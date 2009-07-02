Used 2009 Nissan GT-R for Sale Near Me
- 11,970 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$60,995$4,243 Below Market
Auto World - Whitehall / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Nissan GT-R Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AR54F89M251444
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 49,408 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$57,499$2,299 Below Market
INFINITI of Hoffman Estates - Hoffman Estates / Illinois
Rare ~ Solid Red R35 2009 Nissan GT-R Premium With *AWD, *BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE PHONE SYSTEM, *HEATED SEATS, *NAVIGATION, *PADDLE SHIFTERS, *PUSH TO START IGNITION, *TWIN TURBO 3.8L 480HP, *20" GT-R PREMIUM SPORT WHEELS, *ONE OWNER, *GT-R SPORT TUNED SUSPENSION, *HID HEADLIGHTS, *BOSE GT-R PERFORMANCE SERIES SOUND SYSTEM, *GENUINE GT-R PREMIUM LEATHERVehicle is Stock with No AlterationsPlease Call 224-653-2901 For More Details And Availability
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Nissan GT-R Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AR54F89M251671
Stock: PI1189
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 22,541 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$63,985
Passport INFINITI of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
2009 Nissan GT-R Premium AWD* 1 Owner* Clean Carfax* Low miles*This vehicle has passed a multi point inspection. Full interior detail with shampoo. Exterior detail with 2 stage wax and engine bay cleaning. Fresh oil with new oil filter. Passed Virginia State safety inspection & Emissions test.Check out over 30 HD photos of this car ,the area's largest selection Quality Pre -owned vehicles and Certified INFINITI's at 1 location! @ www.passportINFINITI.comDue to our high volume of pre-owned inventory sales, please call ahead to confirm availability. (703) 461-1550.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Nissan GT-R Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AR54F49M250887
Stock: P6118
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 56,001 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$56,900$1,219 Below Market
Lux Motors - Evansville / Indiana
2009 Nissan GT-R Premium! Godzilla Alert! Clean CarFax! Super Silver! Equipped with a 3.8L twin-turbocharged V6 engine, 6-speed automatic transmission, AWD, tuned by Power House Performance, KW Coilovers, HKS Hypermax, MAP intakes, GT1R Flex Fuel Kit, 1000cc injectors, DW fuel pumps, Jacks transmission TSB clips, upgraded down pipes, staggered Volk G25 20x10 fronts 20x12 rear wheels with Michelin SS tires, Cold Weather Pkg, heated front leather power sport seats, BOSE premium sound, Bluetooth,power folding heated mirrors, universal garage door opener, dual-zone climate control and more! 56,002 miles! Ask about our nationwide extended service contracts available for that extra peace of mind! Referral Program - $200 for EVERY person you send our way that makes a purchase! Financing available! Trades welcomed! FREE NATIONWIDE DELIVERY! Are YOU ready to Live the Lux Life?! Call 812-401-1080 and set up your VIP Appointment! Experience the Red Carpet Treatment www.luxmotors.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Nissan GT-R Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AR54F39M251724
Stock: 9M251724
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$59,995
Auto Park Dallas - Addison / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Nissan GT-R Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AR54FX9M250974
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 67,009 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$45,000
Surefire Motors - Englewood / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Nissan GT-R Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AR54F09M250935
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 55,531 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$52,800$2,691 Below Market
EastBay Motorcars - San Ramon / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan GT-R Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AR5EF2AM230947
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,305 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$64,997
Shea Buick GMC - Flint / Michigan
Welcome to Shea Automotive! We have 500+ used cars in ONE LOCATION! Stop on in or call 810-732-7500 to schedule a test drive! Clean CARFAX. Super Black Metallic 2010 Nissan GT-R Premium AWD 3.8L V6 DOHC 24V Twin Turbocharged 11 Speakers, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Sport Seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon, Leather & Synthetic Suede Seat Trim, Navigation system: XM NavTraffic, Power driver seat, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/CD/MP3/WMA Playback, XM Satellite Radio. Odometer is 22067 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan GT-R Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AR5EF9AM230735
Stock: P23938
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 32,236 miles
$62,874
Gurley Leep Cadillac - Mishawaka / Indiana
