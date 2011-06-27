  1. Home
2021 INFINITI QX50

What’s new

  • Luxe trim now comes with many features from last year's ProAssist and ProActive packages
  • New optional Appearance package for Luxe models
  • Part of the second QX50 generation introduced for 2019

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy interior with comfortable seating
  • Lots of cargo space
  • Easy to get in and out
  • Quiet at highway speeds
  • Inconsistent power delivery due to CVT automatic
  • Disappointing real-world fuel economy
  • Steering feels overly light and artificial
$37,950
2021 INFINITI QX50 pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    PURE 4dr SUV features & specs
    PURE 4dr SUV
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT
    MSRP$37,950
    MPG 23 city / 29 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower268 hp @ 5600 rpm
    PURE 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    PURE 4dr SUV AWD
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT
    MSRP$39,950
    MPG 22 city / 28 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower268 hp @ 5600 rpm
    LUXE 4dr SUV features & specs
    LUXE 4dr SUV
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT
    MSRP$41,500
    MPG 23 city / 29 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower268 hp @ 5600 rpm
    SENSORY 4dr SUV features & specs
    SENSORY 4dr SUV
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT
    MSRP$50,000
    MPG 23 city / 29 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower268 hp @ 5600 rpm
    See all 2021 INFINITI QX50 features & specs

    Safety

    NHTSA Overall Rating

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
    Side Crash RatingRating
    OverallNot Rated
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
    RolloverRating
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover15.5%
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength TestNot Tested
    Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    FAQ

    Is the INFINITI QX50 a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 QX50 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about INFINITI QX50 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the QX50 gets an EPA-estimated 25 mpg to 26 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the QX50 ranges from 31.1 to 31.4 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a INFINITI QX50. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 INFINITI QX50?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 INFINITI QX50:

    • Luxe trim now comes with many features from last year's ProAssist and ProActive packages
    • New optional Appearance package for Luxe models
    • Part of the second QX50 generation introduced for 2019
    Learn more

    Is the INFINITI QX50 reliable?

    To determine whether the INFINITI QX50 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the QX50. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the QX50's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 INFINITI QX50 a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 INFINITI QX50 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 QX50 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 INFINITI QX50?

    The least-expensive 2021 INFINITI QX50 is the 2021 INFINITI QX50 PURE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $37,950.

    Other versions include:

    • PURE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $37,950
    • PURE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $39,950
    • LUXE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $41,500
    • SENSORY 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $50,000
    • SENSORY 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $52,000
    • AUTOGRAPH 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $54,200
    • AUTOGRAPH 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $56,850
    • LUXE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $43,500
    • ESSENTIAL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $44,700
    • ESSENTIAL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $46,700
    Learn more

    What are the different models of INFINITI QX50?

    If you're interested in the INFINITI QX50, the next question is, which QX50 model is right for you? QX50 variants include PURE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), PURE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), LUXE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), and SENSORY 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT). For a full list of QX50 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 INFINITI QX50

    2021 INFINITI QX50 Overview

    The 2021 INFINITI QX50 is offered in the following submodels: QX50 SUV. Available styles include PURE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), PURE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), LUXE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), SENSORY 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), SENSORY 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), AUTOGRAPH 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), AUTOGRAPH 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), LUXE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), ESSENTIAL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), and ESSENTIAL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT).

    What do people think of the 2021 INFINITI QX50?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 INFINITI QX50 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 QX50.

