2015 Nissan Rogue Select Review
Pros & Cons
- Less expensive than most competitors
- smooth ride
- capable handling
- quick acceleration
- comfortable front seats.
- Short on cargo room and versatility
- transmission causes engine drone
- lacks engine upgrade option
- poor rearward visibility
- some common features are unavailable.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Although some newer competitors might prove more desirable overall, the 2015 Nissan Rogue Select is a decent choice for a no-frills small crossover SUV.
Vehicle overview
Many new cars are equipped with technology so advanced it would have seemed like science fiction a decade ago. But technology often comes at a cost, and there are still an awful lot of people who'd gladly trade some or all of those cutting-edge features for a competent new vehicle with an affordable price tag. If you're one of them, the 2015 Nissan Rogue Select is worth a look.
So what's the difference between this and the 2015 Nissan Rogue? The Select is, in fact, a continuation of the previous-generation Rogue but with fewer available features and none of its successor's various improvements. Most notably, it is smaller, less versatile and its cabin lacks the new model's more upscale look and feel. It's sort of like buying an iPhone 5 even though the iPhone 6 is now available.
On the upside, the Rogue Select still offers the elevated seating position, available all-wheel drive and the general practicality of the small SUV body style. Add attractive styling, a lively driving character, decent fuel economy, respectable crash ratings and a Convenience option package that includes everything you need and nothing you don't, and you have a compact crossover that certainly gets the job done.
However, the Rogue Select isn't one of our top-rated compact SUVs -- even years ago when it was just the Rogue. Its shortcomings include a droning engine note under hard acceleration, limited visibility out the back and a rear seat that slides neither fore nor aft to create more legroom or reclines for greater comfort. There also isn't a more powerful engine on offer and there's only a single trim level with one option package, so buyers will have to do without some desirable small luxuries like a power liftgate.
Nissan has made a compelling case for value-conscious buyers with the Rogue Select. Its price tag is thousands of dollars below many of its newer competitors, and given that the new Rogue received a "C" rating from our editors, it's not like you're missing out on much beyond extra space and additional features. Still, if you are looking for something more up with the times and available with a wider array of features, we recommend you check out the top-rated 2015 Honda CR-V and 2015 Mazda CX-5, along with some more budget-friendly choices like the 2015 Kia Sportage and the new, smaller Honda HR-V.
2015 Nissan Rogue Select models
The 2015 Nissan Rogue Select is a five-passenger compact crossover SUV that's offered in a single "S" trim level.
The Rogue Select S comes standard with 16-inch steel wheels, full power accessories, keyless entry, air-conditioning, cloth upholstery, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-only steering wheel, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, a trip computer and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack.
The optional Convenience package adds roof rails, a rear spoiler, a rearview camera, cruise control, a lighted visor mirror, Bluetooth phone connectivity, a 4.3-inch display audio screen and an upgraded six-speaker audio system with satellite radio, an iPod/USB interface and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls. To the Convenience package, you can add the Appearance package and its 17-inch alloy wheels and rear privacy glass.
2015 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The 2015 Nissan Rogue Select is powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 170 horsepower and 175 pound-feet of torque. A continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) and front-wheel drive are standard; all-wheel-drive is optional.
In Edmunds testing, a front-wheel-drive model took just 8.6 seconds to reach 60 mph -- quick for a four-cylinder crossover.
The Rogue Select's fuel economy is just a tad lower than some of its competitors. The front-wheel-drive Rogue has EPA estimates of 25 mpg combined (23 city/28 highway), while those numbers drop slightly to 24 mpg combined (22/27) for the all-wheel-drive version.
Safety
The Rogue Select comes standard with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and active front head restraints.
In government crash tests, the Rogue Select earned four out of five possible stars for overall crash protection, with four stars for total frontal-impact protection and five stars for total side-impact protection.
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Rogue Select its highest rating of "Good" for moderate-overlap frontal-offset impacts, side impacts and for its seat and head restraint design (whiplash protection). But other scores are lower, with a second-best "Acceptable" for roof-strength integrity and a second-lowest "Marginal" rating for small-overlap frontal-offset impacts.
Driving
The 2015 Nissan Rogue Select is more satisfying to drive than you'd expect given its advanced age. The 2.5-liter four-cylinder is perfectly fine for most everyday driving situations, and its acceleration is above average for the segment. The one downside is the CVT that keeps the engine's rpm high under hard acceleration, producing a droning sound that can become irritating.
Where the Rogue Select shines, however, is in its road manners. It feels surprisingly nimble and secure around turns as well as stable on the highway. The suspension also manages to soak up bumps quite nicely, producing an admirably smooth ride quality.
Interior
Just because the 2015 Nissan Rogue Select is affordably priced doesn't mean you'll be stuck with a cheap-looking interior. On the contrary, we think you'll be pleasantly surprised by the high-quality materials and functional design.
The front seats are comfortable, and gauges and controls are straightforward and easy to see and use. For those overwhelmed by the newfangled touchscreens and other advanced tech interfaces that are commonplace in today's SUVs, the Rogue Select's simplicity will be appreciated. Thoughtful touches also include a big center storage console, a huge glovebox and a handy under-floor storage organizer. The optional Convenience package adds useful extras like a rearview camera, an upgraded audio system and cruise control.
The Rogue Select's main drawback is its interior space. The backseat is small, and unlike those in many competitive models, it does not slide or recline. Behind the seats are 28.9 cubic feet of cargo room, a number that's a bit below average for the class. Folding those seatbacks down opens up 59.7 cubic feet of space, which is considerably less than many of its competitors.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2015 Nissan Rogue Select.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
