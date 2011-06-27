  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Versa
  4. Used 2016 Nissan Versa
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2016 Nissan Versa 1.6 S Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Versa
More about the 2016 Versa
Overview
Starting MSRP
$11,990
See Versa Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$11,990
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$11,990
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)291.6/388.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.8 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$11,990
Torque107 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower109 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$11,990
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$11,990
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$11,990
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$11,990
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$11,990
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Compass & Homelinkyes
Floor & Trunk Mats (5-Piece)yes
Illuminated Kick Platesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$11,990
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$11,990
Front head room39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room51.7 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room48.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$11,990
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear hip Room46.2 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.
Rear shoulder room51.9 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$11,990
Rear Trunk Spoileryes
Chrome Trunk Accentyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$11,990
Maximum cargo capacity14.9 cu.ft.
Angle of departure20.5 degrees
Length175.4 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.9 cu.ft.
Angle of approach19.1 degrees
Height59.6 in.
EPA interior volume105.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$11,990
Exterior Colors
  • Gun Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Graphite Blue
  • Fresh Powder
  • Super Black
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$11,990
inside mounted spare tireyes
P185/65R15 tiresyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$11,990
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$11,990
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Versa Inventory

Related Used 2016 Nissan Versa 1.6 S info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles