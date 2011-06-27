Used 2004 Nissan Murano Consumer Reviews

Run Far away and don't look back garry , 08/12/2015 SL Fwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 52 of 52 people found this review helpful The car is good for first few years until the repairs start coming in. So many issues where do I begin, bought the 04 Murano in 06. It ran good until it hit 100K. The engine started burning oil about a quart/week. No that't not normal. The suspension is the worst I have seen on any car. Every few months tie rods or control arm or something with suspension is going wrong. The stereo stopped working. The rear door latch has be greased every few months. The part/repairs are so costly it's like owning a BMW. Hard to work on because it's so hard to replace things in the engine. Bad Design on nissan's part. Not buying a Nissan again, especially due to their V6 burning oil. Such disappointment. Wipe blade linkage became lose and had to replace the whole motor. The leather is cheap and ripped. The good about the car, AWD. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Avoid Used Murano's moneypitowner , 04/05/2014 SL AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 37 of 37 people found this review helpful Love the design and functionality of the Murano. Had Nissan and Infinity vehicles before and the earlier designs were very reliable and economical to maintain. I put 200K on my earlier Nissans and they ran great with just typical maintenance. Not the case with Murano. I bought the Murano with 80K on it. The previous owner babied the Murano and fully maintained by dealer, all receipts. At 115K. CVT transmission went bad (Nissan refused to honor the 120K warranty). $4500 repair. Head gasket bad at 121k, another $4000 repair. The radio died and needed to be replaced at 130K. The drivers seat frame broke at 155K, a common problem for this model and it costs over $800 to get repaired at the dealer. The power steering hose failed at 176k. Another common problem. Both left and right front lower control arms had to be replaced at 183K due to worn tie rods. The radio started intermittent operation and had to be replaced a second time. The front hood hold open rods had to be replaced. The radiator had to be replaced. The cost to maintain this vehicle does not make it worthwhile to own for anyone who cannot do major repairs. There are much better used cars out there. Numerous reports of transfer case failures as well as exhaust system repairs. Very expensive repairs. Recent problems with head gaskets on newer models also reported. Get extended warranties if you keep the car past dealer warranty period. Don't buy a first generation used Murano and check internet for reports of issues on newer models. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

221,000 miles 2004 Nissan Murano LTR , 04/28/2016 SE Fwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 31 of 31 people found this review helpful I purchased my car in 2006 from dealer? Great car at first until 100k miles Oil pan leak Replaced o-ring and seal twice Plastic tabs kept coming out from underneath car Tires didn't last long After 150k CV joint and axle rods replaced Back right window sticks intermittently ABS light stays on After 200k miles, everything was going Front drivers seat bracket broke, causing seat to slant. Had it welded and seat put back, power seat mechanism slips slightly Replaced radiator Replaced power steering parts Now, the car is hard pressed to go over 40mph uphill. When going over 50, drives smoothly, but unsure what the cause is...catalytic converter, fuel pump, fuel injectors, or spark plugs. All of which is costly because of the placement of parts under the engine. It has been a great car but would recommend selling around 100k miles Parts are expensive! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Cannibal Car jshores , 02/25/2014 25 of 25 people found this review helpful At 45,000 miles the Check engine light came on due to a bad Catalytic Convertor, not diagnosed correctly by dealer. Honeycomb in converter powered and was sucked into engine. Diagnosed correctly after the factory warranty ran out. At 68K miles it has scored the pistons which causes the engine to burn about 1 quart of oil every 500 miles. Would cost more to fix than car is worth. Driver side seat panels cracked and peeled apart. Car could not be aligned adequately. Report Abuse