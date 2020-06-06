Used 2013 Nissan GT-R for Sale Near Me
- 12,746 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$79,825
Pinnacle Nissan - Scottsdale / Arizona
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Navigation System. Odometer is 20800 miles below market average! Super Silver 3-Coat Metallic 2013 Nissan GT-R Premium 3.8L V6 DOHC 24V Twin Turbocharged AWD We provide 145 point inpection on all our used vehicles. It's our mission to faithfully serve our Phoenix-area friends and neighbors, including folks in Sun City, Avondale, Glendale, Scottsdale, Cave Creek, Mesa and Tempe.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan GT-R Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AR5EF9DM261424
Stock: PN19459
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 29,896 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$73,824
AutoNation Hyundai Mall of Georgia - Buford / Georgia
Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black; Leather Seat Trim Jet Black This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan GT-R Black Edition with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AR5EF3DM260091
Stock: DM260091
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 46,189 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$71,778
Arizona Specialty Motors - Tempe / Arizona
IF YOUR ALLERGIC TO ATTENTION, THRILL RIDES, STATUS SYMBOL, CHICK MAGNETS, ACCOLADES & PRAISE FROM FRIENDS AND FAMILY FROM OR SPANKING LAMBORGHINI'S & FERRARI'S AT WILL. THEN THIS IS NOT THE CAR FOR YOU. BUT IF IT IS THEN WE WE HAVE YOUR HAPPY MEDICINE IN THE FORM OF A 2013 NISSAN GTR THAT'S CHROME RED CUSTOM WRAPPED COLD AIR INTAKES BLOW OFF VALVES FULL EXHAUST SYSTEM PERFORMANCE SOFTWARE UP GRADED SOUND SYSTEM CUSTOM 3 PIECE WHEELS RECENT BRAKES AND TIRES FRESHLY SERVICED AND READY TO ENJOY. CALL FOR DETAILS! Open Monday-Saturday 9-7pm ARIZONA SPECIALTY MOTORS 1625 E WEBER DRIVE TEMPE ARIZONA 85281 480-454-3844 If financing is desired Get Pre Approved at www.arizonaspecialtymotors.com Call us today to set up a test drive! Home delivery available! Our mission is simple: At Arizona Specialty Motors we pledge to you a ZERO PRESSURE, FULL DISCLOSURE, and 100% TRANSPARENT buying experience. We sell the HIGHEST quality hand selected vehicles with the service and respect you deserve as our valued client. Our FAMILY owned dealership has been serving customers in the U.S. and Internationally since 1999. At ASM we take pride in offering a great selection of quality pre-owned vehicles from practical family sedans and SUV's to the Classic Muscle Cars of yesteryear, modern day Luxury vehicles and Exotics. *WE ACCEPT TRADES PAID FOR OR NOT. * Financing is available from over 35 Lending Partners for almost any credit situation with rates starting as low as 2.49 O.A.C. Please call for additional details * Low cost finance able asset protection and extended service plans are available. *Open 6 DAYS A WEEK MONDAY- SATURDAY FROM 9AM-7PM * Sunday By Appointment *Conveniently located 1 mile west of the 101 and north of the 202 freeways at 1625 E WEBER DRIVE TEMPE AZ 85281. * Across the street from Big Surf Waterpark! * Free airport pick up available from PHX Sky Harbor Airport. * Nationwide Shipping available from our door to yours CALL US TODAY @ 1-833-568-7155 FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AS WE LOOK FORWARD TO SERVING YOU..... Our Valued Customer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan GT-R Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AR5EF4DM260973
Stock: 11813
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 48,675 milesGreat Deal
$64,318$6,501 Below Market
Express.cars - Green Bay / Wisconsin
2014 Nissan GT-R Premium AWD Jet Black Pearl 6-Speed Automatic 3.8L V6 DOHC Twin Turbocharged black Artificial Leather, 11 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bose Premium AM/FM/CD, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Front Sport Seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather-Appointed & Synthetic Suede Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: RAYS 20 Forged-Alloy, black Artificial Leather.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan GT-R Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AR5EF9EM270450
Stock: T20166A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 623 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$86,000
Sarchione Ford - Randolph / Ohio
