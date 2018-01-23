Overall rating 7.6 / 10

This is the time to be alive if you're shopping for a high-performance sports car. Not only are there more choices than ever, sports car manufacturers have a seemingly unending supply of updates to apply to their technological powerhouses. But for the 2018 GT-R, Nissan is doing things a little differently. While most manufacturers are selling cars with more features and corresponding price hikes, Nissan is bringing out a less expensive GT-R trim, called Pure, to the lineup. The benefit to consumers? The Pure's starting MSRP is below the six-figure mark.

Whichever trim you get, the GT-R brings plenty of performance to the road with little sacrifice in regard to comfort and convenience. To its credit, Nissan has continuously updated and refined the the GT-R's powertrain, and it's much more refined than when it was introduced back in 2009. But compared to other performance cars with dual-clutch transmissions on the market, the GT-R is still lurchy and noisy. For better and for worse, the 2018 GT-R is fundamentally the same well-appointed but rough-and-tumble car as the one from nine years ago.