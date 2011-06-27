Estimated values
2006 Nissan Titan XE 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,006
|$5,442
|$6,217
|Clean
|$3,667
|$4,979
|$5,686
|Average
|$2,989
|$4,052
|$4,625
|Rough
|$2,310
|$3,126
|$3,564
2006 Nissan Titan SE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,395
|$7,504
|$8,643
|Clean
|$4,938
|$6,865
|$7,905
|Average
|$4,024
|$5,588
|$6,430
|Rough
|$3,111
|$4,311
|$4,955
2006 Nissan Titan SE FFV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,666
|$4,890
|$5,551
|Clean
|$3,356
|$4,474
|$5,077
|Average
|$2,735
|$3,642
|$4,130
|Rough
|$2,114
|$2,809
|$3,182
2006 Nissan Titan SE FFV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,335
|$5,760
|$6,530
|Clean
|$3,968
|$5,269
|$5,973
|Average
|$3,234
|$4,289
|$4,859
|Rough
|$2,500
|$3,309
|$3,744
2006 Nissan Titan SE FFV 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,050
|$5,789
|$6,729
|Clean
|$3,707
|$5,297
|$6,155
|Average
|$3,021
|$4,311
|$5,006
|Rough
|$2,335
|$3,326
|$3,858
2006 Nissan Titan LE 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,700
|$6,470
|$7,426
|Clean
|$4,302
|$5,919
|$6,792
|Average
|$3,506
|$4,818
|$5,525
|Rough
|$2,710
|$3,717
|$4,257
2006 Nissan Titan SE FFV 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,822
|$7,104
|$8,337
|Clean
|$4,414
|$6,500
|$7,625
|Average
|$3,597
|$5,291
|$6,202
|Rough
|$2,781
|$4,081
|$4,779
2006 Nissan Titan LE FFV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,743
|$6,564
|$7,549
|Clean
|$4,342
|$6,006
|$6,905
|Average
|$3,539
|$4,888
|$5,616
|Rough
|$2,735
|$3,771
|$4,328
2006 Nissan Titan SE 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,385
|$5,834
|$6,618
|Clean
|$4,014
|$5,338
|$6,053
|Average
|$3,271
|$4,345
|$4,924
|Rough
|$2,528
|$3,352
|$3,794
2006 Nissan Titan XE FFV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,332
|$5,487
|$6,110
|Clean
|$3,965
|$5,020
|$5,589
|Average
|$3,231
|$4,086
|$4,546
|Rough
|$2,498
|$3,152
|$3,503
2006 Nissan Titan XE FFV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,489
|$4,698
|$5,352
|Clean
|$3,194
|$4,299
|$4,896
|Average
|$2,603
|$3,499
|$3,982
|Rough
|$2,012
|$2,699
|$3,069
2006 Nissan Titan LE 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,388
|$7,149
|$8,102
|Clean
|$4,931
|$6,541
|$7,411
|Average
|$4,019
|$5,324
|$6,028
|Rough
|$3,107
|$4,107
|$4,645
2006 Nissan Titan LE FFV 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,894
|$5,435
|$6,267
|Clean
|$3,564
|$4,972
|$5,732
|Average
|$2,905
|$4,047
|$4,662
|Rough
|$2,245
|$3,122
|$3,593
2006 Nissan Titan LE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,426
|$7,240
|$8,221
|Clean
|$4,967
|$6,624
|$7,519
|Average
|$4,048
|$5,392
|$6,116
|Rough
|$3,129
|$4,159
|$4,713
2006 Nissan Titan XE 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,611
|$4,940
|$5,657
|Clean
|$3,305
|$4,519
|$5,175
|Average
|$2,694
|$3,678
|$4,209
|Rough
|$2,082
|$2,838
|$3,244
2006 Nissan Titan LE FFV 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,832
|$5,591
|$6,000
|Clean
|$4,423
|$5,115
|$5,488
|Average
|$3,605
|$4,163
|$4,464
|Rough
|$2,786
|$3,212
|$3,440
2006 Nissan Titan SE 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,121
|$5,657
|$6,487
|Clean
|$3,772
|$5,175
|$5,933
|Average
|$3,074
|$4,213
|$4,826
|Rough
|$2,376
|$3,250
|$3,719
2006 Nissan Titan XE FFV 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,784
|$5,611
|$6,598
|Clean
|$3,464
|$5,133
|$6,035
|Average
|$2,823
|$4,178
|$4,909
|Rough
|$2,182
|$3,223
|$3,783
2006 Nissan Titan XE 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,430
|$4,847
|$5,614
|Clean
|$3,140
|$4,435
|$5,135
|Average
|$2,559
|$3,610
|$4,177
|Rough
|$1,978
|$2,785
|$3,218
2006 Nissan Titan SE 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,795
|$5,380
|$6,237
|Clean
|$3,474
|$4,923
|$5,705
|Average
|$2,831
|$4,007
|$4,640
|Rough
|$2,188
|$3,091
|$3,576
2006 Nissan Titan LE 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,481
|$5,741
|$6,962
|Clean
|$3,186
|$5,252
|$6,368
|Average
|$2,597
|$4,275
|$5,180
|Rough
|$2,007
|$3,298
|$3,992
2006 Nissan Titan XE FFV 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,279
|$4,794
|$5,612
|Clean
|$3,002
|$4,386
|$5,134
|Average
|$2,446
|$3,570
|$4,176
|Rough
|$1,891
|$2,754
|$3,218
2006 Nissan Titan LE FFV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,593
|$7,745
|$8,908
|Clean
|$5,119
|$7,086
|$8,148
|Average
|$4,172
|$5,768
|$6,627
|Rough
|$3,225
|$4,449
|$5,107
2006 Nissan Titan XE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,657
|$6,727
|$7,847
|Clean
|$4,263
|$6,155
|$7,177
|Average
|$3,474
|$5,010
|$5,838
|Rough
|$2,686
|$3,865
|$4,499