Just Arrived***2014 Nissan GT-R Black Edition AWD Coupe***Black Edition Package***Navigation System***Premium BOSE Audio w/Subwoofer***BlueTooth Hands Free Phone & USB Interface***Streaming Audio***Sport Steering Wheel w/Paddle Shifters***Push Button Start***Remote Keyless Entry***Premium Leather Seating Surfaces w/Heated Front Recaro Sport Bucket Seats***Power Front Seats***Rear Seating***Illuminated Entry***Fully Auto HID Headlamps***Dual Rounded Rear LED Taillamps***Rear Wing Spoiler***Black Grille***Brembo Brake Calipers***Sport Tuned Suspension***Power Heated Door Mirrors***Security System***RAYS 20" 6-Spoke Lightweight Forged-Alloy Wheels***3.70 Axle Ratio***Full Time All-Wheel Drive***3.8L V6 DOHC Twin Turbocharged Engine***6-Speed Auto Transmission***Jet Black Pearl Paint***Perfect 1 Owner Carfax History Report!!! ONLY 623 MILES!!! COLLECTOR CAR!!! Excellent Condition!!! Fully Loaded!!! Black Edition!!! Great Buy!!!Please don't hesitate to call with any questions or for a personal walk around of this vehicle.At Sarchione Ford Our pricing philosophy is simple... We believe that by putting our very best bottom line price on every vehicle, it eliminates any unnecessary hassling during your automotive shopping experience. Come see the difference! Our family has been in the automotive industry for almost 100 years, and that says a lot about our reputation. Featuring quality Pre-Owned vehicles and NEW FORD vehicles. Let Our Family Serve Your Family.Sarchione Auto Group although puts every effort forward to make sure of accuracy of listings. Despite our efforts to provide useful and accurate information regarding our vehicles, errors may appear from time to time. Please confirm with us any details that are important to your purchasing decision such as vehicle options and price. We want you to be satisfied.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan GT-R Black Edition with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AR5EF9EM270660
Stock: P2912
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 10,905 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$75,500
Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! [N93] Rearview Backup Camera Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Gray; Leather Seat Trim Jet Black This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of Lexus of Cerritos's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2012 Nissan GT-R Premium with 10,905mi. This Nissan includes: SANITIZED INTERIOR WITH PRECISIONCARE T360 NEW TIRES GRAY, LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats JET BLACK *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan GT-R Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AR5EF1CM250349
Stock: CM250349
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-27-2020
- 16,144 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$79,900
Ferrari Maserati of Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Nissan GT-R Premium - VAST ARRAY OF PERFORMANCE MODIFICATIONS - Ferrari-Maserati of Fort Lauderdale is proud to present this amazing Nissan GT-R Premium. Finished in Black over Black leather, the GT-R has covered very few miles since new. It has been expertly maintained, and is in pristine condition from top to bottom. This Nissan GT-R has been professionally modified with the following: - Upgraded Turbochargers - Forge Turbo Wastegate Actuators - HKS Down Pipes - HKS Resonated Mid Pipe - GTHaus Meisterschaft Titanium Racing Exhaust - Alpha Performance R35 GT-R Front Mount Intercooler - ETS Race Intercooler Piping Kit - Tial QR 50mm Blow Off Valve x2 - Buschur Racing GTR Billet Pro Catch Can Kit - Boost Logic Coolant Reservoir - 1150cc Bosch EV14 Injectors w/ PNP Harnesses - SBD Bluetooth Flex Fuel Kit - Visconti Tuning GTR Speed Density Kit - ETS 3.5-inch Twin Turbo Air Intake Kit - AP Racing 390x34mm J-Hook Front Brake Rotors - Alcon 380mm Rear Brake Rotors - EcuTEK Tuner: E85 and 93 Octane - Eibach Pro-Kit Lowering Springs - OEM 2017 Nissan GT-R LED Taillamps - APR Carbon Side Skirt Extensions - 20-inch Volk Rays 57FXX Wheels - Michelin PS4 Tires - Dual Upgraded Internal Fuel Pumps - Upgraded Fuel Pump Harness - Stainless Steel Braided Brake Lines - Electronic Boost Controller - E85 Fuel Content Analyzer - 3M Titanium Tinted Windows The Nissan GT-R is built with nearly every amenity as standard including Navigation, Keyless Entry, Homelink, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Brembo Brakes, and of course a monstrous 3.8L twin-turbocharged V6. If you are in the market for a Nissan GT-R, please call or email us today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan GT-R Black Edition with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AR5EF2EM271391
Stock: FC1512C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-06-2020
- 15,218 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$65,719
Fette Ford - Clifton / New Jersey
COME EXPERIENCE FETTE'S EXPANDED PRE-OWNED SUPER STORE. NOW OPEN! Come see why we recently earned the prestigious Dealer Rater Consumer Satisfaction Award. **BEAUTIFUL CONDITION**, Fresh oil change, Black Leather.Odometer is 14012 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan GT-R Black Edition with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AR5EFXEM271090
Stock: 20K227A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 26,732 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$65,723
AutoNation Hyundai Mall of Georgia - Buford / Georgia
