Vehicle overview

Since it shares the showroom with its all-new successor, the 2014 Nissan Rogue Select might strike you as a compact crossover SUV that's wearing out its welcome. After all, choosing it over the new 2014 Nissan Rogue (reviewed separately) would be like picking the nearly expired milk over the freshest carton, right? Not exactly, as a good argument can be made for buying this "old" Rogue if you're on a strict budget. Sure, the redesigned Rogue offers a third-row seat, newer technology-based features and more cargo capacity. But there are plenty of people who just want the higher seating position, foul-weather driving confidence and added cargo space of a small crossover and will gladly trade higher-end perks for a considerably lower price point.

So yes, the 2014 Rogue Select is actually the previous-generation Rogue, and as such carries its strengths and weaknesses. The former include a high-quality cabin, peppy acceleration, fairly athletic handling and distinctive styling. Downsides include a second-row seat that doesn't slide or recline, a continuously variable transmission (CVT) that drones during hard acceleration, and limited rearward visibility due to the Rogue Select's curvy styling. With its pared down options list, the Select doesn't offer luxuries like a navigation system or keyless ignition and entry, either. Lastly, it comes with just one engine, so you're out of luck if you want a stronger turbocharged four-cylinder or a V6.

Obviously, Nissan is pushing the value angle here. And given its overall competence and a base price that's thousands less than other compact crossover SUVs, the Rogue Select presents a solid case for itself. Still, those who don't mind spending more will find a variety of tempting choices. If you're looking for a sportier drive, the 2014 Ford Escape and 2014 Kia Sportage are good options and both are available with strong turbocharged engines. There's also the more spacious and family-friendly 2014 Honda CR-V and the similarly well-rounded Toyota RAV4. All of these crossovers have significant advantages over this Nissan, but bargain hunters looking for a basic but still quite enjoyable small crossover should put the 2014 Nissan Rogue Select on their list.