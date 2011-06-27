Vehicle overview

On TV you'll often see infomercials for oddball products you never knew existed or knew you even wanted. The 2014 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet would likely qualify as just such a thing. In fact, it's easy to come up with the ad dialogue: "Look at this, Dan. It's an SUV and a convertible!" Unquestionably, the Murano CrossCabriolet is an unexpected pairing of attributes, but for a niche audience of consumers, it could hold some appeal.

Since it's related to the automaker's popular midsize Murano crossover SUV, the Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet has that SUV's increased ride height plus all-wheel drive as standard. With these attributes in place, this is one convertible that can be driven year-round, even in northern latitudes where other ragtops spend the winter hibernating.

Nissan made a few modifications to support its transition to al fresco motoring on the CrossCabriolet. In addition to the obvious ones such as the loss of two doors, the addition of a power-folding soft top and a two-person, rather than a three-person, rear seat, the Murano CrossCabriolet has a number of hidden chassis reinforcements to compensate for the rigidity lost when Nissan lopped off the metal roof.

Like the regular Murano, the CrossCabriolet has an upscale cabin done up in rich-looking materials, including supple leather upholstery and handsome wood trim. It also comes standard with a nice collection of standard features, including xenon headlights, leather upholstery, keyless ignition and dual-zone automatic climate control.

Counterbalancing these strengths are a few weaknesses. Opening the CrossCabriolet's two long doors can be an issue in tight parking spaces. And compared with most other convertibles, not to mention the regular Murano SUV, the CrossCabriolet feels rather ungainly: It's a comfortable cruiser, but it's not the least bit sporty. Also, the CrossCab's sticker price is still relatively steep, even though Nissan has lowered the MSRP by a few grand this year.

In this price range, there are other convertibles to consider (the Audi A5 and Chrysler 200 come to mind) and plenty of other SUVs. There's also the Jeep Wrangler, which is also a convertible SUV but vastly different in its mission and appeal. In the end, there's really nothing quite like the 2014 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet, though you'll need a pretty specific set of tastes to appreciate this convertible-crossover-SUV mash-up.