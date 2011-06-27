  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Rogue Select
  4. Used 2015 Nissan Rogue Select
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(14)
Appraise this car

2015 Nissan Rogue Select Review

Pros & Cons

  • Less expensive than most competitors
  • smooth ride
  • capable handling
  • quick acceleration
  • comfortable front seats.
  • Short on cargo room and versatility
  • transmission causes engine drone
  • lacks engine upgrade option
  • poor rearward visibility
  • some common features are unavailable.
Other years
2015
2014
Nissan Rogue Select for Sale
2015
2014
List Price Range
$8,995 - $15,998
Used Rogue Select for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Although some newer competitors might prove more desirable overall, the 2015 Nissan Rogue Select is a decent choice for a no-frills small crossover SUV.

Vehicle overview

Many new cars are equipped with technology so advanced it would have seemed like science fiction a decade ago. But technology often comes at a cost, and there are still an awful lot of people who'd gladly trade some or all of those cutting-edge features for a competent new vehicle with an affordable price tag. If you're one of them, the 2015 Nissan Rogue Select is worth a look.

So what's the difference between this and the 2015 Nissan Rogue? The Select is, in fact, a continuation of the previous-generation Rogue but with fewer available features and none of its successor's various improvements. Most notably, it is smaller, less versatile and its cabin lacks the new model's more upscale look and feel. It's sort of like buying an iPhone 5 even though the iPhone 6 is now available.

On the upside, the Rogue Select still offers the elevated seating position, available all-wheel drive and the general practicality of the small SUV body style. Add attractive styling, a lively driving character, decent fuel economy, respectable crash ratings and a Convenience option package that includes everything you need and nothing you don't, and you have a compact crossover that certainly gets the job done.

However, the Rogue Select isn't one of our top-rated compact SUVs -- even years ago when it was just the Rogue. Its shortcomings include a droning engine note under hard acceleration, limited visibility out the back and a rear seat that slides neither fore nor aft to create more legroom or reclines for greater comfort. There also isn't a more powerful engine on offer and there's only a single trim level with one option package, so buyers will have to do without some desirable small luxuries like a power liftgate.

Nissan has made a compelling case for value-conscious buyers with the Rogue Select. Its price tag is thousands of dollars below many of its newer competitors, and given that the new Rogue received a "C" rating from our editors, it's not like you're missing out on much beyond extra space and additional features. Still, if you are looking for something more up with the times and available with a wider array of features, we recommend you check out the top-rated 2015 Honda CR-V and 2015 Mazda CX-5, along with some more budget-friendly choices like the 2015 Kia Sportage and the new, smaller Honda HR-V.

2015 Nissan Rogue Select models

The 2015 Nissan Rogue Select is a five-passenger compact crossover SUV that's offered in a single "S" trim level.

The Rogue Select S comes standard with 16-inch steel wheels, full power accessories, keyless entry, air-conditioning, cloth upholstery, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-only steering wheel, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, a trip computer and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack.

The optional Convenience package adds roof rails, a rear spoiler, a rearview camera, cruise control, a lighted visor mirror, Bluetooth phone connectivity, a 4.3-inch display audio screen and an upgraded six-speaker audio system with satellite radio, an iPod/USB interface and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls. To the Convenience package, you can add the Appearance package and its 17-inch alloy wheels and rear privacy glass.

2015 Highlights

The 2015 Nissan Rogue Select is unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The 2015 Nissan Rogue Select is powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 170 horsepower and 175 pound-feet of torque. A continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) and front-wheel drive are standard; all-wheel-drive is optional.

In Edmunds testing, a front-wheel-drive model took just 8.6 seconds to reach 60 mph -- quick for a four-cylinder crossover.

The Rogue Select's fuel economy is just a tad lower than some of its competitors. The front-wheel-drive Rogue has EPA estimates of 25 mpg combined (23 city/28 highway), while those numbers drop slightly to 24 mpg combined (22/27) for the all-wheel-drive version.

Safety

The Rogue Select comes standard with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and active front head restraints.

In government crash tests, the Rogue Select earned four out of five possible stars for overall crash protection, with four stars for total frontal-impact protection and five stars for total side-impact protection.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Rogue Select its highest rating of "Good" for moderate-overlap frontal-offset impacts, side impacts and for its seat and head restraint design (whiplash protection). But other scores are lower, with a second-best "Acceptable" for roof-strength integrity and a second-lowest "Marginal" rating for small-overlap frontal-offset impacts.

Driving

The 2015 Nissan Rogue Select is more satisfying to drive than you'd expect given its advanced age. The 2.5-liter four-cylinder is perfectly fine for most everyday driving situations, and its acceleration is above average for the segment. The one downside is the CVT that keeps the engine's rpm high under hard acceleration, producing a droning sound that can become irritating.

