Used 2006 Nissan Titan Consumer Reviews
Best truck I've owned
I would definitely own another. Still diving mine runs like new, no mechanical issues no warning lights and the truck is fixing to turn 322,xxx miles. I honestly have no complaints
Rolling Thunder....
My wife and I just purchased a 2006 crew cab LE Titan. Never really liked the styling of the domestic trucks and the Toyota's pricing steered me away. Even on a used Tundra with 100k miles people are asking $20 grand!! Ridiculous. A new truck being out of our price range I looked high and low for a used truck with the options I wanted with low miles and price that wasn't bad. We found it!! My truck has less than 39K miles and is fully loaded and we paid less than $20k! The captains chairs, sound system and interior styling is awesome. Truck rides great and has a little growl too with only stock exhaust. Love the chrome all around, especially the bold front. Driving is true enjoyment
2006 king cab titan
I would like temperature in mirror, easier radio to understand, of course better mileage.
bye bye chevy
Well I was a chevy man for all of my 30 years until I sat behind the wheel of my new titan. By far the fastest truck I have ever owned. I see alot of mpg complaints but what would you expect from 5.6 V8. I added Cold Air induction and a few other bolt ons exhaust etc.. and am getting 13 city and 16 hwy. The Rockford sound is incredible, and my kids love the DVD. I am still finding stuff on this truck that I didn't know was there
The great titan
Bought my titan se 4x4 at 37000 miles it had several recalls, but no other repairs I drive 70 miles a day 6 days a week in mountainous terrain,I keep regular maintenance and have replaced brakes twice I'm at 160,000 miles now, looking at new vehicles to replace my titan nothing compares to the leg room , cargo space, power ,4x4 capability, I love my truck bed power plug in and cargo tie downs and the way my titan hugs corners .my all time favorite vehicle! I would purchase another if the gas milage was not an issue for me.
