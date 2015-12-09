Used 2015 Nissan Rogue Select for Sale Near Me

299 listings
Rogue Select Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 299 listings
  • 2015 Nissan Rogue Select S in Gray
    used

    2015 Nissan Rogue Select S

    100,547 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,982

    $2,183 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Rogue Select S in Silver
    used

    2015 Nissan Rogue Select S

    46,858 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,595

    $2,636 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Rogue Select S in Gray
    used

    2015 Nissan Rogue Select S

    80,260 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,000

    $1,802 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Rogue Select S in Silver
    used

    2015 Nissan Rogue Select S

    81,063 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,500

    $1,985 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Rogue Select S in Gray
    used

    2015 Nissan Rogue Select S

    75,414 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,995

    $3,284 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Rogue Select S in Black
    used

    2015 Nissan Rogue Select S

    97,850 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $7,995

    $2,500 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Rogue Select S in Silver
    certified

    2015 Nissan Rogue Select S

    70,435 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $11,967

    $1,576 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Rogue Select S in Silver
    used

    2015 Nissan Rogue Select S

    93,546 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,995

    $2,354 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Rogue Select S in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Nissan Rogue Select S

    115,083 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,923

    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Rogue Select S in White
    used

    2015 Nissan Rogue Select S

    108,986 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,288

    $1,713 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Rogue Select S in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Nissan Rogue Select S

    62,541 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $9,495

    $1,630 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Rogue Select S in Black
    used

    2015 Nissan Rogue Select S

    91,634 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,995

    $2,367 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Rogue Select S in Black
    used

    2015 Nissan Rogue Select S

    113,080 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,909

    $1,435 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Rogue Select S in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Nissan Rogue Select S

    74,187 miles

    $9,900

    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Rogue Select S in Black
    used

    2015 Nissan Rogue Select S

    16,996 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Lease

    $9,990

    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Rogue Select S
    used

    2015 Nissan Rogue Select S

    95,367 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $8,995

    $2,246 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Rogue Select S in White
    used

    2015 Nissan Rogue Select S

    73,910 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Rogue Select S in Gray
    used

    2015 Nissan Rogue Select S

    114,019 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,750

    $1,890 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Rogue Select

Overall Consumer Rating
3.514 Reviews
  • 5
    (14%)
  • 4
    (43%)
  • 3
    (29%)
  • 2
    (7%)
  • 1
    (7%)
10k mile review (Get the Convenience package!)
Jason,09/12/2015
S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
One of the big reasons we bought a Rogue Select was price, it was $3000 dollars less than any of it's competitors around here. Before we went shopping, the Mrs. demanded that whatever we buy have a backup camera, so we ended up forking over the extra $800 for the Convenience Package, which included the backup camera, steering wheel controls (including cruise control, which isn't included in the base price), Bluetooth, and a few other things. If we hadn't opted for that, this might be a different review. I'll explain why. Ride and Drive: No complaints here, the Rogue has peppy acceleration, and smooth handling. It gets a little loud if you stomp it, but overall performance is surprisingly good, and it absorbs bumps well without losing road feel. Interior: The overall impression is about what you'd expect from an entry-level crossover, with a few really good things. The seats are extremely comfortable on long trips, and they support well, for feeling so soft. The steering wheel controls (convenience package) are very easy to get used to, an hour behind the wheel will have you changing stations (or Ipod), answering your phone hands-free, and manipulating the cruise control without taking your hands off the wheel or your eyes off the road. A big problem with the Rogue's overall styling is that there are HUGE blind spots in the rear, the backup camera helps a lot when backing in somewhere, but the driver has to be careful changing lanes in traffic. Rear seat room is decent, two adults can ride comfortably, three may be a tight fit, depending on size. The rear seats don't move back and forth. Cargo room is pretty good, considering the outside of the Rogue is smaller than most crossovers. Mileage: Not great, we get around 23 city, but we get 30 hwy on long trips, maybe due to the spoiler. I don't know about long term costs, but the Rogue engine is tried-and true, so I assume we'll be fine there. I like it, it does everything very well for the price. If you're thinking about about a Rogue Select, seriously, get the convenience package. Without the steering wheel controls, Bluetooth for the phone, and the backup camera, I wouldn't like this car nearly as much as I do.
Report abuse
