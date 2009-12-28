Used 2010 Nissan GT-R for Sale Near Me

BMW Encinitas - Encinitas / California

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Leather Seats Navigation System [H94] Ipod Converter Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive [W01] Cold Weather Pkg Black; Leather Seat Trim Solid Red This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. VERY HARD TO FIND COLOR COMBO. RED WITH BLACK LEATHER IN EXCCELLENT CONDITION! BRAND NEW REAR BRAKES AND ROTORS AND FULLY SERVICED! This Nissan includes: SOLID RED BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. Comfort. Performance. Safety. Enjoy all three with this well-appointed AWD 2010 Nissan. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Nissan GT-R Premium is in a league of its own Where do you need to go today? Just punch it into the on-board navigation system and hit the road. More information about the 2010 Nissan GT-R: For the money, there's not much to touch the 2009 Nissan GT-R. It offers Ferrari F430 and Porsche 911 Turbo performance at half the price, and it's a far more refined car than the Corvette Z06 for about the same money. The GT-R is a world-class supercar, with prices starting at just over $80,000. Mileage is estimated at 16 mpg city and 21 mpg highway. Interesting features of this model are aggressive, king-of-the-hill styling, Unparalleled performance, and highly advanced all-wheel drive system *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Nissan GT-R Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JN1AR5EF0AM230963

Stock: AM230963

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-14-2020