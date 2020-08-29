Used 2014 Nissan Rogue Select for Sale Near Me
299 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 89,181 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,999$2,254 Below Market
- 86,714 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,222$1,918 Below Market
- 104,973 miles
$7,995$1,646 Below Market
- 76,169 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,988$1,932 Below Market
- 72,471 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,788$1,200 Below Market
- 83,165 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,987$1,011 Below Market
- 72,531 miles
$8,875$1,512 Below Market
- 101,447 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,563$1,442 Below Market
- 66,769 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,921$1,703 Below Market
- 114,200 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995$982 Below Market
- 66,186 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,995$1,255 Below Market
- 78,941 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,899$738 Below Market
- 79,980 miles
$9,700$483 Below Market
- 97,109 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995$773 Below Market
- 75,998 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,900$1,531 Below Market
- 105,221 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,995$528 Below Market
- 111,661 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,477$965 Below Market
- 134,130 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,122$399 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Nissan Rogue Select searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Rogue Select
Read recent reviews for the Nissan Rogue Select
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating2.86 Reviews
Report abuse
Angela,07/16/2018
S 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
I have had my Rogue Select for 4 years now. I have had absolutely no problems with it up until now. (only had to do routine maintenance) I only have 37K miles on it, because i live close to work and everything i need, and don't have to do much driving. At 37K, i had trouble with the car. It was shaky when idling, hesitant with acceleration, and one time when i started it up, it shook pretty bad, and then shut off. I took it to the dealership hoping it might be an issue my warranty would cover, but it did not. I had to pay $500 to have the mass airflow sensor replaced and the broken engine air filter bracket replaced. I was upset about this, as I feel something like that should not go wrong on a new-ish car with such low mileage. I also read online elsewhere that some folks have had issues with the transmission at around 60K miles or less, and they have had to replace the transmission. That really worries me, so i'm thinking of trading this car in for something more reliable. I really like my car other than that; i enjoy driving it, it's comfortable, easy to drive, and has the space i need. I'm not sure what i will be doing with this car in the near future.
Related Nissan Rogue Select info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Kia K5 2011
- Used Audi A4 2013
- Used Audi SQ5 2018
- Used Ram 2500 2014
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2014
- Used Jaguar XF 2013
- Used INFINITI Q60 2017
- Used Jaguar XF 2017
- Used Kia Soul 2012
- Used Audi A6 2017
- Used Mazda CX-3 2017
- Used Audi A3 2016
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2010
- Used Lexus LS 500 2010
- Used Cadillac XTS 2013
- Used Nissan Maxima 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Nissan Titan XD
- Used Nissan Kicks
- Used Cadillac XTS
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder
- Used Lexus LS 500
- Used Lexus RC F
- Used Volvo C30
- Used Pontiac Solstice
- Used Chevrolet HHR
- Used Pontiac Vibe
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Wagon
- Used MINI Convertible
- Used BMW X5 M
Shop used models by city
- Used Nissan NV Passenger Kansas City MO
- Used Nissan Kicks Aurora CO
- Used Nissan Altima Akron OH
- Used Nissan NV200 Athens GA
- Used Nissan Quest Reading PA
- Used Nissan NV Passenger Nashville TN
- Used Nissan NV Cargo Milwaukee WI
- Used Nissan Titan XD Sacramento CA
- Used Nissan Juke Chandler AZ
- Used Nissan NV200 Pensacola FL
Shop used model years by city
- Used Nissan Cube 2011 Anaheim CA
- Used Nissan Juke 2012 Saint Petersburg FL
- Used Nissan Rogue 2016 Clarksville TN
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Jeep Gladiator
- 2019 Aston Martin DB11
- 2019 Buick Regal TourX
- 2019 GMC Acadia
- 2020 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Lexus LC 500h
- 2019 Audi Q5
- 2020 GMC Savana Cargo
- 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
- 2020 Hyundai NEXO
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Volvo V60
- INFINITI Q60 2019
- 2019 BMW M4
- 2019 Journey
- 2019 Rogue Sport
- 2019 Lexus RX 350L
- 2019 Pacifica