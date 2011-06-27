1) You don't need a ton of space for passengers or cargo. It's perfectly reasonable for everyday use, but 4 adults won't be comfortable for more than an hour, and it doesn't have the kind of cargo space to pack more than for like a couple's long weekend. 2) You can put up with a stiff ride and some wind noise. The suspension is very firm; the ride isn't crashy, but it is firm. If you open the windows above about 60mph, there is buffeting. That's it. This thing is a riot, start to finish: energetic, fun, easy to drive, agile beyond its competition, and surprisingly connected and cohesive. It performs with a lovely balance and sort of cleanliness to its handling. The shifter isn't good, but it works well and a shift kit is easy to install. The steering is actually communicative, and is well-weighted with a nice ratio. The engine is charming: revs hard to 5500 and always wants more, with an adorable medium-pitched bellow under throttle. There's a bit of lag and torque steer, but nothing that detracts from the experience. The handling is as good as the magazines say it is: great turn-in, and puts the power down well coming out of a turn. Brakes are strong and easy to modulate. You'll get mileage in the high 20s even if you drive like a maniac. Base seats, by the way, are fine, or at least not bad. I didn't feel bad about saving the $2k by skipping the Recaros. Update: After 6 months and 9000 miles, it is a reasonable commuter (30 miles one way); no issues other than the brake discs will corrode on their surfaces and make some noise. It's a little creepy, but performance does not degrade, and my pads and rotors still have plenty left in them. I had snow tires on it for the winter, and the car was surprisingly eager to rotate on them, especially in the wet. It's very friendly / communicative / controllable about oversteering, but an inexperienced driver should be warned. Otherwise, I stand by all my previous comments. It still makes me laugh every time I drive it. Update: after 12 months and 15000 miles, you can cane these little cars and they hold up well. The only problem I have had is the stock wheels lose their little balancing weights intermittently. The wheels are too heavy anyway, and the stock tires leave a little to be desired. I'm replacing both next spring. I like the shifter better than I did when I first got it, and it puts the power down better and cleaner than I'd thought. Also the racing school that comes with the car is a total delight and highly recommended, especially for beginners. Otherwise, I stand by all my previous comments. It still makes me laugh every time I drive it. Update: after 18 months and 24,500 miles, it is still a treat to drive, and I have a mid-engine, RWD sports car as a toy. Its excellent chassis and harmonious drivetrain shines through every trip I take. After a couple mall parking lot practice sessions, you can almost write in the snow with it. It's an outstanding and safe bad weather car, as long as you know what oversteer is. I would let a teenager drive one once I showed the kid how it acts when losing traction. Now that the snow is slowly leaving us, my snow tires on regular pavement is the most fun I've had with the car. Update: after 24 months / 33,000 miles, it's still a peach. It still feels tight and excitable to drive, and I still giggle every time I drive it. The HVAC makes a weird noise for 10 seconds when off, but that's its only foible so far. I've encountered a lot of people saying it rides horribly, and would just say to try before you buy. It doesn't bother me, but I'm used to tuner cars. Update: after 30+ months / 39,000 miles, I actually like it more than I used to. I started autocrossing it regularly, and it's a great platform for a rookie. It's really easy to learn how much grip you have at either end, and its response to inputs is predictable. I'm doing better every time I go out, and having a blast. I also had an opportunity to drive a new & fancy performance car recently, and the only thing it really did better was drivetrain noise / vision-blurring acceleration.

