Used 2014 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet Consumer Reviews

Awesome Car mistakall , 12/18/2013 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I purchased my vehicle about 4 days ago and I am loving every minute of it. It defenitly turns heads and I get compliments galore. I luv riding with my top down enjoying the breeze and openess getting plenty of Florida sunshine on me. I got all the bells and whistles so far my favorite is the bluetooth audio streaming now I can listen to all my favorite songs....lol...I got a great deal on my vehicle through my insurance company I saved over $10,000.00 no kidding so this was a steal for me. I wanted to purchase this on my 50th bday but couldn't afford it but now i'm the happiest i've ever been in a vehicle.

Owned 2 Cross Cabs---I'm 6'7" and am comfortable!! Larry Yeisley , 01/24/2016 2dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Not for everyone. Fun to drive-- a tall man's sports car. Fun to drive, gets plenty of great, positive comments. Best vehicle I have owned. Definitely not a good vehicle for a young family with small children. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Not made for cold weather states met0430 , 11/18/2014 2dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 6 of 9 people found this review helpful I live in Philadelphis PA and have issues with the windows not working properly in the colder weather. The windows freeze and do not drop when opening and closing the doors. Therefore I need to start my car for at least 20 minutes in order to close my doors correctly. The vehicle was taken to the dealer and unfortunately I was told there was noting they could do. In conversation I had brought up an auto start, the associate agreed but the dealer does not install auto start and of course would be an expense I would be responsible for. So needless to say I am not happy with my purchase in regards to this issue.

NOT the ugliest car of the year docentdon , 07/29/2013 2dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 20 of 48 people found this review helpful When the 2011 Cabriolet came out, it garnered horrible reviews. I have watched this different machine through 3 years of a boring lease on another foreign SUV all the time waiting until I could try the Murano Cabriolet. I am now proudly driving my beautiful comfortable 2014 Murano Cabriolet and getting comments like: "Wow, what is it!" "Looks like an SUV on steroids." "Did you sell your house to buy that gorgeous thing?" Easy comfort for 4 people with all the bells and whistles. And, most important, for us old codgers, easy in-and-out which ALL the other convertibles I tried were not. This will probably be my last car purchase and I am sure I will love it for years to come. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value