Where the Rogue Select shines, however, is in its road manners. It feels surprisingly nimble and secure around turns as well as stable on the highway. The suspension also manages to soak up bumps quite nicely, producing an admirably smooth ride quality.

Interior

Just because the 2015 Nissan Rogue Select is affordably priced doesn't mean you'll be stuck with a cheap-looking interior. On the contrary, we think you'll be pleasantly surprised by the high-quality materials and functional design.

The front seats are comfortable, and gauges and controls are straightforward and easy to see and use. For those overwhelmed by the newfangled touchscreens and other advanced tech interfaces that are commonplace in today's SUVs, the Rogue Select's simplicity will be appreciated. Thoughtful touches also include a big center storage console, a huge glovebox and a handy under-floor storage organizer. The optional Convenience package adds useful extras like a rearview camera, an upgraded audio system and cruise control.

The Rogue Select's main drawback is its interior space. The backseat is small, and unlike those in many competitive models, it does not slide or recline. Behind the seats are 28.9 cubic feet of cargo room, a number that's a bit below average for the class. Folding those seatbacks down opens up 59.7 cubic feet of space, which is considerably less than many of its competitors.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Nissan Rogue Select.

5(14%)
4(43%)
3(29%)
2(7%)
1(7%)
3.5
14 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 14 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

