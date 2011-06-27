  1. Home
2012 Nissan GT-R Review

Pros & Cons

  • Stupefying acceleration
  • very high handling limits
  • easy to drive
  • fast
  • high-quality interior
  • bargain price.
  • No conventional manual transmission
  • big and bulky.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2012 Nissan GT-R proves that world-class performance can be attained without stratospheric prices.

Vehicle overview

Where high technology meets high performance, you find some serious automobiles. As an example, look no further than the 2012 Nissan GT-R. As the representative of Nissan's latest technology, the GT-R packs some pretty serious hardware, including a fire-breathing twin-turbo V6, a dual-clutch automated manual transmission, an advanced all-wheel-drive system and a sport-focused suspension with adaptive dampers. The GT-R's performance numbers push it into supercar category, yet the Nissan maintains a significantly lower price point.

This year the Nissan GT-R expands its performance envelope even farther. Power output rises to 530 horsepower (45 hp more than last year) and 448 pound-feet of torque (up from 434) thanks to the combination of revised turbo boost and more free-flowing intake and exhaust systems. The already impressive brakes also have been enlarged slightly to better deal with the added performance potential.

The GT-R's appearance gets a mild freshening that goes beyond just a few cosmetic tweaks. A reshaped front fascia improves cooling of the engine and brakes, while other bodywork changes reduce overall aerodynamic drag and increase downforce. Nissan says the new wheels are both lighter and stronger than before. High-intensity LED running lights might be the most visually noticeable difference for the 2012 model, however.

Within the cabin, a carbon-fiber center stack is new, as are matte-black switches and a redesigned instrument panel pad. The backrests of the front seats have been reshaped. And this year's Black Edition comes with unique wheels, seats and interior colors.

We still have a few criticisms, albeit minor ones. We wish a traditional manual transmission had been made optional -- not just to satisfy the purists but also to avoid the awkward low-speed performance of the dual-clutch transmission. The GT-R's bulk (it weighs around 3,800 pounds) also makes it feel heavier in tight corners than the typical supercar, while Nissan's stiff-legged ride might be of concern to drivers who value comfort more than outright performance.

Even so, the 2012 Nissan GT-R is an amazing car, as easy to drive as a Nissan Altima yet able to easily match the performance of $500,000 supercars. If you take the GT-R's price as a base line for comparison, the 2012 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 can keep up with the Nissan, but only if commanded by a truly gifted pilot. The 2012 Porsche 911 is competitive in regard to cost, but only the more expensive models (notably the Porsche 911 Turbo) can match it. In the end, the triple threat of performance, technology and price means there's pretty much nothing like the 2012 GT-R.

2012 Nissan GT-R models

The 2012 Nissan GT-R is a high-performance sport coupe with a 2+2 seating layout that is offered only in the Premium trim level.

Standard features include 20-inch alloy wheels with high-performance tires, automatic xenon headlights, LED running lights, Brembo brakes, an electronically adjustable suspension, leather/faux-suede upholstery, heated power-adjustable front seats, keyless ignition/entry, dual-zone automatic climate control and an 11-speaker Bose CD/MP3 audio system with two subwoofers, satellite radio, iPod connectivity and Bluetooth phone and streaming audio. Also standard is a multifunction driver-configurable information monitor and a hard-drive-based navigation system with 9.4 gigabytes available for audio storage, real-time traffic and weather.

A new GT-R Black Edition adds lightweight black wheels, a unique black and red interior and leather Recaro seats. Options are few and include a no-cost Cold Weather package (darker wheels, Dunlop all-season run-flat tires and a unique coolant-to-water ratio for faster engine warmup), a rearview camera and an extra-cost "Super Silver" paint job that has been given three layers of clear coat and then polished by hand.

2012 Highlights

The 2012 Nissan GT-R gains more power, supplemented by a few styling and aerodynamic changes to the exterior and a few revisions to the interior. A new GT-R Black Edition debuts.

Performance & mpg

The 2012 Nissan GT-R is powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter V6 engine that generates 530 hp and 448 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed dual-clutch automated manual transmission routes this power to the ground via an advanced AWD system.