[N93] Rearview Backup Camera Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black; Leather Seat Trim Super Silver Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan GT-R Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AR5EF6CM250475
Stock: CM250475
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 16,676 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$72,000$1,610 Below Market
Supreme Automotive LLC - Tampa / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan GT-R Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AR5EF8EM270584
Stock: 78525
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,704 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$64,950$5,868 Below Market
All In Auto Sales - Norco / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan GT-R Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AR5EF5EM270381
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,526 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$73,778
Arizona Specialty Motors - Tempe / Arizona
2014 Nissan GTR Carfax Certified & Guaranteed 28k miles. Previous ownership was in rustfree Southern California. Adult Owner effectively planned and executed a quality build that would insure Good Power and solid reliability. Mods include Cold air intakes Performance exhaust system E85 Flex fuel tuned Freshly serviced and brand new tires. Laser straight body covered in Tricoat Pearl White metallic. The Cockpit is jet Black and ergonomically perfect all controls are at the end of your reach or closer. Bose premium sound system make drive therapy a pleasure. This vehicle definitely posses pride in ownership its condition is far above average. Open Monday-Saturday 9-7pm ARIZONA SPECIALTY MOTORS 1625 E WEBER DRIVE TEMPE ARIZONA 85281 480-454-3844 arizonaspecialtymotors.com If financing is desired Get Pre Approved at www.arizonaspecialtymotors.com Call us today to set up a test drive! Home delivery available! Our mission is simple: At Arizona Specialty Motors we pledge to you a ZERO PRESSURE, FULL DISCLOSURE, and 100% TRANSPARENT buying experience. We sell the HIGHEST quality hand selected vehicles with the service and respect you deserve as our valued client. Our FAMILY owned dealership has been serving customers in the U.S. and Internationally since 1999. At ASM we take pride in offering a great selection of quality pre-owned vehicles from practical family sedans and SUV's to the Classic Muscle Cars of yesteryear, modern day Luxury vehicles and Exotics. *WE ACCEPT TRADES PAID FOR OR NOT. * Financing is available from over 35 Lending Partners for almost any credit situation with rates starting as low as 2.49 O.A.C. Please call for additional details * Low cost finance able asset protection and extended service plans are available. *Open 6 DAYS A WEEK MONDAY- SATURDAY FROM 9AM-7PM * Sunday By Appointment *Conveniently located 1 mile west of the 101 and north of the 202 freeways at 1625 E WEBER DRIVE TEMPE AZ 85281. * Across the street from Big Surf Waterpark! * Free airport pick up available from PHX Sky Harbor Airport. * Nationwide Shipping available from our door to yours. CALL US TODAY @ 1-833-568-7155 FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AS WE LOOK FORWARD TO SERVING YOU..... Our Valued Customer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan GT-R Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AR5EF0EM270708
Stock: 11771
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 69,769 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$59,900
TIMELESS MOTORCARS - STAFFORD / Virginia
Timeless Motorcars we Thrive on our Customer Service and the capability to Provide cars to the community at a Fair Price. When you buy from Timeless Motorcars you are purchasing customer service as well as a car with assured and a Dealer who stand behind their inventory. We stand behind our product and offer a variety of warranty options with every vehicle as well. FINANCING……..We have the ability to get almost everyone financed through our lenders with Rates as low as 2.99% on qualified buyers. No Credit bad credit bankruptcy NO PROBLEM.Shipping available across the country. Looking for additional peace of mind? Ask your salesperson about an extended warranty. All Vehicles are subject to $699.00 Processing Fee. Buyer(s) are responsible for all state, county, city taxes and fees, as well title/registration fees in the state that they will be registered. Timeless Motorcars. Will not be responsible for any voided warranty by a manufacturer or a third party due to previous accident/damages, auction announcements, lack of maintenance or previous owner's negligence.Special internet prices are based on a one-time payment such as cash, checks, certified funds etc. For vehicles financed, finance charges will be applied and will be greater than the price listed online. We reserve the rights to end this listing or any other listings at any time should the vehicle no longer be available for sale and sales prices are subject to change without notice. Timeless Motorcars make every effort to provide the best possible service to our customers and list the vehicles accurate information online. However, this information is provided to us by a third party such as manufacturers, auctions, history reports and other sources. Timeless Motorcars will not be responsible for any service records, numbers or type of previous ownership. It is the customers sole responsibility to verify any information listed online prior to their purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan GT-R Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AR5EF8CM250008
