Estimated values
2006 Nissan Titan XE 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,006$5,442$6,217
Clean$3,667$4,979$5,686
Average$2,989$4,052$4,625
Rough$2,310$3,126$3,564
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Titan SE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,395$7,504$8,643
Clean$4,938$6,865$7,905
Average$4,024$5,588$6,430
Rough$3,111$4,311$4,955
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Titan SE FFV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,666$4,890$5,551
Clean$3,356$4,474$5,077
Average$2,735$3,642$4,130
Rough$2,114$2,809$3,182
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Titan SE FFV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,335$5,760$6,530
Clean$3,968$5,269$5,973
Average$3,234$4,289$4,859
Rough$2,500$3,309$3,744
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Titan SE FFV 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,050$5,789$6,729
Clean$3,707$5,297$6,155
Average$3,021$4,311$5,006
Rough$2,335$3,326$3,858
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Titan LE 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,700$6,470$7,426
Clean$4,302$5,919$6,792
Average$3,506$4,818$5,525
Rough$2,710$3,717$4,257
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Titan SE FFV 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,822$7,104$8,337
Clean$4,414$6,500$7,625
Average$3,597$5,291$6,202
Rough$2,781$4,081$4,779
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Titan LE FFV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,743$6,564$7,549
Clean$4,342$6,006$6,905
Average$3,539$4,888$5,616
Rough$2,735$3,771$4,328
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Titan SE 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,385$5,834$6,618
Clean$4,014$5,338$6,053
Average$3,271$4,345$4,924
Rough$2,528$3,352$3,794
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Titan XE FFV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,332$5,487$6,110
Clean$3,965$5,020$5,589
Average$3,231$4,086$4,546
Rough$2,498$3,152$3,503
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Titan XE FFV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,489$4,698$5,352
Clean$3,194$4,299$4,896
Average$2,603$3,499$3,982
Rough$2,012$2,699$3,069
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Titan LE 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,388$7,149$8,102
Clean$4,931$6,541$7,411
Average$4,019$5,324$6,028
Rough$3,107$4,107$4,645
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Titan LE FFV 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,894$5,435$6,267
Clean$3,564$4,972$5,732
Average$2,905$4,047$4,662
Rough$2,245$3,122$3,593
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Titan LE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,426$7,240$8,221
Clean$4,967$6,624$7,519
Average$4,048$5,392$6,116
Rough$3,129$4,159$4,713
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Titan XE 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,611$4,940$5,657
Clean$3,305$4,519$5,175
Average$2,694$3,678$4,209
Rough$2,082$2,838$3,244
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Titan LE FFV 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,832$5,591$6,000
Clean$4,423$5,115$5,488
Average$3,605$4,163$4,464
Rough$2,786$3,212$3,440
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Titan SE 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,121$5,657$6,487
Clean$3,772$5,175$5,933
Average$3,074$4,213$4,826
Rough$2,376$3,250$3,719
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Titan XE FFV 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,784$5,611$6,598
Clean$3,464$5,133$6,035
Average$2,823$4,178$4,909
Rough$2,182$3,223$3,783
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Titan XE 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,430$4,847$5,614
Clean$3,140$4,435$5,135
Average$2,559$3,610$4,177
Rough$1,978$2,785$3,218
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Titan SE 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,795$5,380$6,237
Clean$3,474$4,923$5,705
Average$2,831$4,007$4,640
Rough$2,188$3,091$3,576
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Titan LE 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,481$5,741$6,962
Clean$3,186$5,252$6,368
Average$2,597$4,275$5,180
Rough$2,007$3,298$3,992
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Titan XE FFV 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,279$4,794$5,612
Clean$3,002$4,386$5,134
Average$2,446$3,570$4,176
Rough$1,891$2,754$3,218
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Titan LE FFV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,593$7,745$8,908
Clean$5,119$7,086$8,148
Average$4,172$5,768$6,627
Rough$3,225$4,449$5,107
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Titan XE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,657$6,727$7,847
Clean$4,263$6,155$7,177
Average$3,474$5,010$5,838
Rough$2,686$3,865$4,499
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2006 Nissan Titan on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Nissan Titan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,464 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,133 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2006 Nissan Titan. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2006 Nissan Titan and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2006 Nissan Titan ranges from $2,182 to $6,598, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2006 Nissan Titan is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.