Consumer Rating
(11)
2010 Nissan GT-R Review

Pros & Cons

  • Heart-stopping acceleration, immensely capable handling, easy to drive fast, high-quality interior, bargain price.
  • No manual-transmission option, back-breaking ride, big and bulky.
Nissan GT-R for Sale
List Price Estimate
$28,584 - $43,209
Used GT-R for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 Nissan GT-R's reprogrammed launch control makes it both quicker and more durable. It's still the baddest supercar bargain on the block.

Vehicle overview

The 2010 Nissan GT-R marks the second year of production for Nissan's iconic supercar. The GT-R -- that's its real name, there's no Skyline -- had quite a first year on the market, to put it mildly. Between setting racetrack records and ripping off countless sub-4-second dashes to 60 mph, it ran into a reliability issue. One of the secrets to the 2009 GT-R's eye-popping numbers was its launch control system, but it put undue stress on the car's rear-mounted transaxle. Alarmed by the bad press that resulted, Nissan quickly came out with a reprogrammed launch control system designed to limit transaxle stress, a system that can be retrofitted to '09 models and comes standard on every 2010 GT-R.

Rather impressively, the reprogramming works quite well, and in fact we found that the GT-R is actually quicker with it. The 2010 Nissan GT-R also receives standard side and side curtain airbags and a few other minor tweaks, and its price has increased by a few thousand dollars. Overall, though, it's still the same supercar bargain that we couldn't stop raving about when it debuted. Mechanical highlights include a 485-horsepower twin-turbocharged V6, Nissan's proprietary ATTESA ET-S all-wheel-drive system, a trick suspension with adjustable dampers and a dual-clutch six-speed automated manual transmission that ranks right up there with the best in the business.

Any criticisms are likely to seem petty given the GT-R's incredible performance-to-price ratio, but we do have a few. First off, the car is on the portly side, tipping the scales at 3,800-plus pounds, and you'll feel that mass in tight corners, where the GT-R is amazingly capable but not exactly tossable. Second, unlike most rivals, it lacks a conventional manual transmission option, which we think is a misstep in this segment. The GT-R's automated manual transmission makes its face-flattening acceleration accessible to everyone, but many enthusiasts still prefer the mechanical connection that only a shifter and clutch pedal can provide.

Some people might also find the GT-R's ride quality to be rather harsh, even when the suspension is placed in the ironically named "Comfort" mode. Despite the car's sizable cabin and trunk space, this ride quality issue can make road trips in the GT-R less appealing. Finally, there's the pricey cost of maintenance. While expensive trips to the dealer aren't surprising for an exotic sports car -- even one this relatively inexpensive -- they are something to be aware of.

At the end of the day, though, the 2010 Nissan GT-R is still in a class of its own. It may not appeal to purists due to its bulk and automated transmission, but if accessible performance is what you're after, the GT-R gives you more of it for less money than anything else. The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is the only other sports car that offers comparable bang for the buck, but only the most skilled Z06 driver will be able to keep up with a GT-R -- plus the Chevy can't seat four. All said, the 2010 GT-R easily retains its title as the most accessible exotic sports car on the planet.

2010 Nissan GT-R models

The 2010 Nissan GT-R is a high-performance sports car available only in coupe form with a 2+2 seating layout. Two trim levels are offered: base and Premium. The base model comes standard with 20-inch alloy wheels, xenon headlights, Brembo brakes, an electronically adjustable suspension, leather/faux suede upholstery, power front seats, Bluetooth, keyless ignition/entry, automatic climate control and a six-speaker CD/MP3 sound system with satellite radio. Also standard is a multifunction driver-configurable information monitor and a navigation system with a 30-gigabyte hard drive, 9.4 gigabytes of which can be used for audio storage. The Premium model adds higher-performance tires, heated fronts seats and an 11-speaker Bose audio system with two subwoofers.

Options are limited to a no-cost Cold Weather package, which includes Dunlop all-season tires and a unique coolant-to-water ratio, and an extra-cost "Super Silver" paint job. An iPod connection is a dealer-installed option.

2010 Highlights

The 2010 Nissan GT-R's launch control system has been reprogrammed to reduce transaxle stress. There are also a few extra additional horsepower, a slightly retuned suspension, updated wheel finishes and standard front seat and side curtain airbags.

