Used 2018 Nissan GT-R for Sale Near Me

  • 2018 Nissan GT-R NISMO in Black
    used

    2018 Nissan GT-R NISMO

    6,986 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $129,990

    Details
  • 2019 Nissan GT-R Premium in Red
    used

    2019 Nissan GT-R Premium

    4,485 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $94,887

    Details
  • 2019 Nissan GT-R Premium in Red
    used

    2019 Nissan GT-R Premium

    5,405 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $94,888

    Details
  • 2017 Nissan GT-R Premium in White
    used

    2017 Nissan GT-R Premium

    15,268 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $86,800

    Details
  • 2017 Nissan GT-R Track Edition in Black
    used

    2017 Nissan GT-R Track Edition

    5,838 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $89,900

    Details
  • 2017 Nissan GT-R Premium in Orange
    used

    2017 Nissan GT-R Premium

    44,769 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $79,991

    Details
  • 2017 Nissan GT-R Premium in Orange
    used

    2017 Nissan GT-R Premium

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $72,991

    Details
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Premium in Silver
    used

    2020 Nissan GT-R Premium

    2,851 miles

    $101,740

    $9,622 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Premium in White
    used

    2020 Nissan GT-R Premium

    5,100 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $99,699

    $10,533 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Premium in Silver
    used

    2020 Nissan GT-R Premium

    10,922 miles

    $99,740

    $7,568 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Premium in Silver
    used

    2020 Nissan GT-R Premium

    3,913 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $107,500

    $3,328 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Premium in Black
    used

    2020 Nissan GT-R Premium

    3,321 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $102,988

    $4,171 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Premium in White
    used

    2020 Nissan GT-R Premium

    2,784 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $110,155

    $1,240 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Premium in White
    used

    2020 Nissan GT-R Premium

    3,591 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $112,888

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan GT-R Premium in Black
    used

    2016 Nissan GT-R Premium

    13,135 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $77,000

    Details
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Premium in Dark Blue
    used

    2020 Nissan GT-R Premium

    3,032 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $113,888

    Details
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Premium in White
    used

    2020 Nissan GT-R Premium

    1,506 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $120,940

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan GT-R NISMO in Black
    used

    2016 Nissan GT-R NISMO

    2,541 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $129,000

    Details

