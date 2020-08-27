Used 2017 Nissan GT-R for Sale Near Me
- 15,268 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$86,800
Motor Werks Barrington Automall - Barrington / Illinois
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 11 Speakers, Automatic temperature control, Cold Weather Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, GT-R Logo Floor Mats, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Sport Seats, Navigation System, Premium Interior Package, Premium Paint - Pearl White, Radio: Nissan Connect w/Navigation, Security system, Semi-Aniline Leather Appointed Front Seats, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Wheels: RAYS 20" Forged Aluminum. 2017 Nissan GT-R Pearl White Premium AWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.8L V6 DOHC Twin TurbochargedRecent Arrival!Join The Circle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan GT-R Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AR5EF0HM821241
Stock: PIM6539
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 5,838 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$89,900
Aston Martin Summit - Summit / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan GT-R Track Edition with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AR5EFXHM820338
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 44,769 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$79,991
Mossy Nissan - Houston / Texas
Clean CARFAX. Blaze Metallic 2017 Nissan GT-R Premium AWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.8L V6 DOHC Twin Turbocharged*****MOSSY MOVES YOU*****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan GT-R Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AR5EF9HM820203
Stock: HM820203P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$72,991
RPM Garage - Dallas / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan GT-R Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AR5EF4HM820500
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 13,135 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$77,000
Coggin Nissan on Atlantic - Jacksonville / Florida
Alloy wheels, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Bose Audio System w/Active Noise Control, Remote keyless entry, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.3.8L V6 DOHC Twin Turbocharged AWD 6-Speed AutomaticClean CARFAX. Odometer is 4028 miles below market average!SALES PRICE INCLUDES $1000 FINANCE CASH DISCOUNT TO FINANCE THROUGH Coggin Nissan on Atlantic.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan GT-R Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AR5EF3GM290261
Stock: GM290261
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 6,986 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$129,990
Nissan of North Olmsted - North Olmsted / Ohio
ONLY 6,986 Miles! NISMO trim, JET BLACK exterior and Black interior. Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Turbo Charged, Alloy Wheels, Captains Chairs. AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation, All Wheel Drive, Quad Bucket Seats, Heated Driver Seat. Nissan NISMO with JET BLACK exterior and Black interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 600 HP at 6800 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: "Engaging the built-in Launch Control yields a zero-to-60-mph run under three seconds, a time made attainable by the brilliant 6-speed automatic and its steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters." -KBB.com. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: Thanks for choosing Nissan of North Olmsted-2020 DealerRater Ohio Nissan Dealer of the Year and Nissan Award of Excellence Recipient for 2020. Received Prestigious 2020 Nissan Global Award for top 50 Dealership Globally. Stop in today for your Award Winning Car Buying Experience, YOU deserve only the BEST and we are here to help with your next Nissan purchase! Price includes all incentives. Dealer financing required. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan GT-R NISMO with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AR5EF1JM710252
Stock: 20893B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 2,541 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$129,000
HGreg Lux - Pompano Beach / Florida
2016 Nissan GT-R NismoJet Black Pearl Paint over Black InteriorsOnly 2,541 Miles!1 Owner *Clean CarFax*FACTORY OPTIONS:Nismo PackageJet Black Pearl PaintBlack/Red Recaro SeatsCarpeted GT-R Logo Floor MatsAlthough every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user as is without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and/or documentation fees, and destination charges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan GT-R NISMO with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AR5EF8GM290384
Stock: 903593
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 13,961 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$87,988
Hendrick Nissan of Kansas City - Merriam / Kansas
Superb Condition, LOW MILES - 13,961! Black Edition trim. Nav System, Heated Leather Seats, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, Quad Bucket Seats, Turbo Charged Engine, Non-Smoker vehicle.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, Heated Driver Seat, Turbocharged, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls. Nissan Black Edition with Jet Black Pearl exterior and Black interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 545 HP at 6400 RPM*.AFFORDABILITYApprox. Original Base Sticker Price: $111,500*.WHO WE AREHendrick Nissan Kansas City is Kansas City's Giant for new and pre-owned Nissan, and Nissan Certified vehicles in Merriam, Kansas (KS). Specializing in Nissan Sales, Finance, Service, Parts, and Collision Repair, Hendrick Nissan Kansas City provides high quality service to customers.Pricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan GT-R Black Edition with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AR5EF7GM290831
