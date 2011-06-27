  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(6)
2014 Nissan Rogue Select Review

Pros & Cons

  • Less expensive than most competitors
  • smooth ride
  • nimble handling
  • quick acceleration
  • comfortable front seats.
  • Short on cargo room and versatility
  • CVT causes engine drone
  • lacks engine upgrade option
  • poor rearward visibility
  • some luxury features are unavailable.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Although some newer competitors might prove more desirable overall, the 2014 Nissan Rogue Select is a great choice for a no-frills small crossover SUV.

Vehicle overview

Since it shares the showroom with its all-new successor, the 2014 Nissan Rogue Select might strike you as a compact crossover SUV that's wearing out its welcome. After all, choosing it over the new 2014 Nissan Rogue (reviewed separately) would be like picking the nearly expired milk over the freshest carton, right? Not exactly, as a good argument can be made for buying this "old" Rogue if you're on a strict budget. Sure, the redesigned Rogue offers a third-row seat, newer technology-based features and more cargo capacity. But there are plenty of people who just want the higher seating position, foul-weather driving confidence and added cargo space of a small crossover and will gladly trade higher-end perks for a considerably lower price point.

So yes, the 2014 Rogue Select is actually the previous-generation Rogue, and as such carries its strengths and weaknesses. The former include a high-quality cabin, peppy acceleration, fairly athletic handling and distinctive styling. Downsides include a second-row seat that doesn't slide or recline, a continuously variable transmission (CVT) that drones during hard acceleration, and limited rearward visibility due to the Rogue Select's curvy styling. With its pared down options list, the Select doesn't offer luxuries like a navigation system or keyless ignition and entry, either. Lastly, it comes with just one engine, so you're out of luck if you want a stronger turbocharged four-cylinder or a V6.

Obviously, Nissan is pushing the value angle here. And given its overall competence and a base price that's thousands less than other compact crossover SUVs, the Rogue Select presents a solid case for itself. Still, those who don't mind spending more will find a variety of tempting choices. If you're looking for a sportier drive, the 2014 Ford Escape and 2014 Kia Sportage are good options and both are available with strong turbocharged engines. There's also the more spacious and family-friendly 2014 Honda CR-V and the similarly well-rounded Toyota RAV4. All of these crossovers have significant advantages over this Nissan, but bargain hunters looking for a basic but still quite enjoyable small crossover should put the 2014 Nissan Rogue Select on their list.

2014 Nissan Rogue Select models

The 2014 Nissan Rogue Select is a five-passenger small crossover SUV available in a single "S" trim level.

The Rogue Select S comes standard with 16-inch steel wheels, keyless entry, folding side mirrors, a tilt (but non-telescoping) steering wheel, air-conditioning, full power accessories, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat, a trip computer and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack.

The optional Convenience package adds a rear spoiler, roof rails, a rearview camera, cruise control, a lighted visor mirror, Bluetooth phone connectivity, a 4.3-inch display audio screen and an upgraded audio system with six speakers, satellite radio, an iPod/USB interface and steering-wheel-mounted controls.

2014 Highlights

The 2014 Nissan Rogue Select is actually the previous-generation Rogue continuing on unchanged apart from its new, longer name and shortened optional equipment list.

Performance & mpg

The 2014 Nissan Rogue Select is available with either front- or all-wheel drive. It's powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 170 horsepower and 175 pound-feet of torque. The lone transmission choice is a CVT. In Edmunds testing, a front-wheel-drive Rogue took just 8.6 seconds to reach 60 mph -- quick for a four-cylinder crossover.

The Rogue Select's fuel economy is on par with the competition. The front-wheel-drive Rogue has EPA estimates of 25 mpg combined (23 mpg city/28 mpg highway), while the AWD variant drops slightly to 24 mpg combined (22 mpg city/27 mpg highway).

Safety

The Rogue Select comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and active front head restraints.

