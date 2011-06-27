2014 Nissan Rogue Select Review
Pros & Cons
- Less expensive than most competitors
- smooth ride
- nimble handling
- quick acceleration
- comfortable front seats.
- Short on cargo room and versatility
- CVT causes engine drone
- lacks engine upgrade option
- poor rearward visibility
- some luxury features are unavailable.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Although some newer competitors might prove more desirable overall, the 2014 Nissan Rogue Select is a great choice for a no-frills small crossover SUV.
Vehicle overview
Since it shares the showroom with its all-new successor, the 2014 Nissan Rogue Select might strike you as a compact crossover SUV that's wearing out its welcome. After all, choosing it over the new 2014 Nissan Rogue (reviewed separately) would be like picking the nearly expired milk over the freshest carton, right? Not exactly, as a good argument can be made for buying this "old" Rogue if you're on a strict budget. Sure, the redesigned Rogue offers a third-row seat, newer technology-based features and more cargo capacity. But there are plenty of people who just want the higher seating position, foul-weather driving confidence and added cargo space of a small crossover and will gladly trade higher-end perks for a considerably lower price point.
So yes, the 2014 Rogue Select is actually the previous-generation Rogue, and as such carries its strengths and weaknesses. The former include a high-quality cabin, peppy acceleration, fairly athletic handling and distinctive styling. Downsides include a second-row seat that doesn't slide or recline, a continuously variable transmission (CVT) that drones during hard acceleration, and limited rearward visibility due to the Rogue Select's curvy styling. With its pared down options list, the Select doesn't offer luxuries like a navigation system or keyless ignition and entry, either. Lastly, it comes with just one engine, so you're out of luck if you want a stronger turbocharged four-cylinder or a V6.
Obviously, Nissan is pushing the value angle here. And given its overall competence and a base price that's thousands less than other compact crossover SUVs, the Rogue Select presents a solid case for itself. Still, those who don't mind spending more will find a variety of tempting choices. If you're looking for a sportier drive, the 2014 Ford Escape and 2014 Kia Sportage are good options and both are available with strong turbocharged engines. There's also the more spacious and family-friendly 2014 Honda CR-V and the similarly well-rounded Toyota RAV4. All of these crossovers have significant advantages over this Nissan, but bargain hunters looking for a basic but still quite enjoyable small crossover should put the 2014 Nissan Rogue Select on their list.
2014 Nissan Rogue Select models
The 2014 Nissan Rogue Select is a five-passenger small crossover SUV available in a single "S" trim level.
The Rogue Select S comes standard with 16-inch steel wheels, keyless entry, folding side mirrors, a tilt (but non-telescoping) steering wheel, air-conditioning, full power accessories, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat, a trip computer and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack.
The optional Convenience package adds a rear spoiler, roof rails, a rearview camera, cruise control, a lighted visor mirror, Bluetooth phone connectivity, a 4.3-inch display audio screen and an upgraded audio system with six speakers, satellite radio, an iPod/USB interface and steering-wheel-mounted controls.
2014 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The 2014 Nissan Rogue Select is available with either front- or all-wheel drive. It's powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 170 horsepower and 175 pound-feet of torque. The lone transmission choice is a CVT. In Edmunds testing, a front-wheel-drive Rogue took just 8.6 seconds to reach 60 mph -- quick for a four-cylinder crossover.
The Rogue Select's fuel economy is on par with the competition. The front-wheel-drive Rogue has EPA estimates of 25 mpg combined (23 mpg city/28 mpg highway), while the AWD variant drops slightly to 24 mpg combined (22 mpg city/27 mpg highway).
Safety
The Rogue Select comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and active front head restraints.
In government crash tests, the Rogue Select earned four out of five possible stars for overall crash protection, with four stars for total frontal-impact protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Rogue Select its highest rating of "Good" for moderate-overlap frontal-offset and side-impact protection and a second-best "Acceptable" for roof-strength integrity. In that agency's small-overlap frontal offset test, the Rogue scored a second-lowest "Marginal" rating. The Rogue's seat/head restraint design was rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.
In Edmunds brake testing, the Rogue Select came to a stop from 60 mph in a fairly short 121 feet.
Driving
The promise of crossovers lies in SUV versatility with passenger-car manners. The 2014 Nissan Rogue Select does one better; it drives like a car with capable handling. Road bumps and imperfections are absorbed with ease, highway stability is exemplary, and around turns, the Select feels nimble and secure. The 2.5-liter engine's power is adequate, but the unpleasant droning it produces during passing and merging maneuvers can grow annoying. The CVT is the culprit here, as it keeps engine revs high during hard acceleration.
Interior
Given the 2014 Nissan Rogue Select's relatively low pricing, you'll probably be pleasantly surprised by its interior refinement. Comfortable seats, intuitive controls and high-quality materials are just a few of the cabin's highlights. A substantial center console bin, massive glovebox and a clever under-floor organizer help make up for a lack of open storage cubbies.
You won't find a very fancy rear seat, however. Unlike some rivals, the Rogue's rear seat neither slides nor reclines, which limits its usefulness for growing families. With the seatbacks upright, the cargo bay offers 28.9 cubic feet of storage, a bit below average for the class. Folding the seats yields 59.7 cubes, considerably less than some competitors, though more than you'll find in a Hyundai Tucson.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2014 Nissan Rogue Select.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
