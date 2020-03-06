Used 2018 Nissan GT-R for Sale Near Me
- 6,986 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$129,990
Nissan of North Olmsted - North Olmsted / Ohio
ONLY 6,986 Miles! NISMO trim, JET BLACK exterior and Black interior. Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Turbo Charged, Alloy Wheels, Captains Chairs. AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation, All Wheel Drive, Quad Bucket Seats, Heated Driver Seat. Nissan NISMO with JET BLACK exterior and Black interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 600 HP at 6800 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: "Engaging the built-in Launch Control yields a zero-to-60-mph run under three seconds, a time made attainable by the brilliant 6-speed automatic and its steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters." -KBB.com. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: Thanks for choosing Nissan of North Olmsted-2020 DealerRater Ohio Nissan Dealer of the Year and Nissan Award of Excellence Recipient for 2020. Received Prestigious 2020 Nissan Global Award for top 50 Dealership Globally. Stop in today for your Award Winning Car Buying Experience, YOU deserve only the BEST and we are here to help with your next Nissan purchase! Price includes all incentives. Dealer financing required. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan GT-R NISMO with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AR5EF1JM710252
Stock: 20893B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 4,485 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$94,887
Coggin Nissan on Atlantic - Jacksonville / Florida
Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Traction control.3.8L V6 DOHC Twin Turbocharged AWD 6-Speed AutomaticOdometer is 2499 miles below market average!SALES PRICE INCLUDES $1000 FINANCE CASH DISCOUNT TO FINANCE THROUGH Coggin Nissan on Atlantic.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Nissan GT-R Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AR5EF0KM750047
Stock: KM750047
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 5,405 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$94,888
Fields Alfa Romeo - Highland Park / Illinois
This vehicle can be purchased online with Home delivery using Fields Exclusive Stay@Home Purchasing Program.2019 Nissan GT-R Premium AWD 3.8L V6 DOHC Twin Turbocharged Solid Red One Owner, Clean CARFAX, AWD, Navigation, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, USB Port, ***Still Under Factory Warranty**, **All Maintenance Up to Date**, black Leather, Passenger door bin, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 20' RAYS Forged Aluminum. Our goal is to make your luxury and exotic car buying and owning experience unlike any other major purchase. With an unmatched attention to detail, truly impressive product lineup, and unique access to OEM parts, our Aston Martin and Lotus dealerships in Glenview, IL is equipped to provide the ultimate in customer service every time you visit. In fact don’t think of us as a dealership at all. We’re your personal automotive concierge that offers the British engineered driving experience that your lifestyle demands. Thank you for making your way to Glenview Luxury Imports, your certified Aston Martin, Lotus dealer serving drivers throughout Glenview and the surrounding Chicago areas. At our dealership, you’ll find a solid selection of new Aston Martin, Lotus for sale, as well as a carefully inspected lineup of pre-owned and Certified vehicles. If you have any questions for us, you can always get in touch at (847) 904-1233.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Nissan GT-R Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AR5EF0KM750226
Stock: G00632
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 15,268 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$86,800
Motor Werks Barrington Automall - Barrington / Illinois
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 11 Speakers, Automatic temperature control, Cold Weather Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, GT-R Logo Floor Mats, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Sport Seats, Navigation System, Premium Interior Package, Premium Paint - Pearl White, Radio: Nissan Connect w/Navigation, Security system, Semi-Aniline Leather Appointed Front Seats, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Wheels: RAYS 20" Forged Aluminum. 2017 Nissan GT-R Pearl White Premium AWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.8L V6 DOHC Twin TurbochargedRecent Arrival!Join The Circle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan GT-R Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AR5EF0HM821241
Stock: PIM6539
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 5,838 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$89,900
