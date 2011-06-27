Used 2014 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet Consumer Reviews
Awesome Car
I purchased my vehicle about 4 days ago and I am loving every minute of it. It defenitly turns heads and I get compliments galore. I luv riding with my top down enjoying the breeze and openess getting plenty of Florida sunshine on me. I got all the bells and whistles so far my favorite is the bluetooth audio streaming now I can listen to all my favorite songs....lol...I got a great deal on my vehicle through my insurance company I saved over $10,000.00 no kidding so this was a steal for me. I wanted to purchase this on my 50th bday but couldn't afford it but now i'm the happiest i've ever been in a vehicle.
Owned 2 Cross Cabs---I'm 6'7" and am comfortable!!
Not for everyone. Fun to drive-- a tall man's sports car. Fun to drive, gets plenty of great, positive comments. Best vehicle I have owned. Definitely not a good vehicle for a young family with small children.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Not made for cold weather states
I live in Philadelphis PA and have issues with the windows not working properly in the colder weather. The windows freeze and do not drop when opening and closing the doors. Therefore I need to start my car for at least 20 minutes in order to close my doors correctly. The vehicle was taken to the dealer and unfortunately I was told there was noting they could do. In conversation I had brought up an auto start, the associate agreed but the dealer does not install auto start and of course would be an expense I would be responsible for. So needless to say I am not happy with my purchase in regards to this issue.
NOT the ugliest car of the year
When the 2011 Cabriolet came out, it garnered horrible reviews. I have watched this different machine through 3 years of a boring lease on another foreign SUV all the time waiting until I could try the Murano Cabriolet. I am now proudly driving my beautiful comfortable 2014 Murano Cabriolet and getting comments like: "Wow, what is it!" "Looks like an SUV on steroids." "Did you sell your house to buy that gorgeous thing?" Easy comfort for 4 people with all the bells and whistles. And, most important, for us old codgers, easy in-and-out which ALL the other convertibles I tried were not. This will probably be my last car purchase and I am sure I will love it for years to come.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
It ain’t no sports car
And that is ok because I was not expecting it to be. I wanted a rag top that sat up high and let me feel safer in traffic. It is really is comfortable to ride in and drive but it is not great on the acceleration end and a bit soft on the front end. Great car to round around the city and freeway but not great in the mountains and tight turning highways. Has been what I was expecting.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Murano CrossCabriolet
Related Used 2014 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2006
- Used Kia Soul 2015
- Used Ram 1500 2008
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Used Ram 1500 2005
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2012
- Used Acura TLX 2017
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE
- Used Subaru Forester 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime News
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2019 Tacoma
- 2019 Forte
- 2021 Toyota Highlander News
- 2020 Aston Martin Vantage News
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Chevrolet Trax
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Sentra
- Nissan Titan 2020
- 2019 Nissan Versa
- 2019 NV200
- Nissan Frontier 2019
- Nissan 370Z 2019
- Nissan Sentra 2019
- 2019 Titan XD
- 2019 Nissan Titan
- Nissan GT-R 2020