10k mile review (Get the Convenience package!)
Jason,09/12/2015
S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
One of the big reasons we bought a Rogue Select was price, it was $3000 dollars less than any of it's competitors around here. Before we went shopping, the Mrs. demanded that whatever we buy have a backup camera, so we ended up forking over the extra $800 for the Convenience Package, which included the backup camera, steering wheel controls (including cruise control, which isn't included in the base price), Bluetooth, and a few other things. If we hadn't opted for that, this might be a different review. I'll explain why. Ride and Drive: No complaints here, the Rogue has peppy acceleration, and smooth handling. It gets a little loud if you stomp it, but overall performance is surprisingly good, and it absorbs bumps well without losing road feel. Interior: The overall impression is about what you'd expect from an entry-level crossover, with a few really good things. The seats are extremely comfortable on long trips, and they support well, for feeling so soft. The steering wheel controls (convenience package) are very easy to get used to, an hour behind the wheel will have you changing stations (or Ipod), answering your phone hands-free, and manipulating the cruise control without taking your hands off the wheel or your eyes off the road. A big problem with the Rogue's overall styling is that there are HUGE blind spots in the rear, the backup camera helps a lot when backing in somewhere, but the driver has to be careful changing lanes in traffic. Rear seat room is decent, two adults can ride comfortably, three may be a tight fit, depending on size. The rear seats don't move back and forth. Cargo room is pretty good, considering the outside of the Rogue is smaller than most crossovers. Mileage: Not great, we get around 23 city, but we get 30 hwy on long trips, maybe due to the spoiler. I don't know about long term costs, but the Rogue engine is tried-and true, so I assume we'll be fine there. I like it, it does everything very well for the price. If you're thinking about about a Rogue Select, seriously, get the convenience package. Without the steering wheel controls, Bluetooth for the phone, and the backup camera, I wouldn't like this car nearly as much as I do.
Still a Great Car!
Marji Lexton,05/27/2016
S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
It has been over a year and I LOVE my Rogue Select. It is comfortable, runs great, is reliable, and suits all my needs. I typically drive in stop and go traffic, and get 22 to 24 mpg. I recently took an 1800 mile round trip with most of those miles on the highway, and was pleased to get 30 miles to the gallon. Can't speak highly enough about this Certified Pre-Owned Nissan Rogue Select. Recommend to anyone on a budget who wants all the perks of a SUV.
2015 Nissan Rogue a Solid SUV option
REBECCA ASHLOCK,10/18/2016
S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
I bought my 2015 NIssan Rogue Select S certified Pre-owned approx. 3.5 weeks ago. I chose the Cayenne Red exterior, gray interior, with the convenience package. I test drove a Ford Escape, Jeep Compass & Grand Cherokee, Chevy Trax & Equinox, and Subaru Forester. I chose the Nissan for the comfort, options, gas mileage and price compared to the others. I will start with the interior & seating- The first thing I noticed compared to some of the other models were the soft material in the Rogues seating. I found the front seats to be very comfortable, plenty of leg room with a high back & comfortable head rest. I'm 5'9 and my husband is 6'4. We have no problem with space or comfort. I was surprised at the reclining/sliding seats offered in the second row seating which gives passengers more room. If you have to set in back it's not a bad ride. I opted out of the third row seating, it's small and cramped for this model. So please keep that in mind. My display is 4.3" color, rear view monitor, Illuminated visor mirrors, illuminated steering wheel. On my steering wheel are audio controls, bluetooth controls, and cruise control. The screen does offer hands free blue tooth. The back-up camera is very convenient and easy to see. I have Sirius radio, a CD player, Ipod/MP3 hookups, USB ports. I used the SIrius free trial, it's nice but I won't subscribe. The radio is average, easy to pre set with 6 speakers. The controls on the steering wheel has made things very easy. I don't have to look away or reach over they are right at my fingertips. Kind of a nice safety feature for me since I love music. It's convenience is well worth it. I will say the steering wheel is a little smaller than my Dodge Charger. A side note on the Hands Free, you have the capability to switch to manual controls easily, I love that option over my moms Ford system! Cargo space is actually quite spacious. It's not a truck so if you have expectations of it offering full size truck capacity you will be disappointed. I believe my overall space is around 70cu feet with the second row seats down. It's more than adequate for a grocery shopping trip or to haul luggage, camping gear, sports gear, ice chest, etc. I have went to Lowe's and bought some wood for my deck and it fit nicely with seats folded down. There is an option for a hide cargo system, I actually like this if I want to leave anything of value it's great for concealing. The AC/Heater gets very cold, and there are plenty of vents throughout the vehicle. The performance is not bad. I have heard a lot of people knock passing or going up a hill, it's not a 6 or 8 cylinder vehicle! I have the 2.5L FWD. I don't have a problem going around someone or getting on the highway, I also don't put my foot all the way in it either! If I wanted to drive like that I would get in my 2009 Charger and go for a drive! I drive 95 miles to work every morning and have not had a problem reaching speeds of 80mph. While driving at this speed, it's smooth, easy to handle, and I don't have any blind spots others seem to have. I adjusted my mirrors to fit my view and no issue there. If you are going up a hill it is a little more noisy but nothing major. I have my radio set at 15 so most of the time I rarely notice any noise. The brakes react well, and driving in rain has not been an issue. I have never hydro planed so far and I love the Traction control. I live on 5 acres off a private dirt road which is why I wanted a small SUV or truck. The Rogue has handled well so far. When it gets muddy I don't have a problem getting through the road, it rides smoothly over the bumpy road, and handles well. That was my main reason in purchasing a small SUV was the country roads! So far it's performed well. I get roughly 25.5MPG average mixed highway/City driving. This is not a muscle SUV or Truck, if you want a mid size economical SUV that handles nicely in various road conditions this SUV would be worth the look.
Rogue Warrior
Kalli House,06/29/2016
S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
We have a 2015 Rogue Select. Before I tell you why about some things, let me tell you our first SUV was a Chrysler Pacifica (used) that we loved. We were in a situation where we needed another SUV since the Pacifica was on it's last leg and after driving a Jeep Cherokee we found the Rogue Select for about the same price. Happy we didn't go with Jeep. The Rogue is a good car for entry level, which is what it is for. If you are looking for well built interior parts, you won't find it there; it's a lot of plastic but easy to clean! The Rogue Select is fun to drive and easy to maneuver. It has a sport mode which increases your RPMS and decreases your fuel mileage as you drive but fun in hills. We just took the Rogue on a 500 mile trip through hills and it did great, I drove. However the blind spots are horrible, my husband and I about ran two cars (both of us did this) while driving because we did not see it, even checking our mirrors! The back up camera is nice but distracting and doesn't beep when approaching an object..found that out. The car is noisier than I would like and the sound system is sub-par at best. This is an honest review. The car handles great in rain, I feel comfortable in it and for the price it is you probably won't find a better SUV that handles and drives as good as the Rogue Select. I do miss the conveniences I had with the Pacifica such as dual climate control; multiple USB ports; smoother and quieter ride. However that SUV had drawbacks too and that's not the review here. If you want or NEED (as was our case) an entry level SUV then I would suggest this.
See all 14 reviews of the 2015 Nissan Rogue Select
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2015 Nissan Rogue Select features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover19.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Acceptable
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2015 Nissan Rogue Select

Used 2015 Nissan Rogue Select Overview

The Used 2015 Nissan Rogue Select is offered in the following submodels: Rogue Select SUV. Available styles include S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT), and S 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Nissan Rogue Select?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Nissan Rogue Select trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Nissan Rogue Select S is priced between $8,995 and$15,998 with odometer readings between 28522 and121210 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Nissan Rogue Selects are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Nissan Rogue Select for sale near. There are currently 5 used and CPO 2015 Rogue Selects listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,995 and mileage as low as 28522 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Nissan Rogue Select.

Can't find a used 2015 Nissan Rogue Selects you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Rogue Select for sale - 4 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $21,514.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 11 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $9,074.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Rogue Select for sale - 9 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $10,871.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 6 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $11,128.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Nissan Rogue Select?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials
Check out Nissan Rogue Select lease specials

Related Used 2015 Nissan Rogue Select info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles