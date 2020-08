Used 2015 Nissan Rogue Select for Sale Near Me

Ken Ganley Nissan of Medina - Medina / Ohio

2015 Platinum Graphite Nissan Rogue Select S Clean CARFAX. Alloy Wheels, Passed Rigorous 160 Point Inspection Performed by Certified Technician, Vehicle has been freshly detailed, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, AM/FM/CD Audio System w/4 Speakers, Appearance Package, Brake assist, Convenience Package, Cruise Control, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Illuminated entry, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Radio: 4.3" Display Audio, Rear Privacy Glass, Rear Spoiler, Rear-View Camera, Remote keyless entry, Roof Rails, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Visor Vanity Light.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Nissan Rogue Select S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JN8AS5MT0FW668892

Stock: 21349T

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-04-2020