Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG® GT
Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG® GT
|MSRP
|$201,500
|Dealer Price
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Pros
- Cons
-
- Awesome V8 engine and exhaust note
- luxurious interior with easy-to-use controls
- coupe's exotic gullwing door design.
Shopping Tools
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|2dr Coupe
6.2L 8cyl 7AM
|MPG
|13 city / 19 hwy
|Seats 2
|7-speed automated manual
|Gas
|583 hp @ 6800 rpm
|Black Series 2dr Coupe
6.2L 8cyl 7AM
|MPG
|13 city / 17 hwy
|Seats 2
|7-speed automated manual
|Gas
|622 hp @ 7400 rpm
Sponsored cars related to the SLS AMG GT
FAQ
Is the Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT a good car?
Is the Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT reliable?
Is the 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT?
The least-expensive 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT is the 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $201,500.
Other versions include:
- 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 7AM) which starts at $201,500
- Black Series 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 7AM) which starts at $275,000
What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT?
More about the 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT
Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG® GT Overview
The Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG® GT is offered in the following submodels: SLS AMG GT Coupe, SLS AMG GT Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 7AM), 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 7AM), and Black Series 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 7AM).
What do people think of the 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2014 SLS AMG GT.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2014 SLS AMG GT featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT?
Which 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GTS are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT.
Can't find a new 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GTs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT for sale - 7 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $24,930.
Find a new Mercedes-Benz for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $16,365.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Related Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG® GT info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2006
- Used Lexus ES 350 2013
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2015
- Used Subaru Impreza 2005
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2008
- Used Jeep Compass 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2017
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2007
- Used Ford F-150 1995
- Used Honda Odyssey 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
- 2020 BMW X2
- 2019 Fit
- 2019 CX-5
- 2020 Veloster
- Toyota Camry Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Honda Insight 2019
- 2021 Volvo XC40 News
- 2019 Malibu