Stock: LN9423A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 15,292 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$79,900
HGreg Lux - Pompano Beach / Florida
2016 Nissan GT-R PremiumRegal Red over Red Amber Leather InteriorsOnly 15,292 Miles!Well Maintained *Clean CarFax*FACTORY OPTIONS:Regal Red$0Red Amber, Semi Aniline Leather Appointed Front Seatshand stitching$0Red Amber Premium Interior Packageadditional leather interior appointments$4,00050 State Emissions$0Special Paint Super Silver/Regal Red$3,000Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user as is without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and/or documentation fees, and destination charges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan GT-R Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AR5EF7GM290313
Stock: 903367
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 26,019 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$69,492$944 Below Market
Team Nissan - Manchester / New Hampshire
2015 Nissan GT-R Premium Clean CARFAX. GT-R Premium, 2D Coupe, 3.8L V6 DOHC Twin Turbocharged, AWD, Gun Metallic, Black w/Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Bose Premium Audio with XM Radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated Front Sport Seats, Navigation System. DOWNPIPES INSTALLED in lieu of cats. Cobb Tuner. Cold Air Intake. JDM Exhaust System. See dealer for full details. If you are searching for a fantastic deal on a new, demo or pre-owned Nissan, be sure to check out our special values posted at www.teamnissannh.com! Our website features detailed information as well as interior and exterior photos of both new and pre-owned Nissans as well as other makes!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan GT-R Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AR5EF8FM280596
Stock: PA8831
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 7,823 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$76,988
Nissan of Streetsboro - Streetsboro / Ohio
Recent Arrival! 2015 Nissan GT-R Premium Solid Red Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Bose High End Sound Package, Leather Seats, Navigation System.1 YEAR COMPLIMENTARY MAINTENANCE ON ALL CERTIFIED PRE OWNED VEHICLES WHEN FINANCED THROUGH NISSAN.Internet price includes any applicable rebates with financing through NMAC with approved credit.Odometer is 23509 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan GT-R Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AR5EF9FM280459
Stock: FM280459
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 4,485 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$94,887
Coggin Nissan on Atlantic - Jacksonville / Florida
Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Traction control.3.8L V6 DOHC Twin Turbocharged AWD 6-Speed AutomaticOdometer is 2499 miles below market average!SALES PRICE INCLUDES $1000 FINANCE CASH DISCOUNT TO FINANCE THROUGH Coggin Nissan on Atlantic.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Nissan GT-R Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AR5EF0KM750047
Stock: KM750047
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 5,500 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$109,998
Texas Auto North - Houston / Texas
R35-NISMO-TWIN TURBO-600 HP-AWD-NAVIGATION-REAR VIEW CAMERA-KEYLESS GO-BLUETOOTH-ONLY 5K MILES-CONTACT US NOW, WE ANSWER QUESTIONS SUPER FAST-COMPETITIVE NATIONWIDE FINANCING-WE PAY TOP DOLLAR FOR YOUR TRADE-CLEAN CARFAX-FRESH SERVICE!!!2015 NISSAN GT-R R35 NISMO TWIN TURBO 600 HP AWD AUTOMATIC 3.8L V6 F. BEAUTIFUL BLACK (JET BLACK PEARL) EXTERIOR WITH TWO-TONE BLACK/RED LEATHER/ALCANTARA INTERIOR. LOADED WITH POWER AND HEATED LEATHER/ALCANTARA SEATS, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION WITH PADDLE SHIFTERS, R35, NISMO, TWIN TURBO, 600 HP, AWD, NAVIGATION, REAR-VIEW CAMERA, KEYLESS GO, BLUETOOTH, ALCANTARA STEERING WHEEL WITH CONTROLS, DIGITAL INFO DISPLAY, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, TEMP/COMPASS GAUGES, DAMPER CONTROL, LAUNCH CONTROL, DRIVE MODE SELECT, TRACTION CONTROL, UNIVERSAL HOME LINK, CRUISE CONTROL, 20 ALLOY RIMS, BREMBO BRAKES, LED RUNNING LIGHTS, XENON LIGHTS, CARBON FIBER REAR SPOILER, QUAD EXHAUST, IN-DASH CD PLAYER/USB/BLUETOOTH/SAT RADIO WITH BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, AND MUCH MUCH MORE....ONLY 5K MILES WITH KEYLESS GO AND BLUETOOTH....WE SELL THE CARS YOU WANT TO DRIVE!!! LIKE THE RISING SUN GODZILLA NISSAN GT-R R35 NISMO TWIN TURBO 600 HP AWD WITH NAVIGATION AND REAR-VIEW CAMERA....FREE CARFAX REPORT!!!COME SEE WHAT THE TEXAS AUTO' EXPERIENCE IS ALL ABOUT. WE PROVIDE THE BEST USED CARS FOR SALE IN TEXAS WITH COMPETITIVE PRICING. AT OUR TWO CONVENIENT LOCATIONS (16200 TX-3, WEBSTER, TX 77598 & 11655 NORTH FWY, HOUSTON TX 77060), WE HAVE ALL THE BEST DEALS ON PRE-OWNED INVENTORY NEAR YOU. LET US DIRECT YOU THROUGH THE CAR-BUYING PROCESS. OUR IN-HOUSE TEAM WILL HANDLE THE FINANCING CONCERNS AND HELP GET YOU A GREAT RATE. IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A CUSTOM LIFTED TRUCK, 4X4 JEEP, LUXURY CAR/SUV OR SPORT CAR FOR SALE, TEXAS AUTO HAS EXACTLY WHAT YOU WANT. BUY A USED CAR FROM A GREAT DEALERSHIP THAT HAS GREAT REVIEWS. TEXAS AUTO HAS A LARGE SELECTION OF USED VEHICLES FOR SALE AND COMPETITIVE FINANCING OPTIONS. MAKE TEXAS AUTO YOUR FIRST AND ONLY STOP DURING YOUR NEXT VEHICLE PURCHASE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan GT-R NISMO with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AR5EF7FM281805
