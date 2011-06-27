Vehicle overview

The 2010 Nissan GT-R marks the second year of production for Nissan's iconic supercar. The GT-R -- that's its real name, there's no Skyline -- had quite a first year on the market, to put it mildly. Between setting racetrack records and ripping off countless sub-4-second dashes to 60 mph, it ran into a reliability issue. One of the secrets to the 2009 GT-R's eye-popping numbers was its launch control system, but it put undue stress on the car's rear-mounted transaxle. Alarmed by the bad press that resulted, Nissan quickly came out with a reprogrammed launch control system designed to limit transaxle stress, a system that can be retrofitted to '09 models and comes standard on every 2010 GT-R.

Rather impressively, the reprogramming works quite well, and in fact we found that the GT-R is actually quicker with it. The 2010 Nissan GT-R also receives standard side and side curtain airbags and a few other minor tweaks, and its price has increased by a few thousand dollars. Overall, though, it's still the same supercar bargain that we couldn't stop raving about when it debuted. Mechanical highlights include a 485-horsepower twin-turbocharged V6, Nissan's proprietary ATTESA ET-S all-wheel-drive system, a trick suspension with adjustable dampers and a dual-clutch six-speed automated manual transmission that ranks right up there with the best in the business.

Any criticisms are likely to seem petty given the GT-R's incredible performance-to-price ratio, but we do have a few. First off, the car is on the portly side, tipping the scales at 3,800-plus pounds, and you'll feel that mass in tight corners, where the GT-R is amazingly capable but not exactly tossable. Second, unlike most rivals, it lacks a conventional manual transmission option, which we think is a misstep in this segment. The GT-R's automated manual transmission makes its face-flattening acceleration accessible to everyone, but many enthusiasts still prefer the mechanical connection that only a shifter and clutch pedal can provide.

Some people might also find the GT-R's ride quality to be rather harsh, even when the suspension is placed in the ironically named "Comfort" mode. Despite the car's sizable cabin and trunk space, this ride quality issue can make road trips in the GT-R less appealing. Finally, there's the pricey cost of maintenance. While expensive trips to the dealer aren't surprising for an exotic sports car -- even one this relatively inexpensive -- they are something to be aware of.

At the end of the day, though, the 2010 Nissan GT-R is still in a class of its own. It may not appeal to purists due to its bulk and automated transmission, but if accessible performance is what you're after, the GT-R gives you more of it for less money than anything else. The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is the only other sports car that offers comparable bang for the buck, but only the most skilled Z06 driver will be able to keep up with a GT-R -- plus the Chevy can't seat four. All said, the 2010 GT-R easily retains its title as the most accessible exotic sports car on the planet.