Estimated values
2015 Nissan Rogue Select S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,572
|$9,576
|$11,537
|Clean
|$7,357
|$9,297
|$11,184
|Average
|$6,928
|$8,738
|$10,477
|Rough
|$6,498
|$8,179
|$9,771
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Rogue Select S 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,194
|$10,202
|$12,168
|Clean
|$7,962
|$9,904
|$11,795
|Average
|$7,497
|$9,309
|$11,050
|Rough
|$7,032
|$8,713
|$10,305