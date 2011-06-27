  1. Home
Used 2014 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet Consumer Reviews

8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Awesome Car

mistakall, 12/18/2013
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

I purchased my vehicle about 4 days ago and I am loving every minute of it. It defenitly turns heads and I get compliments galore. I luv riding with my top down enjoying the breeze and openess getting plenty of Florida sunshine on me. I got all the bells and whistles so far my favorite is the bluetooth audio streaming now I can listen to all my favorite songs....lol...I got a great deal on my vehicle through my insurance company I saved over $10,000.00 no kidding so this was a steal for me. I wanted to purchase this on my 50th bday but couldn't afford it but now i'm the happiest i've ever been in a vehicle.

Owned 2 Cross Cabs---I'm 6'7" and am comfortable!!

Larry Yeisley, 01/24/2016
2dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Not for everyone. Fun to drive-- a tall man's sports car. Fun to drive, gets plenty of great, positive comments. Best vehicle I have owned. Definitely not a good vehicle for a young family with small children.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Not made for cold weather states

met0430, 11/18/2014
2dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
6 of 9 people found this review helpful

I live in Philadelphis PA and have issues with the windows not working properly in the colder weather. The windows freeze and do not drop when opening and closing the doors. Therefore I need to start my car for at least 20 minutes in order to close my doors correctly. The vehicle was taken to the dealer and unfortunately I was told there was noting they could do. In conversation I had brought up an auto start, the associate agreed but the dealer does not install auto start and of course would be an expense I would be responsible for. So needless to say I am not happy with my purchase in regards to this issue.

NOT the ugliest car of the year

docentdon, 07/29/2013
2dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
20 of 48 people found this review helpful

When the 2011 Cabriolet came out, it garnered horrible reviews. I have watched this different machine through 3 years of a boring lease on another foreign SUV all the time waiting until I could try the Murano Cabriolet. I am now proudly driving my beautiful comfortable 2014 Murano Cabriolet and getting comments like: "Wow, what is it!" "Looks like an SUV on steroids." "Did you sell your house to buy that gorgeous thing?" Easy comfort for 4 people with all the bells and whistles. And, most important, for us old codgers, easy in-and-out which ALL the other convertibles I tried were not. This will probably be my last car purchase and I am sure I will love it for years to come.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
It ain’t no sports car

Steve stoner, 10/05/2018
2dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

And that is ok because I was not expecting it to be. I wanted a rag top that sat up high and let me feel safer in traffic. It is really is comfortable to ride in and drive but it is not great on the acceleration end and a bit soft on the front end. Great car to round around the city and freeway but not great in the mountains and tight turning highways. Has been what I was expecting.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Reliability
Value
