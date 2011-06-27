2021 INFINITI QX50
What’s new
- Luxe trim now comes with many features from last year's ProAssist and ProActive packages
- New optional Appearance package for Luxe models
- Part of the second QX50 generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Roomy interior with comfortable seating
- Lots of cargo space
- Easy to get in and out
- Quiet at highway speeds
- Inconsistent power delivery due to CVT automatic
- Disappointing real-world fuel economy
- Steering feels overly light and artificial
Sponsored cars related to the QX50
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 INFINITI QX50.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|PURE 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT
|MSRP
|$37,950
|MPG
|23 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|268 hp @ 5600 rpm
|PURE 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT
|MSRP
|$39,950
|MPG
|22 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|268 hp @ 5600 rpm
|LUXE 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT
|MSRP
|$41,500
|MPG
|23 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|268 hp @ 5600 rpm
|SENSORY 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT
|MSRP
|$50,000
|MPG
|23 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|268 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|15.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the INFINITI QX50 a good car?
What's new in the 2021 INFINITI QX50?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 INFINITI QX50:
- Luxe trim now comes with many features from last year's ProAssist and ProActive packages
- New optional Appearance package for Luxe models
- Part of the second QX50 generation introduced for 2019
Is the INFINITI QX50 reliable?
Is the 2021 INFINITI QX50 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 INFINITI QX50?
The least-expensive 2021 INFINITI QX50 is the 2021 INFINITI QX50 PURE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $37,950.
Other versions include:
- PURE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $37,950
- PURE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $39,950
- LUXE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $41,500
- SENSORY 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $50,000
- SENSORY 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $52,000
- AUTOGRAPH 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $54,200
- AUTOGRAPH 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $56,850
- LUXE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $43,500
- ESSENTIAL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $44,700
- ESSENTIAL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $46,700
What are the different models of INFINITI QX50?
More about the 2021 INFINITI QX50
2021 INFINITI QX50 Overview
The 2021 INFINITI QX50 is offered in the following submodels: QX50 SUV. Available styles include PURE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), PURE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), LUXE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), SENSORY 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), SENSORY 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), AUTOGRAPH 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), AUTOGRAPH 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), LUXE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), ESSENTIAL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), and ESSENTIAL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT).
What do people think of the 2021 INFINITI QX50?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 INFINITI QX50 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 QX50.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 INFINITI QX50 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 QX50 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2021 INFINITI QX50?
Which 2021 INFINITI QX50s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 INFINITI QX50 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 INFINITI QX50.
Can't find a new 2021 INFINITI QX50s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new INFINITI QX50 for sale - 9 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $14,637.
Find a new INFINITI for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $24,027.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2021 INFINITI QX50?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out INFINITI lease specials
Related 2021 INFINITI QX50 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2017
- Used Lexus RX 350 2018
- Used Dodge Charger 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2017
- Used Ford Mustang 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 CR-V
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Mustang
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- Tesla Model 3 2020
- 2021 Tesla Model 3 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Silverado 1500
- 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe
- 2020 Chevrolet Traverse
- 2020 Chevrolet Blazer
- 2021 Chevrolet Colorado
- 2020 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2020 Chevrolet Impala
- 2020 Suburban
- 2020 Silverado 2500HD
- Chevrolet Cruze 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Mustang
- 2020 BMW i8
- 2020 NSX
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2020
- 2021 Lexus LC 500
- Audi R8 2020
- 2020 BMW M4
- 2020 Lamborghini Huracan
- Subaru BRZ 2020