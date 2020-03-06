Used 2018 Nissan GT-R for Sale Near Me

Nissan of North Olmsted - North Olmsted / Ohio

ONLY 6,986 Miles! NISMO trim, JET BLACK exterior and Black interior. Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Turbo Charged, Alloy Wheels, Captains Chairs. AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation, All Wheel Drive, Quad Bucket Seats, Heated Driver Seat. Nissan NISMO with JET BLACK exterior and Black interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 600 HP at 6800 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: "Engaging the built-in Launch Control yields a zero-to-60-mph run under three seconds, a time made attainable by the brilliant 6-speed automatic and its steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters." -KBB.com. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: Thanks for choosing Nissan of North Olmsted-2020 DealerRater Ohio Nissan Dealer of the Year and Nissan Award of Excellence Recipient for 2020. Received Prestigious 2020 Nissan Global Award for top 50 Dealership Globally. Stop in today for your Award Winning Car Buying Experience, YOU deserve only the BEST and we are here to help with your next Nissan purchase! Price includes all incentives. Dealer financing required. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Nissan GT-R NISMO with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JN1AR5EF1JM710252

Stock: 20893B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-31-2020