Performance & mpg

The 2010 Nissan GT-R is powered by a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine that generates 485 hp and 434 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed dual-clutch automated manual transmission routes this power to the ground via an advanced all-wheel-drive system. In testing, we've timed the GT-R (with the transmission reprogramming) from zero to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds. The quarter-mile flashes by in 11.6 seconds at 118.9 mph. Fuel economy, should you care, checks in at an EPA-estimated 16 mpg city/21 mpg highway and 18 mpg combined.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2010 Nissan GT-R include massive antilock Brembo brakes, stability control and traction control. Front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags are standard on all GT-R models for 2010. In brake testing, we've recorded a best 60-0 mph stopping distance of 98 feet, a very short distance indeed.

Driving

The GT-R employs a V6 in place of the iconic inline-6 from the old Skyline GT-Rs, the new car's spiritual ancestors. Fortunately, the twin-turbo V6 displays none of the coarseness that afflicts other Nissan V6s at higher rpm; indeed, there's generally more turbo whistle than engine roar, to the point that a number of our editors have likened driving the GT-R to flying in a small jet. Acceleration is otherworldly, yet the GT-R remains unruffled no matter what the speedometer says. On the street, the transmission's automatic mode is fairly refined, but the GT-R's ride is never less than stiff, and road noise is intrusive.

On winding roads, though, the 2010 Nissan GT-R comes into its own, benefiting from one of the most communicative and responsive steering setups we've experienced in an all-wheel-drive car. Body control is also superb thanks to the adjustable suspension dampers, though the GT-R's bulk keeps it from approaching the unencumbered feel of a Porsche 911.

Read our Nissan GT-R Long-Term 20,000-Mile Test

Interior

The 2010 Nissan GT-R's interior is a somber but appropriately driver-centric environment in which to make haste. Snug sport bucket seats and a high center console envelop the driver and front passenger, and the rear seats, though dinky, are good enough for kids on short trips. Ingress and egress are a piece of cake by exotic-car standards -- for the front passengers, at least. Interior quality is quite high, with abundant soft-touch materials and an overall sense of quality construction.

The GT-R also features a trick multifunction performance monitor that offers 11 different informational displays. The monitor was developed in consultation with Polyphony Digital, which created the "Gran Turismo" video game franchise. Some think it's neat; others think it's cheesy and rarely look at it. The trunk is surprisingly large considering the type of car; it measures 8.8 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Nissan GT-R.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
11 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 11 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

true excitement
LMSTENT,12/28/2009
This car has been a thrill to own! When it first came out, I agree the stats were impressive but based upon pictures alone, I thought it looked horrible...then I saw one in person. Wow, was I wrong with my intial thoughts. The look is aggressive with its wide stance and multiple angles...pictures definitely don't do it justice. I had to purchase it before driving it, but am exceptionally happy with the performance. All the positive reviews can be trusted. The GTR moves out like nothing I have driven before (coming out of a audi RS4). Its acceleration and cornering ability are amazing for such a large heavy car. The significantly rear-biased all wheel drive add a level of fun over my Audi.
Wow
Tom,06/13/2009
Owned it for a month so far and the performance is nothing short of astonishing. First, it is VERY easy to drive. Torque range is great. You can mash the throttle at 70mph and still get shoved in your seat. Lateral movement is video game like, I've often wondered how the car took the turn at THAT speed and I'm still alive. I can't find it's breaking limit! Comfort setting is nice but it still is a sports car. Had an M6 before this and this blows it out of the water by and far. Best of all, it's 5k less!
Ferarri Beater
Driver2755,07/29/2009
Just returned from a Ferrari Owner's club drive. None of the over 40 cars represented, including a Lambo Murci could touch the GTRs acceleration. The only problem is the factory installed governor which limits the top end to 155. Working to fix this problem. This car is fantastic and I have owned many exotic cars.
Godzilla! What you heard is true!
AK,05/13/2009
This car simply blows me away! I have been driving 2003 M5 until now. The GTR is quite comfortable to drive as a daily commute and it is a blast to go to work. I do not agree with the Edmund's review regarding the suspension. It is very tight but it is comfortable enough for daily use. I have not driven a car that handles this well. The car is surprisingly quiet enough to hols a conversation even at high speed. All of the electronics are state of the art. Compared to the German made cars, you can appreciate how meticulously the Nissan engineers put this car together. This car should be considered seriously if you are interested in purchasing a true sports car.
See all 11 reviews of the 2010 Nissan GT-R
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed automated manual
Gas
485 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2010 Nissan GT-R features & specs

More about the 2010 Nissan GT-R

Used 2010 Nissan GT-R Overview

The Used 2010 Nissan GT-R is offered in the following submodels: GT-R Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM), and Premium 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM).

Related Used 2010 Nissan GT-R info

