Vehicle overview

Supercar fundamentals demand that a car be extremely fast, handle extraordinarily well and have an aura of exclusivity about it. By those standards, the 2014 Nissan GT-R certainly qualifies. But the GT-R also has a quality not normally expected of a supercar: It's about half the price.

Thanks to its 545-horsepower twin-turbocharged V6 and a sophisticated all-wheel-drive system, the GT-R can rocket from zero to 60 mph in just 3.1 seconds, a time that's one of the quickest we've ever recorded in testing. The Nissan GT-R is also just at home on the racetrack as it is going in a straight line, providing outlandish handling and grip that's also impressively easy to access by even novice drivers.

Granted, the GT-R, while amazing, isn't perfect, as minor refinement issues remain. Gearchanges from the car's otherwise quick-shifting automated manual transmission can be clunky in stop-and-go city traffic, and the ride is pretty stiff. Many of the GT-R styling cues are taken from its aerodynamic design, which makes its aesthetics a bit brutal. Nor is the V6's uninspiring exhaust note going to make any V8 or V12 supercar owners jealous.

Considering the above, there are certainly people who will be happier with the 2014 Audi R8 V10, Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT or Porsche 911 Turbo. But the 2014 Nissan GT-R's astonishing acceleration and precise handling, paired with its "budget" supercar price, make it one of the best value-for-the-money propositions in its class.