Estimated values
2012 Nissan Titan S 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,689
|$12,123
|$14,017
|Clean
|$9,189
|$11,492
|$13,267
|Average
|$8,189
|$10,229
|$11,768
|Rough
|$7,188
|$8,966
|$10,269
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Titan SV 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,472
|$13,983
|$15,944
|Clean
|$10,880
|$13,255
|$15,091
|Average
|$9,696
|$11,798
|$13,386
|Rough
|$8,511
|$10,342
|$11,681
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Titan S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,047
|$14,430
|$16,293
|Clean
|$11,425
|$13,678
|$15,422
|Average
|$10,182
|$12,175
|$13,679
|Rough
|$8,938
|$10,672
|$11,937
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Titan SL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,962
|$15,807
|$18,027
|Clean
|$12,293
|$14,983
|$17,063
|Average
|$10,955
|$13,337
|$15,135
|Rough
|$9,617
|$11,690
|$13,207
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Titan SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,671
|$15,224
|$17,219
|Clean
|$12,017
|$14,431
|$16,298
|Average
|$10,709
|$12,845
|$14,456
|Rough
|$9,401
|$11,259
|$12,615
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Titan SV 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,327
|$13,703
|$15,558
|Clean
|$10,743
|$12,989
|$14,727
|Average
|$9,573
|$11,561
|$13,063
|Rough
|$8,404
|$10,134
|$11,399
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Titan PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,862
|$16,752
|$19,010
|Clean
|$13,146
|$15,879
|$17,994
|Average
|$11,715
|$14,134
|$15,961
|Rough
|$10,284
|$12,389
|$13,927
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Titan SV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,327
|$13,819
|$15,763
|Clean
|$10,743
|$13,099
|$14,920
|Average
|$9,573
|$11,660
|$13,234
|Rough
|$8,404
|$10,220
|$11,549
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Titan S 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,595
|$12,878
|$14,659
|Clean
|$10,049
|$12,207
|$13,875
|Average
|$8,955
|$10,866
|$12,308
|Rough
|$7,861
|$9,524
|$10,740
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Titan SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,173
|$17,091
|$19,371
|Clean
|$13,441
|$16,200
|$18,335
|Average
|$11,978
|$14,420
|$16,264
|Rough
|$10,515
|$12,640
|$14,192
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Titan SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,313
|$21,226
|$25,038
|Clean
|$15,471
|$20,121
|$23,699
|Average
|$13,787
|$17,909
|$21,021
|Rough
|$12,103
|$15,698
|$18,344
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Titan SV 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,995
|$12,712
|$14,824
|Clean
|$9,480
|$12,050
|$14,031
|Average
|$8,448
|$10,726
|$12,446
|Rough
|$7,416
|$9,402
|$10,861
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Titan PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,298
|$15,156
|$17,384
|Clean
|$11,663
|$14,366
|$16,454
|Average
|$10,394
|$12,787
|$14,595
|Rough
|$9,124
|$11,209
|$12,736
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Titan S 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,538
|$13,712
|$16,174
|Clean
|$9,994
|$12,998
|$15,310
|Average
|$8,907
|$11,569
|$13,580
|Rough
|$7,819
|$10,141
|$11,850