The previous GT-R was already one of the most impressive performers that have graced our test track, but the 2012 model positively stunned us into silence. The new GT-R reaches 60 mph in only 3.1 seconds -- more than a half-second quicker than before. The 2012 changes also improve handling, as witnessed by a 74.7-mph blast through our slalom and a sticky 1.02g on our skid pad (previously a 71.1-mph run and 1.00g, respectively).

Safety

Standard safety features on the GT-R include antilock Brembo brakes, stability control and traction control. Front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags are also included. In Edmunds brake testing of a previous GT-R, we've recorded a best 60-0-mph stopping distance of 98 feet, which ranks among the shortest distances we've ever seen.

Driving

The 2012 Nissan GT-R achieves an impressive level of performance by utilizing technology rather than brute force. Instead of a large-displacement V8 that makes a burly rumble, the Nissan's twin-turbo V6 sounds like the sort of jet turbine you'd find in a sci-fi flick. All four wheels work in concert to maintain a tenacious grip on the asphalt, and the car accelerates past the national speed limit with startling immediacy. Braking is likewise as urgent and powerful.

The GT-R really shines on serpentine roads or racetracks, where its handling limits rank with the top supercars. The suspension is unfazed by speed, so the car tracks through curves with robotic precision. The steering is as communicative and responsive as we've ever experienced in an all-wheel-drive car. However, the GT-R's curb weight of 3,800 pounds keeps it from feeling as nimble as a Porsche 911.

The GT-R is much less polished in the confines of a congested city. The shift action of the transmission is clunky and loud while in automatic mode in stop-and-go traffic, and it will clatter like a racing transmission at a walking pace. When the road is open, the GT-R regains its composure, and the transmission shifts quickly and positively in automatic mode. On the whole, the transmission responds better when it's shifted manually. Road noise can be intrusive at times, but we think it's a small price to pay for the 2012 Nissan GT-R's otherworldly performance.

Interior

The rather austere cabin of the 2012 Nissan GT-R is meant to convey an impression of performance and technology. The front seats have prominent bolsters and faux-suede upholstery inserts to keep occupants firmly located during high-G maneuvers, yet they remain comfortable during long-distance drives. The interior itself is well-constructed, with plenty of soft-touch materials, and most controls have a solid, positive feel. Opting for the Black Edition spices up the interior's appearance significantly.

The navigation screen can be used to display a variety of parameters, such as G-force during cornering, steering input, gear position and lap times. If this all sounds a bit video gamelike, there's a good reason. This interface has been designed by Polyphony Digital, the developers of the popular Gran Turismo series of driving simulation games.

Entering and exiting the GT-R takes no more gymnastic aptitude than that required by more conventional cars -- a rarity among high-performance exotics. The rear seats are much smaller and difficult to access, but they are adequate for child-sized passengers. Trunk space is commendable for this type of car, providing a deep well that can accommodate up to 8.8 cubic feet of cargo.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2012 Nissan GT-R.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2012 Nissan GT-R features & specs

More about the 2012 Nissan GT-R
More About This Model

Perhaps you remember the original Nissan GT-R as easy to drive but uninvolving. You might have surmised that, like a digital coffee maker or fancy toaster, it got the job done but lacked personality. Maybe you even read enough Internet forums to convince yourself that it was an appliance — warmed over electro-mechanics turned into speed. Technology, you probably concluded, can be so dull. Yawn.

Kazutoshi Mizuno, chief engineer for the R35, is fed up with that attitude. And he's delivered the revised 2012 Nissan GT-R with enough capability — in the way of 45 additional horsepower, bigger front brake rotors and refined suspension tuning — to extinguish your inner bench racer's technological indifference. Anyone who's still singing that tune, Mizuno thinks, hasn't driven this car.

But we have.

Reality Check
And what we've learned during our instrumented performance testing and numerous laps around California's Buttonwillow Raceway is convincing. The GT-R, no doubt about it, is a full-fledged and wildly capable supercar. And don't let anyone tell you otherwise. Certainly, there's a measure of control here that's not available in other cars with this much (or more) power, but let's not mistake control for blandness. Because, in this case, there's nothing bland about the GT-R.

