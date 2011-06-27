Used 2006 Nissan Titan Consumer Reviews

Best truck I've owned Lester Welshans , 03/16/2016 SE FFV 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) 27 of 27 people found this review helpful I would definitely own another. Still diving mine runs like new, no mechanical issues no warning lights and the truck is fixing to turn 322,xxx miles. I honestly have no complaints Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Rolling Thunder.... titanloving , 02/12/2012 14 of 14 people found this review helpful My wife and I just purchased a 2006 crew cab LE Titan. Never really liked the styling of the domestic trucks and the Toyota's pricing steered me away. Even on a used Tundra with 100k miles people are asking $20 grand!! Ridiculous. A new truck being out of our price range I looked high and low for a used truck with the options I wanted with low miles and price that wasn't bad. We found it!! My truck has less than 39K miles and is fully loaded and we paid less than $20k! The captains chairs, sound system and interior styling is awesome. Truck rides great and has a little growl too with only stock exhaust. Love the chrome all around, especially the bold front. Driving is true enjoyment Report Abuse

2006 king cab titan neil bradford , 09/08/2006 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I would like temperature in mirror, easier radio to understand, of course better mileage. Report Abuse

bye bye chevy Bobby , 09/13/2006 11 of 12 people found this review helpful Well I was a chevy man for all of my 30 years until I sat behind the wheel of my new titan. By far the fastest truck I have ever owned. I see alot of mpg complaints but what would you expect from 5.6 V8. I added Cold Air induction and a few other bolt ons exhaust etc.. and am getting 13 city and 16 hwy. The Rockford sound is incredible, and my kids love the DVD. I am still finding stuff on this truck that I didn't know was there Report Abuse