Estimated values
2016 Nissan Versa 1.6 S Plus 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,546
|$7,135
|$8,803
|Clean
|$5,339
|$6,874
|$8,461
|Average
|$4,926
|$6,351
|$7,777
|Rough
|$4,513
|$5,829
|$7,093
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Versa 1.6 SL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,473
|$8,233
|$10,084
|Clean
|$6,231
|$7,932
|$9,692
|Average
|$5,749
|$7,329
|$8,908
|Rough
|$5,266
|$6,726
|$8,125
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Versa 1.6 S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,004
|$6,417
|$7,901
|Clean
|$4,818
|$6,182
|$7,594
|Average
|$4,445
|$5,712
|$6,980
|Rough
|$4,072
|$5,242
|$6,366
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Versa 1.6 S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,301
|$6,790
|$8,354
|Clean
|$5,104
|$6,542
|$8,029
|Average
|$4,709
|$6,044
|$7,380
|Rough
|$4,314
|$5,547
|$6,731
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Versa 1.6 SV 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,981
|$7,637
|$9,377
|Clean
|$5,758
|$7,357
|$9,013
|Average
|$5,312
|$6,798
|$8,284
|Rough
|$4,866
|$6,238
|$7,556