AWD ** THIS VEHICLE IS BACKED BY A 12 MONTH 12,000 MILE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY **, **NO ACCIDENTS**, **AWD**, **NAVIGATION**, **HEATED SEATS**, **LEATHER SEATS**, **NEW TIRES**, **AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION**, **MANUAL SHIFT MODE**, **ALLOY WHEELS**, **TEXT THE MANAGER FOR MORE INFO**, **25k in upgrades**, **Cobb turner**, **Must see to believe**, ABS brakes, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Front Sport Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, XM Satellite Radio.LOCATED AT GURLEY LEEP NISSAN ON GRAPE RD NEXT TO MEIJER. PLEASE CALL OR TEXT BRAD ANYTIME @ 574.302.6738.Odometer is 12985 miles below market average! Black Obsidian 2010 Nissan GT-R Premium 3.8L V6 DOHC 24V Twin Turbocharged 6-Speed Manual with Automatic ShiftingNew Price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan GT-R Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AR5EF1AM230129
Stock: TK4832
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 49,497 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$58,788
BMW Encinitas - Encinitas / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Leather Seats Navigation System [H94] Ipod Converter Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive [W01] Cold Weather Pkg Black; Leather Seat Trim Solid Red This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. VERY HARD TO FIND COLOR COMBO. RED WITH BLACK LEATHER IN EXCCELLENT CONDITION! BRAND NEW REAR BRAKES AND ROTORS AND FULLY SERVICED! This Nissan includes: SOLID RED BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. Comfort. Performance. Safety. Enjoy all three with this well-appointed AWD 2010 Nissan. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Nissan GT-R Premium is in a league of its own Where do you need to go today? Just punch it into the on-board navigation system and hit the road. More information about the 2010 Nissan GT-R: For the money, there's not much to touch the 2009 Nissan GT-R. It offers Ferrari F430 and Porsche 911 Turbo performance at half the price, and it's a far more refined car than the Corvette Z06 for about the same money. The GT-R is a world-class supercar, with prices starting at just over $80,000. Mileage is estimated at 16 mpg city and 21 mpg highway. Interesting features of this model are aggressive, king-of-the-hill styling, Unparalleled performance, and highly advanced all-wheel drive system *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan GT-R Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AR5EF0AM230963
Stock: AM230963
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 60,038 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Lease
$54,980
Jim Shorkey Mitsubishi - North Huntingdon / Pennsylvania
Vehicle Detailed, black Leather. 2010 Nissan GT-R Premium AWD MORE ABOUT US We treat you like one of the family. Jim Shorkey Auto Group started back in 1974 as a small 3-car showroom and has now become one of the most recognized automotive names in Pittsburgh, North Huntingdon, Monroeville, and Western PA. We stock more, sell'em for less, and treat you better than anyone else around!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan GT-R Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AR5EF3AM230553
Stock: U17286
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 10,905 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$75,500
Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! [N93] Rearview Backup Camera Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Gray; Leather Seat Trim Jet Black This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of Lexus of Cerritos's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2012 Nissan GT-R Premium with 10,905mi. This Nissan includes: SANITIZED INTERIOR WITH PRECISIONCARE T360 NEW TIRES GRAY, LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats JET BLACK *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan GT-R Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AR5EF1CM250349
Stock: CM250349
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-27-2020
- 26,732 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$65,723
AutoNation Hyundai Mall of Georgia - Buford / Georgia
[N93] Rearview Backup Camera Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black; Leather Seat Trim Super Silver Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan GT-R Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AR5EF6CM250475
Stock: CM250475
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 69,769 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$59,900
TIMELESS MOTORCARS - STAFFORD / Virginia
Timeless Motorcars we Thrive on our Customer Service and the capability to Provide cars to the community at a Fair Price. When you buy from Timeless Motorcars you are purchasing customer service as well as a car with assured and a Dealer who stand behind their inventory. We stand behind our product and offer a variety of warranty options with every vehicle as well. FINANCING……..We have the ability to get almost everyone financed through our lenders with Rates as low as 2.99% on qualified buyers. No Credit bad credit bankruptcy NO PROBLEM.Shipping available across the country. Looking for additional peace of mind? Ask your salesperson about an extended warranty. All Vehicles are subject to $699.00 Processing Fee. Buyer(s) are responsible for all state, county, city taxes and fees, as well title/registration fees in the state that they will be registered. Timeless Motorcars. Will not be responsible for any voided warranty by a manufacturer or a third party due to previous