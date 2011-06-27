  1. Home
2014 Nissan GT-R Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2014 Nissan GT-R Premium 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$55,854$61,202$66,555
Clean$53,502$58,662$63,645
Average$48,800$53,583$57,825
Rough$44,097$48,503$52,005
Estimated values
2014 Nissan GT-R Black Edition 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$59,258$64,933$70,612
Clean$56,763$62,238$67,525
Average$51,774$56,849$61,350
Rough$46,785$51,460$55,175
Estimated values
2014 Nissan GT-R Track Edition 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$62,165$68,117$74,075
Clean$59,548$65,290$70,836
Average$54,314$59,637$64,359
Rough$49,080$53,984$57,881
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Nissan GT-R on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Nissan GT-R with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $53,502 for one in "Clean" condition and about $58,662 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Nissan GT-R. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Nissan GT-R and see how it feels. Learn more
