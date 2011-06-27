Used 2015 Nissan Rogue Select S Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,150
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,150
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,150
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)365.7/445.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,150
Torque175 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,150
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$20,150
Appearance Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,150
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,150
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
electric power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
simulated alloy steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,150
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$20,150
Carpeted Floor Mats and Cargo Area Protectoryes
BlueConnect Bluetooth Hand Free Phone Systemyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,150
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,150
Front head room40.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,150
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room51.2 in.
Rear leg room35.3 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$20,150
Rear Chrome Bumper Protectoryes
Aluminum Kick Platesyes
Fog Lightsyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,150
Maximum cargo capacity57.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight3276 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place28.9 cu.ft.
Angle of approach21.6 degrees
Maximum payload1080 lbs.
Angle of departure21.7 degrees
Length183.3 in.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height65.3 in.
EPA interior volume126.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.9 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,150
Exterior Colors
  • Cayenne Red
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Black Amethyst
  • Pearl White
  • Frosted Steel
  • Super Black
  • Graphite Blue
  • Platinum Graphite
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,150
inside mounted spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P215/70R16 tiresyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,150
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,150
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
