I bought this truck because I wanted an SUV with 4WD or AWD that also had a manual transmission. I've only had it for 4 months and haven't had a chance to really test the off road capabilities. It is comfortable enough, but the interior is pretty cheap looking. For 2014 the Xterra Pro-4X gets the new Nissan Connect Infotainment system which works flawlessly. The Rofkford-Fosgate stereo is a little bit too bassy but overall sounds very good. Fuel economy is disappointing. Overall, I do enjoy driving it, and I at least have the feeling that I could take it anywhere. For the price, and the options this truck is difficult to beat. Report Abuse

review jack thomsen , 03/31/2017 Pro-4X 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Car is great four wheeler. Runs well and goes anywhere you want it to go. Interior is comfortable. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Best Real 4x4 I've owned Terry Collins , 07/23/2018 Pro-4X 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M) 4 of 5 people found this review helpful The Nissan Xterra PRO 4-X is one of the most dependable, responsive, and real 4x4 I've owned since my 1987 K-5 Blazer. I have owned this truck since June 2014. I ordered it with every option offered that year. 4 years later I still get compliments on how this is a great looking 4x4. I could easily sell it for 26k, but, it would take much more than money to get me to part with her. I live in Vermont, the 5 season state, 5 being mud season. I the 4+years I've driven this girl I have never been stuck. I have pulled 1/2 and 3/4 ton 4x4 trucks out of spots that left the bigger guys with a priceless look on their face. Wow, for a little gal she's got some ass behind her. It was a sad day when Nissan dropped this model. Finding one today that has some life left will cost 25k easily. I guess when they stopped producing it, that boosted the resale value. Problem is anyone that has one isn't willing to part with it. There are other trucks out there that in many cases can outperform the PRO 4X, but there's nothing out there right that even in the same class as my gal. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Best SUV of a dying breed Terry , 07/04/2017 Pro-4X 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This isn't a vehicle built for long trips with the family and pets unless you're going somewhere off the beaten path. I've had 3 XTerras to get to the one I have now. My first one was a step below the Off Road version in 2010. I bought it used drove it for about 18 months and traded it for a new 2011 PRO-4X. I drove this one for about 3 years until I was able to order one exactly the way I wanted it. I never had any problems with the first 2 of any type. I had it serviced when it was due and the dealership where I bought both of them took very good care of my vehicle and me as well. I ordered a 2014 PRO-4X in late April of 2014 and took delivery of it on Father's day weekend in June. It's the only one like it in the state with the exception of one other PRO-4X. The owner of that one lives on the other side of the state. It has been very dependable, it's gotten me anywhere I've wanted to go and it has not snowed enough yet to stop her. I dud put B.F. Goodrich KO2 All Terrain T/A's on it. The dealership where I bought it will take it back in trade in a heart beat. The President of the dealership said he has people lined up waiting for the day i trade bit in, it'll never make the lot. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value