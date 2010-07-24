Used 2011 Nissan GT-R for Sale Near Me

60 listings
GT-R Reviews & Specs
  • 2010 Nissan GT-R Premium in Silver
    used

    2010 Nissan GT-R Premium

    55,531 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $52,800

    $2,691 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Nissan GT-R Premium in Black
    used

    2012 Nissan GT-R Premium

    10,905 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $75,500

    Details
  • 2012 Nissan GT-R Premium in Silver
    used

    2012 Nissan GT-R Premium

    26,732 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $65,723

    Details
  • 2010 Nissan GT-R Premium in Black
    used

    2010 Nissan GT-R Premium

    23,305 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $64,997

    Details
  • 2012 Nissan GT-R Premium in Gray
    used

    2012 Nissan GT-R Premium

    69,769 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $59,900

    Details
  • 2010 Nissan GT-R Premium in Black
    used

    2010 Nissan GT-R Premium

    32,236 miles

    $62,874

    Details
  • 2010 Nissan GT-R Premium in Red
    used

    2010 Nissan GT-R Premium

    49,497 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $58,788

    Details
  • 2010 Nissan GT-R Premium in Black
    used

    2010 Nissan GT-R Premium

    60,038 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $54,980

    Details
  • 2009 Nissan GT-R Premium in Silver
    used

    2009 Nissan GT-R Premium

    11,970 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $60,995

    $4,243 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Nissan GT-R Premium in Red
    used

    2009 Nissan GT-R Premium

    49,408 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $57,499

    $2,299 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Nissan GT-R Premium in Black
    used

    2009 Nissan GT-R Premium

    22,541 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $63,985

    Details
  • 2013 Nissan GT-R Premium in Silver
    used

    2013 Nissan GT-R Premium

    12,746 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $79,825

    Details
  • 2013 Nissan GT-R Black Edition in Black
    used

    2013 Nissan GT-R Black Edition

    29,896 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $73,824

    Details
  • 2009 Nissan GT-R Premium in Silver
    used

    2009 Nissan GT-R Premium

    56,001 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $56,900

    $1,219 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Nissan GT-R Premium in White
    used

    2013 Nissan GT-R Premium

    46,189 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $71,778

    Details
  • 2009 Nissan GT-R Premium in Gray
    used

    2009 Nissan GT-R Premium

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $59,995

    Details
  • 2009 Nissan GT-R Premium in Black
    used

    2009 Nissan GT-R Premium

    67,009 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $45,000

    Details
  • 2014 Nissan GT-R Premium in Black
    used

    2014 Nissan GT-R Premium

    48,675 miles
    Great Deal

    $64,318

    $6,501 Below Market
    Details

  • 5
    (67%)
  • 3
    (33%)
Godzilla
GTR,07/24/2010
Incredibly quick and quiet during massive acceleration, gearbox is fantastic, interior design and nav really nice. The car is heavy though, noisy drivetrain, and the run flats make the car ride stiffly even in Comfort mode. Chassis gets very upset over potholes and railroad tracks. It is a supercar at a reasonable price and can't be beat. It could definitely be improved though. Gets tons of attention.
Report abuse