Stock: N281805
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 25,388 miles
$79,000
Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California
[X01] Amber Premium Interior Package Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Pearl White Red Amber; Semi-Aniline Leather-Appointed Seats This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Lexus of Cerritos is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2015 Nissan GT-R Premium only has 25,285mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this Nissan GT-R Premium. Well-known by many, the GT-R has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. Savor the satisfaction of safety in any condition with this AWD Nissan GT-R. Superior acceleration, unmatched traction and stability as well as a luxurious interior round out the impressive features of this AWD Nissan GT-R. This 2015 Nissan GT-R has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Nissan GT-R Premium. With an efficient and easy to use navigation system, this Nissan GT-R will help get you from Point A to Point B in no time flat. More information about the 2015 Nissan GT-R: The Nissan GT-R might be more popular from racing video games than from the street. The GT-R is a true exotic supercar -- it's a legend because of its rarity, exotic powertrain, and incredible performance numbers. While the GT-R might not make a practical daily driver, this high-performance coupe is a necessity for collectors, the image-conscious, and those who must have the fastest machine around. This model sets itself apart with One of the world's top performance cars, aggressive, distinctive look, sophisticated powertrain, and rare and exclusive Click for more information, Call to set up an appointment, or better yet, come on down to Lexus of Cerritos and get behind the wheel and test drive it today! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan GT-R Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AR5EF3FM281509
Stock: FM281509
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 22,671 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$69,795
Supreme Automotive - Bronx / New York
Visit Supreme Automotive online at bronxsupreme.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 718-881-0001 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan GT-R Black Edition with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AR5EF5FM280023
Stock: 280023
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 5,405 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$94,888
Fields Alfa Romeo - Highland Park / Illinois
This vehicle can be purchased online with Home delivery using Fields Exclusive Stay@Home Purchasing Program.2019 Nissan GT-R Premium AWD 3.8L V6 DOHC Twin Turbocharged Solid Red One Owner, Clean CARFAX, AWD, Navigation, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, USB Port, ***Still Under Factory Warranty**, **All Maintenance Up to Date**, black Leather, Passenger door bin, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 20' RAYS Forged Aluminum. Our goal is to make your luxury and exotic car buying and owning experience unlike any other major purchase. With an unmatched attention to detail, truly impressive product lineup, and unique access to OEM parts, our Aston Martin and Lotus dealerships in Glenview, IL is equipped to provide the ultimate in customer service every time you visit. In fact don’t think of us as a dealership at all. We’re your personal automotive concierge that offers the British engineered driving experience that your lifestyle demands. Thank you for making your way to Glenview Luxury Imports, your certified Aston Martin, Lotus dealer serving drivers throughout Glenview and the surrounding Chicago areas. At our dealership, you’ll find a solid selection of new Aston Martin, Lotus for sale, as well as a carefully inspected lineup of pre-owned and Certified vehicles. If you have any questions for us, you can always get in touch at (847) 904-1233.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Nissan GT-R Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AR5EF0KM750226
Stock: G00632
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 34,081 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$69,350
Hudson Nissan of Charleston - Charleston / South Carolina
CALL TODAY 843-571-2810 TO CONFIRM AVAILABILITY. OR VISIT US IN WEST ASHLEY AT 1714 SAVANNAH HWY CHARLESTON, SC.** EXCLUSIVE NATIONWIDE LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY. UNLIMITED TIME AND MILES **, ** CLEAN CARFAX **, ** REAR BACKUP CAMERA **, ** GPS/NAVIGATION **, ** HEATED LEATHER SEATS **, ** AWD/ALL-WHEEL DRIVE **, Mention this advertisement to the dealer to receive the advertised price..2015 Nissan GT-R 2D Coupe Regal Red Premium Clean CARFAX. AWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.8L V6 DOHC Twin TurbochargedPrice includes motor vehicle closing fee of $629. Buyer is responsible for state, county and city taxes, tag, title and registration fees in the state where the vehicle will be registered. Price does not include any dealer-installed options. Offer good while supplies last. Mention this advertisement to the dealer to receive the advertised price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan GT-R Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AR5EF6FM281522
Stock: K281522
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 17,134 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$99,990
ST Exotics - Rosemead / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan GT-R NISMO with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AR5EF3FM281784
Certified Pre-Owned: No
