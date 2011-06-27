  1. Home
2012 Nissan Titan Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2012 Nissan Titan S 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,689$12,123$14,017
Clean$9,189$11,492$13,267
Average$8,189$10,229$11,768
Rough$7,188$8,966$10,269
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Titan SV 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,472$13,983$15,944
Clean$10,880$13,255$15,091
Average$9,696$11,798$13,386
Rough$8,511$10,342$11,681
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Titan S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,047$14,430$16,293
Clean$11,425$13,678$15,422
Average$10,182$12,175$13,679
Rough$8,938$10,672$11,937
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Titan SL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,962$15,807$18,027
Clean$12,293$14,983$17,063
Average$10,955$13,337$15,135
Rough$9,617$11,690$13,207
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Titan SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,671$15,224$17,219
Clean$12,017$14,431$16,298
Average$10,709$12,845$14,456
Rough$9,401$11,259$12,615
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Titan SV 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,327$13,703$15,558
Clean$10,743$12,989$14,727
Average$9,573$11,561$13,063
Rough$8,404$10,134$11,399
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Titan PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,862$16,752$19,010
Clean$13,146$15,879$17,994
Average$11,715$14,134$15,961
Rough$10,284$12,389$13,927
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Titan SV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,327$13,819$15,763
Clean$10,743$13,099$14,920
Average$9,573$11,660$13,234
Rough$8,404$10,220$11,549
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Titan S 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,595$12,878$14,659
Clean$10,049$12,207$13,875
Average$8,955$10,866$12,308
Rough$7,861$9,524$10,740
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Titan SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,173$17,091$19,371
Clean$13,441$16,200$18,335
Average$11,978$14,420$16,264
Rough$10,515$12,640$14,192
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Titan SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,313$21,226$25,038
Clean$15,471$20,121$23,699
Average$13,787$17,909$21,021
Rough$12,103$15,698$18,344
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Titan SV 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,995$12,712$14,824
Clean$9,480$12,050$14,031
Average$8,448$10,726$12,446
Rough$7,416$9,402$10,861
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Titan PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,298$15,156$17,384
Clean$11,663$14,366$16,454
Average$10,394$12,787$14,595
Rough$9,124$11,209$12,736
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Titan S 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,538$13,712$16,174
Clean$9,994$12,998$15,310
Average$8,907$11,569$13,580
Rough$7,819$10,141$11,850
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Nissan Titan on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Nissan Titan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,189 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,492 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Titan is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Nissan Titan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,189 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,492 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2012 Nissan Titan, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2012 Nissan Titan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,189 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,492 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 Nissan Titan. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 Nissan Titan and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 Nissan Titan ranges from $7,188 to $14,017, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 Nissan Titan is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.