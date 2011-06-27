I bought my 2015 NIssan Rogue Select S certified Pre-owned approx. 3.5 weeks ago. I chose the Cayenne Red exterior, gray interior, with the convenience package. I test drove a Ford Escape, Jeep Compass & Grand Cherokee, Chevy Trax & Equinox, and Subaru Forester. I chose the Nissan for the comfort, options, gas mileage and price compared to the others. I will start with the interior & seating- The first thing I noticed compared to some of the other models were the soft material in the Rogues seating. I found the front seats to be very comfortable, plenty of leg room with a high back & comfortable head rest. I'm 5'9 and my husband is 6'4. We have no problem with space or comfort. I was surprised at the reclining/sliding seats offered in the second row seating which gives passengers more room. If you have to set in back it's not a bad ride. I opted out of the third row seating, it's small and cramped for this model. So please keep that in mind. My display is 4.3" color, rear view monitor, Illuminated visor mirrors, illuminated steering wheel. On my steering wheel are audio controls, bluetooth controls, and cruise control. The screen does offer hands free blue tooth. The back-up camera is very convenient and easy to see. I have Sirius radio, a CD player, Ipod/MP3 hookups, USB ports. I used the SIrius free trial, it's nice but I won't subscribe. The radio is average, easy to pre set with 6 speakers. The controls on the steering wheel has made things very easy. I don't have to look away or reach over they are right at my fingertips. Kind of a nice safety feature for me since I love music. It's convenience is well worth it. I will say the steering wheel is a little smaller than my Dodge Charger. A side note on the Hands Free, you have the capability to switch to manual controls easily, I love that option over my moms Ford system! Cargo space is actually quite spacious. It's not a truck so if you have expectations of it offering full size truck capacity you will be disappointed. I believe my overall space is around 70cu feet with the second row seats down. It's more than adequate for a grocery shopping trip or to haul luggage, camping gear, sports gear, ice chest, etc. I have went to Lowe's and bought some wood for my deck and it fit nicely with seats folded down. There is an option for a hide cargo system, I actually like this if I want to leave anything of value it's great for concealing. The AC/Heater gets very cold, and there are plenty of vents throughout the vehicle. The performance is not bad. I have heard a lot of people knock passing or going up a hill, it's not a 6 or 8 cylinder vehicle! I have the 2.5L FWD. I don't have a problem going around someone or getting on the highway, I also don't put my foot all the way in it either! If I wanted to drive like that I would get in my 2009 Charger and go for a drive! I drive 95 miles to work every morning and have not had a problem reaching speeds of 80mph. While driving at this speed, it's smooth, easy to handle, and I don't have any blind spots others seem to have. I adjusted my mirrors to fit my view and no issue there. If you are going up a hill it is a little more noisy but nothing major. I have my radio set at 15 so most of the time I rarely notice any noise. The brakes react well, and driving in rain has not been an issue. I have never hydro planed so far and I love the Traction control. I live on 5 acres off a private dirt road which is why I wanted a small SUV or truck. The Rogue has handled well so far. When it gets muddy I don't have a problem getting through the road, it rides smoothly over the bumpy road, and handles well. That was my main reason in purchasing a small SUV was the country roads! So far it's performed well. I get roughly 25.5MPG average mixed highway/City driving. This is not a muscle SUV or Truck, if you want a mid size economical SUV that handles nicely in various road conditions this SUV would be worth the look.