Aston Martin Summit - Summit / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan GT-R Track Edition with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AR5EFXHM820338
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 44,769 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$79,991
Mossy Nissan - Houston / Texas
Clean CARFAX. Blaze Metallic 2017 Nissan GT-R Premium AWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.8L V6 DOHC Twin Turbocharged*****MOSSY MOVES YOU*****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan GT-R Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AR5EF9HM820203
Stock: HM820203P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$72,991
RPM Garage - Dallas / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan GT-R Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AR5EF4HM820500
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 2,851 miles
$101,740$9,622 Below Market
Lake Norman Hyundai - Cornelius / North Carolina
**MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON**, **LIKE NEW CONDITION, **CLEAN CARFAX... NO ACCIDENTS, **NAVIGATION, **PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM w/CD, **PREMIUM WHEELS, **BLUETOOTH, **USB PORTS, **REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY w/PANIC ALARM, **TRACTION CONTROL, **POWER HEATED LEATHER SEATING, **REMAINDER OF THE FACTORY WARRANTY, **RECONDITIONED BY A FACTORY TRAINED TECHNICIAN, **NON SMOKER**, GT-R Premium AWD, 2D Coupe, 3.8L V6 DOHC Twin Turbocharged, 6-Speed Automatic, AWD, Super Silver QuadCoat, Black w/Leather Appointed Seat Trim, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Front Sport Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.This vehicle includes the following Options: GT-R Premium AWD, 2D Coupe, 3.8L V6 DOHC Twin Turbocharged, 6-Speed Automatic, AWD, Super Silver QuadCoat, Black w/Leather Appointed Seat Trim, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Front Sport Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, 11 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: NissanConnect Services, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: NissanConnect w/Navigation, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers.We offer market based pricing. Please call to check on the availability of this vehicle. We will buy your vehicle even if you do not buy ours! Open 7 days per week, shop 24 hours per day online at www.eastcharlottenissan.com All Prices include $1000 Trade-in Assist, and $1000 Finance Assist.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Nissan GT-R Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AR5EF1LM100094
Stock: P5464
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 5,100 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$99,699$10,533 Below Market
Nissan Of Newnan - Newnan / Georgia
Rare 50th Anniversary Model Recent Arrival! Pearl White Tricoat 2020 Nissan GT-R Premium 3.8L V6 DOHC Twin Turbocharged 6-Speed Automatic AWD ** ONE OWNER W/ CLEAN CARFAX **, !! FACTORY GPS NAVIGATION !!, ** PREMIUM LEATHER INTERIOR **, 50TH ANNIVERSARY PACKAGE PEARL WHITE!!!, 50th Anniversary, 11 Speakers, 50th Anniversary Package Pearl Whilte, Adaptive suspension, Alcantara Headliner w/Unique Stitching, Alcantara Sun Visors, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: NissanConnect Services, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Red Stripes, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Unique Exterior Badge on Rear, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 20" RAYS Forged Aluminum. 16/22 City/Highway MPG Welcome to Nissan of Newnan where honest savings and a fully transparent sales process make buying your next new or Pre-owned vehicle easier that you could think possible. Everyone here at the store are here to assist you with each step in finding the perfect car for you. We have an extensive inventory of both new and used cars and we receive fresh shipments every day to keep up with our high sales volume. If you can dream it, we can provide it to you in a fast and efficient manner. We all strive to find the perfect car or truck that fits your needs and budget. With our Saturday service hours and Sunday sales team, we are always here to help. Call click or come on by the store today located @ 783 Bullsboro Dr in Newnan, Ga. 770-254-3800.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Nissan GT-R Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AR5EF9LM100148
Stock: LM100148
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- 10,922 miles
$99,740$7,568 Below Market
Lake Norman Hyundai - Cornelius / North Carolina
**MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON**, **NEW TIRES, **CLEAN CARFAX... NO ACCIDENTS, **NAVIGATION, **PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM w/CD, **PREMIUM WHEELS, **BLUETOOTH, **USB PORTS, **REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY w/PANIC ALARM, **TRACTION CONTROL, **POWER LEATHER SEATING, **POWER HEATED LEATHER SEATING, **POWER SEAT, **REMAINDER OF THE FACTORY WARRANTY, **RECONDITIONED BY A FACTORY TRAINED TECHNICIAN, **NON SMOKER**, GT-R PREM AWD, 2D Coupe, 3.8L V6 DOHC Twin Turbocharged, 6-Speed Automatic, AWD, Super Silver QuadCoat, Black w/Leather Appointed Seat Trim, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.This vehicle includes the following Options: GT-R PREM AWD, 2D Coupe, 3.8L V6 DOHC Twin Turbocharged, 6-Speed Automatic, AWD, Super Silver QuadCoat, Black w/Leather Appointed Seat Trim, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, 11 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: NissanConnect Services, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Leather Shift Knob, NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: NissanConnect w/Navigation, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers.We offer market based pricing. Please call to check on the availability of this vehicle. We will buy your vehicle even if you do not buy ours! Open 7 days per week, shop 24 hours per day online at www.eastcharlottenissan.com All Prices include $1000 Trade-in Assist, and $1000 Finance Assist.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Nissan GT-R Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AR5EF6LM100074
Stock: P5518
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 3,913 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$107,500$3,328 Below Market
Nissan of Bayshore - Bay Shore / New York
Only 3,913 Miles! Scores 22 Highway MPG and 16 City MPG! This Nissan GT-R delivers a Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.8 L/232 engine powering this Automatic transmission. SUPER SILVER QUADCOAT, 50TH ANNIVERSARY, SEMI-ANILINE LEATHER SEAT TRIM -inc: exclusive color, contrast stitching and 50th anniversary logo embroidery on front seats, [X03] 50TH ANNIVERSARY PACKAGE SUPER SILVER -inc: anniversary logo in meter cluster, unique 50th anniversary steering wheel, unique 50th anniversary shift knob, unique 50th anniversary interior badges and anniversary kick plate, White Stripes, Alcantara Headliner w/Unique Stitching, Alcantara Sun Visors, Unique Exterior Badge on Rear.*This Nissan GT-R Comes Equipped with These Options *Wing Spoiler, Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 20" RAYS Forged Aluminum, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Dual-Clutch 6-Speed w/Paddle-Shift, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: 20" High-Performance Summer Run-Flat, Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Nissan of Bay Shore located at 1521 Sunrise Hwy, Bay Shore, NY 11706 can get you a trustworthy GT-R today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Nissan GT-R Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AR5EF8LM100013
Stock: UB1494
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-23-2019
- 3,321 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$102,988$4,171 Below Market
Coggin Nissan on Atlantic - Jacksonville / Florida
ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.3.8L V6 DOHC Twin Turbocharged AWD 6-Speed AutomaticClean CARFAX. Odometer is 1426 miles below market average!SALES PRICE INCLUDES $1000 FINANCE CASH DISCOUNT TO FINANCE THROUGH Coggin Nissan on Atlantic.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Nissan GT-R Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AR5EFXLM100210
Stock: LM100210
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 2,784 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$110,155$1,240 Below Market
Coggin Nissan on Atlantic - Jacksonville / Florida
50th Anniversary Package Pearl Whilte, Alcantara Headliner w/Unique Stitching, Alcantara Sun Visors, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Red Stripes, Remote keyless entry, Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Unique Exterior Badge on Rear, Wheels: 20 RAYS Forged Aluminum.3.8L V6 DOHC Twin Turbocharged AWD 6-Speed AutomaticClean CARFAX. Odometer is 2724 miles below market average!SALES PRICE INCLUDES $1000 FINANCE CASH DISCOUNT TO FINANCE THROUGH Coggin Nissan on Atlantic.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Nissan GT-R Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AR5EFXLM100014
Stock: LM100014
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 3,591 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$112,888
DCH Tustin Acura - Tustin / California
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Pearl White Tricoat 2020 Nissan GT-R Premium AWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.8L V6 DOHC Twin Turbocharged This vehicle is DCH certified and has received a rigorous 125 pt. Inspection. It comes with an unlimited mileage, 90-day limited warranty that covers the engine and drivetrain, suspension, air conditioning, electrical system, power windows, door locks, cruise control, radiator and so much more with no deductible. Call for further details of components and coverage. Recent Arrival! Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/ Some of our Pre-Owned vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicleâ s unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Nissan GT-R Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AR5EFXLM100224