Stock: 250008
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 46,756 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$65,000
Napleton Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Kissimmee / Florida
2014 Nissan GT-R Premium Black *AWD*, *AUTOMATIC*, *NAVIGATION*, *HEATED LEATHER SEATS*, *20' ALLOY WHEELS*, *SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO*, *REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY*, *6 SPEAKERS*, *POWER SEAT(S)*, *STEERING WHEELS AUDIO/PHONE CONTROLS*, Black.Recent Arrival!**VEHICLE IS MARKET BASED PRICED**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan GT-R Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AR5EF8EM271198
Stock: EM271198
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 66,914 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$67,991
Choice Auto Center - Shrewsbury / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan GT-R Black Edition with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AR5EF4EM270064
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 102,590 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$59,999
Phoenix Motors - Raleigh / North Carolina
***THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY***The Nissan GT-R has already been firmly established as a world-class supercar. This affordable exotic makes a statement with an exclamation point. The 2014 Nissan GT-R is a high-performance sport coupe with a 2+2 seating layout. It is offered in Premium, Black Edition and two-seat Track Edition trim levels. The Premium trim level comes standard with 20-inch alloy wheels wrapped in high-performance tires, automatic xenon headlights, LED running lights, Brembo brakes, a rearview camera, an electronically adjustable suspension, leather/faux-suede upholstery, heated power-adjustable front seats, keyless ignition/entry, dual-zone automatic climate control and an 11-speaker Bose audio system with a CD player, satellite radio, iPod connectivity and Bluetooth phone and streaming audio. Also standard is a multifunction information monitor and a hard-drive-based navigation system with real-time traffic and weather as well as 9.4 gigabytes available for digital audio storage. An optional Premium Interior package adds upgraded leather upholstery. The Black Edition features lightweight black wheels, a carbon-fiber rear wing, a unique black and red interior and leather Recaro seats. Standard safety features on the GT-R include antilock brakes, stability control and traction control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan GT-R Black Edition with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AR5EF0EM270885
Stock: 2532
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,019 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$69,492$944 Below Market
Team Nissan - Manchester / New Hampshire
2015 Nissan GT-R Premium Clean CARFAX. GT-R Premium, 2D Coupe, 3.8L V6 DOHC Twin Turbocharged, AWD, Gun Metallic, Black w/Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Bose Premium Audio with XM Radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated Front Sport Seats, Navigation System. DOWNPIPES INSTALLED in lieu of cats. Cobb Tuner. Cold Air Intake. JDM Exhaust System. See dealer for full details. If you are searching for a fantastic deal on a new, demo or pre-owned Nissan, be sure to check out our special values posted at www.teamnissannh.com! Our website features detailed information as well as interior and exterior photos of both new and pre-owned Nissans as well as other makes!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan GT-R Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AR5EF8FM280596
Stock: PA8831
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 7,823 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$76,988
Nissan of Streetsboro - Streetsboro / Ohio
Recent Arrival! 2015 Nissan GT-R Premium Solid Red Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Bose High End Sound Package, Leather Seats, Navigation System.1 YEAR COMPLIMENTARY MAINTENANCE ON ALL CERTIFIED PRE OWNED VEHICLES WHEN FINANCED THROUGH NISSAN.Internet price includes any applicable rebates with financing through NMAC with approved credit.Odometer is 23509 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan GT-R Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AR5EF9FM280459
Stock: FM280459
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