accident/damages, auction announcements, lack of maintenance or previous owner's negligence.Special internet prices are based on a one-time payment such as cash, checks, certified funds etc. For vehicles financed, finance charges will be applied and will be greater than the price listed online. We reserve the rights to end this listing or any other listings at any time should the vehicle no longer be available for sale and sales prices are subject to change without notice. Timeless Motorcars make every effort to provide the best possible service to our customers and list the vehicles accurate information online. However, this information is provided to us by a third party such as manufacturers, auctions, history reports and other sources. Timeless Motorcars will not be responsible for any service records, numbers or type of previous ownership. It is the customers sole responsibility to verify any information listed online prior to their purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan GT-R Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AR5EF8CM250008
Stock: 250008
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 12,746 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$79,825
Pinnacle Nissan - Scottsdale / Arizona
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Navigation System. Odometer is 20800 miles below market average! Super Silver 3-Coat Metallic 2013 Nissan GT-R Premium 3.8L V6 DOHC 24V Twin Turbocharged AWD We provide 145 point inpection on all our used vehicles. It's our mission to faithfully serve our Phoenix-area friends and neighbors, including folks in Sun City, Avondale, Glendale, Scottsdale, Cave Creek, Mesa and Tempe.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan GT-R Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AR5EF9DM261424
Stock: PN19459
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 29,896 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$73,824
AutoNation Hyundai Mall of Georgia - Buford / Georgia
Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black; Leather Seat Trim Jet Black This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan GT-R Black Edition with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AR5EF3DM260091
Stock: DM260091
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 46,189 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$71,778
Arizona Specialty Motors - Tempe / Arizona
IF YOUR ALLERGIC TO ATTENTION, THRILL RIDES, STATUS SYMBOL, CHICK MAGNETS, ACCOLADES & PRAISE FROM FRIENDS AND FAMILY FROM OR SPANKING LAMBORGHINI'S & FERRARI'S AT WILL. THEN THIS IS NOT THE CAR FOR YOU. BUT IF IT IS THEN WE WE HAVE YOUR HAPPY MEDICINE IN THE FORM OF A 2013 NISSAN GTR THAT'S CHROME RED CUSTOM WRAPPED COLD AIR INTAKES BLOW OFF VALVES FULL EXHAUST SYSTEM PERFORMANCE SOFTWARE UP GRADED SOUND SYSTEM CUSTOM 3 PIECE WHEELS RECENT BRAKES AND TIRES FRESHLY SERVICED AND READY TO ENJOY. CALL FOR DETAILS! Open Monday-Saturday 9-7pm ARIZONA SPECIALTY MOTORS 1625 E WEBER DRIVE TEMPE ARIZONA 85281 480-454-3844 If financing is desired Get Pre Approved at www.arizonaspecialtymotors.com Call us today to set up a test drive! Home delivery available! Our mission is simple: At Arizona Specialty Motors we pledge to you a ZERO PRESSURE, FULL DISCLOSURE, and 100% TRANSPARENT buying experience. We sell the HIGHEST quality hand selected vehicles with the service and respect you deserve as our valued client. Our FAMILY owned dealership has been serving customers in the U.S. and Internationally since 1999. At ASM we take pride in offering a great selection of quality pre-owned vehicles from practical family sedans and SUV's to the Classic Muscle Cars of yesteryear, modern day Luxury vehicles and Exotics. *WE ACCEPT TRADES PAID FOR OR NOT. * Financing is available from over 35 Lending Partners for almost any credit situation with rates starting as low as 2.49 O.A.C. Please call for additional details * Low cost finance able asset protection and extended service plans are available. *Open 6 DAYS A WEEK MONDAY- SATURDAY FROM 9AM-7PM * Sunday By Appointment *Conveniently located 1 mile west of the 101 and north of the 202 freeways at 1625 E WEBER DRIVE TEMPE AZ 85281. * Across the street from Big Surf Waterpark! * Free airport pick up available from PHX Sky Harbor Airport. * Nationwide Shipping available from our door to yours CALL US TODAY @ 1-833-568-7155 FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AS WE LOOK FORWARD TO SERVING YOU..... Our Valued Customer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan GT-R Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AR5EF4DM260973
Stock: 11813
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 48,675 miles
$64,318$6,501 Below Market
Express.cars - Green Bay / Wisconsin
2014 Nissan GT-R Premium AWD Jet Black Pearl 6-Speed Automatic 3.8L V6 DOHC Twin Turbocharged black Artificial Leather, 11 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bose Premium AM/FM/CD, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Front Sport Seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather-Appointed & Synthetic Suede Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: RAYS 20 Forged-Alloy, black Artificial Leather.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan GT-R Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AR5EF9EM270450
Stock: T20166A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