Stock: TAP3088
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 13,135 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$77,000
Coggin Nissan on Atlantic - Jacksonville / Florida
Alloy wheels, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Bose Audio System w/Active Noise Control, Remote keyless entry, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.3.8L V6 DOHC Twin Turbocharged AWD 6-Speed AutomaticClean CARFAX. Odometer is 4028 miles below market average!SALES PRICE INCLUDES $1000 FINANCE CASH DISCOUNT TO FINANCE THROUGH Coggin Nissan on Atlantic.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan GT-R Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AR5EF3GM290261
Stock: GM290261
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 3,032 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$113,888
Nissan Of Newnan - Newnan / Georgia
Bayside Blue QuadCoat Metallic 2020 Nissan GT-R Premium 3.8L V6 DOHC Twin Turbocharged 6-Speed Automatic AWD ** ONE OWNER W/ CLEAN CARFAX **, !! FACTORY GPS NAVIGATION !!, !! BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY !!, !! REAR BACK UP CAMERA !!, ** BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO PACKAGE **, !! FACTORY ALLOY WHEELS !!, !! NON SMOKER !!, !! BEST COLOR COMBINATION !!, >, 50th Anniversary, 11 Speakers, 50th Anniversary Package Bayside Blue, Adaptive suspension, Alcantara Headliner w/Unique Stitching, Alcantara Sun Visors, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Emergency communication system: NissanConnect Services, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Hand-Stitched Semi-Aniline Seat Trim, Heated door mirrors, NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay, Power door mirrors, Premium Interior Package, Radio: NissanConnect w/Navigation, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Unique Exterior Badge on Rear, Unique Wheel Color - Blue, White Stripes. Odometer is 1795 miles below market average! 16/22 City/Highway MPG Welcome to Nissan of Newnan where honest savings and a fully transparent sales process make buying your next new or Pre-owned vehicle easier that you could think possible. Everyone here at the store are here to assist you with each step in finding the perfect car for you. We have an extensive inventory of both new and used cars and we receive fresh shipments every day to keep up with our high sales volume. If you can dream it, we can provide it to you in a fast and efficient manner. We all strive to find the perfect car or truck that fits your needs and budget. With our Saturday service hours and Sunday sales team, we are always here to help. Call click or come on by the store today located @ 783 Bullsboro Dr in Newnan, Ga. 770-254-3800.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Nissan GT-R Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AR5EF3LM100131
Stock: LM100131
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 1,506 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$120,940
Palmetto57 Nissan - Miami / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner.This 2020 Pearl White Tricoat Nissan GT-R Premium AWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits:Clean CARFAX. Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Bose High End Sound Package, **CARFAX ONE OWNER**, **FACTORY WARRANTY**, **FINANCING AVAILABLE**, **ONE OWNER**, **CLEAN CARFAX**, *Alloy Wheels*, Apple Carplay, Amber Red w/Hand-Stitched Semi-Aniline Seat Trim, 11 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: NissanConnect Services, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, GT-R Logo Floor Mats & First Aid Kit, Hand-Stitched Semi-Aniline Seat Trim, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Front Sport Seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Interior Package, Premium Paint - Pearl White, Radio data system, Radio: NissanConnect w/Navigation, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 20" RAYS Forged Aluminum.At Palmetto57, drive for less!**FINANCING AVAILABLE**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Nissan GT-R Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AR5EFXLM100305
Stock: NP100305
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 2,541 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$129,000
HGreg Lux - Pompano Beach / Florida
2016 Nissan GT-R NismoJet Black Pearl Paint over Black InteriorsOnly 2,541 Miles!1 Owner *Clean CarFax*FACTORY OPTIONS:Nismo PackageJet Black Pearl PaintBlack/Red Recaro SeatsCarpeted GT-R Logo Floor MatsAlthough every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user as is without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and/or documentation fees, and destination charges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan GT-R NISMO with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AR5EF8GM290384
Stock: 903593
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
