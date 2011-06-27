Estimated values
2014 Nissan Xterra S 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,986
|$13,820
|$16,364
|Clean
|$10,605
|$13,329
|$15,766
|Average
|$9,843
|$12,346
|$14,568
|Rough
|$9,082
|$11,364
|$13,371
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Xterra S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,930
|$14,645
|$17,082
|Clean
|$11,517
|$14,124
|$16,457
|Average
|$10,689
|$13,083
|$15,207
|Rough
|$9,862
|$12,043
|$13,957
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Xterra Pro-4X 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,522
|$18,095
|$21,301
|Clean
|$14,019
|$17,452
|$20,522
|Average
|$13,012
|$16,166
|$18,963
|Rough
|$12,005
|$14,880
|$17,405
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Xterra X 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,918
|$12,456
|$14,733
|Clean
|$9,574
|$12,013
|$14,194
|Average
|$8,886
|$11,128
|$13,116
|Rough
|$8,199
|$10,242
|$12,038
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Xterra S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,254
|$15,269
|$17,975
|Clean
|$11,829
|$14,726
|$17,318
|Average
|$10,980
|$13,641
|$16,002
|Rough
|$10,130
|$12,555
|$14,687
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Xterra X 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,193
|$13,884
|$16,299
|Clean
|$10,805
|$13,391
|$15,702
|Average
|$10,029
|$12,404
|$14,510
|Rough
|$9,253
|$11,417
|$13,317
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Xterra Pro-4X 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,645
|$15,597
|$17,354
|Clean
|$13,172
|$15,043
|$16,719
|Average
|$12,226
|$13,934
|$15,449
|Rough
|$11,280
|$12,826
|$14,179