In government crash tests, the Rogue Select earned four out of five possible stars for overall crash protection, with four stars for total frontal-impact protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Rogue Select its highest rating of "Good" for moderate-overlap frontal-offset and side-impact protection and a second-best "Acceptable" for roof-strength integrity. In that agency's small-overlap frontal offset test, the Rogue scored a second-lowest "Marginal" rating. The Rogue's seat/head restraint design was rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

In Edmunds brake testing, the Rogue Select came to a stop from 60 mph in a fairly short 121 feet.

Driving

The promise of crossovers lies in SUV versatility with passenger-car manners. The 2014 Nissan Rogue Select does one better; it drives like a car with capable handling. Road bumps and imperfections are absorbed with ease, highway stability is exemplary, and around turns, the Select feels nimble and secure. The 2.5-liter engine's power is adequate, but the unpleasant droning it produces during passing and merging maneuvers can grow annoying. The CVT is the culprit here, as it keeps engine revs high during hard acceleration.

Interior

Given the 2014 Nissan Rogue Select's relatively low pricing, you'll probably be pleasantly surprised by its interior refinement. Comfortable seats, intuitive controls and high-quality materials are just a few of the cabin's highlights. A substantial center console bin, massive glovebox and a clever under-floor organizer help make up for a lack of open storage cubbies.

You won't find a very fancy rear seat, however. Unlike some rivals, the Rogue's rear seat neither slides nor reclines, which limits its usefulness for growing families. With the seatbacks upright, the cargo bay offers 28.9 cubic feet of storage, a bit below average for the class. Folding the seats yields 59.7 cubes, considerably less than some competitors, though more than you'll find in a Hyundai Tucson.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Nissan Rogue Select.

5(0%)
4(33%)
3(33%)
2(16%)
1(18%)
2.8
6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

unsure about the 2014 Rogue Select
Angela,07/16/2018
S 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
I have had my Rogue Select for 4 years now. I have had absolutely no problems with it up until now. (only had to do routine maintenance) I only have 37K miles on it, because i live close to work and everything i need, and don't have to do much driving. At 37K, i had trouble with the car. It was shaky when idling, hesitant with acceleration, and one time when i started it up, it shook pretty bad, and then shut off. I took it to the dealership hoping it might be an issue my warranty would cover, but it did not. I had to pay $500 to have the mass airflow sensor replaced and the broken engine air filter bracket replaced. I was upset about this, as I feel something like that should not go wrong on a new-ish car with such low mileage. I also read online elsewhere that some folks have had issues with the transmission at around 60K miles or less, and they have had to replace the transmission. That really worries me, so i'm thinking of trading this car in for something more reliable. I really like my car other than that; i enjoy driving it, it's comfortable, easy to drive, and has the space i need. I'm not sure what i will be doing with this car in the near future.
A long term review
Chris,02/25/2020
S 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
I own a 2014 Nissan Rogue select. I bought it with 3400 miles on it. Currently I have 64000 miles on it and have only had to do maintenance to it. I’m lucky I haven’t had any major issues with it except a small exhaust issue which was fixed. I get about 22 mpg on average which isn’t impressive . Yes the vehicle does have a cvt drone sound at times. My rogue is a decent In the snow . Overall I’m happy with this rogue and would recommend one like it too anyone.
The Rogue looks like aLexus
NASCAR 7,06/06/2018
S 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
Look for low milage
Rogue Select low miles
Mike,06/18/2018
S 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
Was a good value, bought used with low miles, traded in with low miles. Served its purpose, now on to a Murano.
Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover19.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Acceptable
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2014 Nissan Rogue Select Overview

The Used 2014 Nissan Rogue Select is offered in the following submodels: Rogue Select SUV. Available styles include S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT), and S 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Nissan Rogue Select?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Nissan Rogue Select trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Nissan Rogue Select S is priced between $7,999 and$13,998 with odometer readings between 52694 and104786 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Nissan Rogue Selects are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Nissan Rogue Select for sale near. There are currently 7 used and CPO 2014 Rogue Selects listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,999 and mileage as low as 52694 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Nissan Rogue Select.

Can't find a used 2014 Nissan Rogue Selects you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Rogue Select for sale - 11 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $20,890.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 1 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $11,090.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Rogue Select for sale - 7 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $20,151.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 2 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $24,602.

