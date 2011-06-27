Estimated values
2014 Nissan GT-R Premium 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$55,854
|$61,202
|$66,555
|Clean
|$53,502
|$58,662
|$63,645
|Average
|$48,800
|$53,583
|$57,825
|Rough
|$44,097
|$48,503
|$52,005
Estimated values
2014 Nissan GT-R Black Edition 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$59,258
|$64,933
|$70,612
|Clean
|$56,763
|$62,238
|$67,525
|Average
|$51,774
|$56,849
|$61,350
|Rough
|$46,785
|$51,460
|$55,175
Estimated values
2014 Nissan GT-R Track Edition 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$62,165
|$68,117
|$74,075
|Clean
|$59,548
|$65,290
|$70,836
|Average
|$54,314
|$59,637
|$64,359
|Rough
|$49,080
|$53,984
|$57,881