You see, even in this business, where 500-hp cars come along every few weeks, the speed and control that accompany the GT-R driving experience are rare. Even more rare, however, are drivers with the ability to effectively use this much power.

Every manufacturer recognizes this. It's why Chevy offers Performance Traction Management on its 638-hp Corvette ZR1. It's why Mercedes-Benz won't allow stability control to be fully disabled on its most powerful models. And it's why the Nissan GT-R, in all its torque-biasing, electronically controlled glory, exists at all.

Because control, friends, kicks ass. Like it or not.

Just Plain Silly Fast
And we won't pretend to be the driver who can handle this car unencumbered by electronic aids on a mostly wet track. So we left them on around the road course. And despite the moisture, the 530-hp 2012 GT-R charged into Buttonwillow's 90-degree Sunset corner in 5th gear at 130 mph. That's a solid 8 mph faster than the 2011 model we drove back to back on the same track.

And then, thanks to larger 15.4-inch front rotors (previously 15.0 inches) and redesigned calipers, it hauled down to a reasonable 80 mph before once again crushing our soul with relentless acceleration. There's more than enough power here to balance the GT-R's chassis with the throttle, and understeer is noticeably reduced at lower speeds while stability remains high in triple-digit corners.

The chassis feels largely the same. There's the same heavyweight steering — even at low speed. There's the same sense that you're managing a lot of mass every time you ask the GT-R to accelerate, brake or turn. And there's the same confidence when opening the throttle at corner exit. Only one thing is different: There's more of everything. And it is good.

By the Numbers
According to our test equipment, the 2012 GT-R is both quicker and faster than the car it replaces. It hit 60 in 3.1 seconds (2.9 seconds with 1 foot of rollout like on a drag strip) and stomped through the quarter-mile in 11.1 seconds at 124.1 mph.

We've tested multiple GT-Rs in the three years since the car's introduction and the best acceleration we've recorded to date came from our long-term test car with the VDC switched off. It hit 60 mph in 3.6 seconds (3.3 seconds with a 1-foot rollout) and completed the quarter-mile in 11.6 seconds at 118.9 mph.

For perspective, the last Porsche 911 Turbo we tested hit 60 in 3.2 seconds and finished the quarter-mile in 11.1 seconds at 125.4 mph. Chevy's insane Corvette ZR1 wasn't as quick in our last test. It needed 3.9 seconds to hit 60 and 11.7 seconds to complete the quarter-mile (at 126.7 mph).

Handling numbers are similarly improved. The GT-R stormed through the slalom cones fast enough to rival the record for production cars at Inside Line. Its 74.7-mph speed with its VDC disabled was impressive, but it still managed 74.2 mph with VDC active. Porsche's GT3 and GT3 RS hold the record at 75.3 mph.

The GT-R generates 1.02g of cornering force with VDC off — a stunning number considering its relative tire size and substantial weight (3,888 pounds). Switch the electronics back on and it's still good for a very solid 1.0g performance.

Dunlop developed the GT-R's proprietary tire — the SP Sport Maxx GT600 (255/40ZRF20 front, 285/35ZRF20 rear) — with Nissan. The 522-pound-lighter Corvette ZR1, which packs around 285mm front and 335mm section-width rear rubber, yields the same lateral grip at 1.02g.

Braking from 60 to zero requires 108 feet — a few feet more than most of its competition.

The Critical Tweaks
The transformational difference here is engine output, which climbs from 485 hp to 530 and 434 pound-feet to 448. Primarily, this is achieved via a bump in peak boost pressure from 10.9 psi to 13.1 psi. Valve timing has also been adjusted, while intake and exhaust flow are both improved. Better flow through the radiator also adds a measure of thermal efficiency to handle the additional power.

But Mizuno isn't all about power. He's a handling guy and his changes to the GT-R's suspension are not insubstantial. The front spring/damper assembly now mounts further outboard on the lower control arm, which changes the suspension's lever ratio. Caster is increased from 5 to 6 degrees to improve high-speed stability. Even the rear suspension's roll center was lowered. All four dampers now utilize an aluminum piston (previously plastic), which ensures that they function as designed during the high loads the car generates in places like, well, the Nürburgring, where development continued for this model.

There are two new structural braces — one carbon-composite brace mounted along the firewall between the shock towers and another dashboard-support member which is part of the car's body structure and is oriented vertically on the inside of the firewall. Even the stock wheels — now 10-spokers — are 20 percent stiffer and 6.6 pounds (per car, not per wheel) lighter. The Rays six-spoke wheels that come as part of the Black Edition scrub another 3.5 pounds (per car).

Subtle but effective changes to the body resonate both in the wind tunnel and on the track. A redesigned front bumper directs more air around the side of the car — improving brake cooling efficiency and eliminating some airflow over the hood and roof. This results in a 10-percent increase in downforce and yields a marginally better drag coefficient (0.27 to 0.26).

Don't Call It Launch Control
The six-speed dual-clutch transmission is mechanically identical but benefits from reprogramming to increase shift speed in R mode and smooth shifting in normal mode. R-Mode Start, or Nissan's name for launch control, remains functionally the same as in 2011 GT-Rs. Bump the transmission and VDC setup switches into the R position (the suspension switch can remain in the "normal" position), then pin the brake, wood the throttle and release the brake.

It's that simple, and the result is more like the 2009 cars before the reflash: The engine revs quickly to about 4,000 rpm and when the brake is released there's an honest clutch drop, which results in wheelspin if the tires are cold. Still, because the feature is easy and quick to activate, it's a genuine Corvette-killing weapon for those not accustomed to launching a 530-hp supercar. And, really, who is?

Power is fed rapidly to the front wheels and rear wheelspin ends almost immediately. Unlike in the original 2009 GT-R, VDC always remains on — a measure Mizuno says was taken to ensure safety if the car is launched with one tire on a slippery surface. There's another change, too: 2012 GT-Rs are limited to four launches in a row before the system requires a 1.5-mile cool-down drive.

The Critical Test
That the 2012 GT-R is insanely, stupidly fast is evident. But perhaps more impressive are the new fuel economy numbers that accompany the increased speed. City fuel economy jumps from 15 mpg to 16 mpg, while both highway and combined numbers see a 2-mpg increase (21 to 23 mpg and 17 to 19 mpg, respectively).

Largely, this is due to the same engine recalibration that yields the additional power. It also substantially improves combustion efficiency, according to Mizuno. Also, replacing the "Snow" mode on the transmission setup switch is "Save" mode, which utilizes a different shift map to save fuel during long-distance driving.

Unsurprisingly, all these changes aren't free. Our test car, a Black Edition, which includes the six-spoke Rays wheels and unique Recaro seats with red inserts, will set you back $96,100. A Premium GT-R (there is no base model) costs $90,950 — about $5,900 more than a 2011 Premium model.

The real question however, isn't the GT-R's price tag, which has always been far below that of the cars with which it competes. Rather, it's the experience, which is more accessible and comes with less risk than all of those cars. To our minds, the GT-R will not only give its German, Italian and American competition an honest run in any performance test, but it's every bit as engaging as well.

Mizuno, we'd guess, would agree.

The manufacturer provided Edmunds this vehicle for the purposes of this evaluation.

Used 2012 Nissan GT-R Overview

The Used 2012 Nissan GT-R is offered in the following submodels: GT-R Coupe. Available styles include Premium 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM), and Black Edition 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Nissan GT-R?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 Nissan GT-R trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 Nissan GT-R Premium is priced between $59,900 and$59,900 with odometer readings between 69769 and69769 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2012 Nissan GT-RS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Nissan GT-R for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2012 GT-RS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $59,900 and mileage as low as 69769 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 Nissan GT-R.

Can't find a used 2012 Nissan GT-Rs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan GT-R for sale - 3 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $13,379.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $18,524.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan GT-R for sale - 1 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $17,539.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 10 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $12,910.

Should I lease or buy a 2012 Nissan GT-R?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

