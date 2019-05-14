2019 Nissan GT-R
2019 Nissan GT-R MSRP Range: $99,990 - $175,540
Which GT-R does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Twin-turbo V6 delivers explosive acceleration
- Easy to drive for maximum performance
- Ride is surprisingly comfortable
- Lurchy and noisy powertrain, particularly at low speeds
- Dated infotainment system graphics
- Price has risen significantly over the last few years
- Handling abilities seem to diminish at track speeds
- No significant changes for 2019
- Part of the first GT-R generation introduced for 2009
Overall rating7.4 / 10
Back in 2009, the American economy was faltering and fuel prices were rising. It was an inauspicious time for Nissan to launch its new GT-R. Yet with all-wheel drive, a thumping turbocharged V6 and decades of heritage behind it, the GT-R became an immediate sensation. A decade later, the economy is healthy and gas prices are low. The 2019 GT-R, however, is not much different than it was for its debut.
Certainly, the Nissan GT-R continues to squish the backs of passengers into their seats. There are four versions of the GT-R: Pure, Premium, Track Edition and Nismo. Although they all have slightly different features that give them progressively more performance capabilities, all of them share the same basic twin-turbo V6, six-speed dual-clutch transaxle and adjustable all-wheel-drive system.
The non-track GT-R trims have a surprisingly supple ride, making new models far more comfortable to drive around town than older versions. However, it comes at the expense of ultimate handling performance. Though they still perform well on the road, the limits of these street-oriented GT-Rs manifest once you really start pushing. Competitors such as the Porsche 911, which benefit from newer redesigns, offer similar levels of comfort with no performance penalty. It's also fair to say they have a fresher curbside presence.
At the end of the day, though, the GT-R still features an analog gauge cluster and metal shift paddles. It's one of the few cars that doesn't have the word "coddle" in any of its design briefs. If this raw and time-tested approach is for you, check out the 2019 Nissan GT-R.
Nissan GT-R models
The 2019 Nissan GT-R is a high-performance four-seat sport coupe. It uses a turbocharged 3.8-liter V6 engine (565 horsepower, 467 lb-ft of torque), a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and a variable all-wheel-drive system for its propulsion. The Pure trim is the least expensive way to get a GT-R, but it still has all the essential features. Premium trim cars add luxury options, while the Track Edition adds even more track focus. Finally, the GT-R Nismo ups all performance qualities to the max, including an engine tuned for more power.
The Pure trim includes 20-inch wheels with summer run-flat tires, LED headlights and running lights, power-folding heated mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, an adaptive suspension, configurable drive modes, and keyless entry and ignition.
Inside, you get leather upholstery with faux suede inserts, dual-zone automatic climate control, a heated eight-way power driver's seat (four-way for the front passenger), a manual tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a rearview camera, an 8-inch touchscreen, a navigation system, voice controls, NissanConnect mobile-app integration, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, and a six-speaker Bose audio system, USB connectivity, and satellite and HD radio.
Going with the Premium adds an active sound enhancement and noise cancellation system, titanium exhaust and an 11-speaker sound system.
Options for the Pure and the Premium are limited to the Cold Weather package, with all-season tires and a unique coolant mixture. Premium models can be equipped with a Premium Interior package, which adds hand-stitched premium leather upholstery, special floor mats, and a few premium paint and interior color schemes.
The GT-R Track Edition is similar but receives the Nismo's suspension, chassis and interior upgrades (see below).
Finally, the limited-production GT-R Nismo comes with a stiffer body structure, a front fascia with more cooling area and downforce, side skirts and rear wing, Recaro seats, lightweight forged alloy wheels, a more aggressive suspension calibration, and an uprated version of the V6 engine good for 600 hp and 481 lb-ft of torque.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.4 / 10
|Driving
|8.0
|Comfort
|6.5
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|7.0
|Technology
|6.5
Driving8.0
Comfort6.5
Interior7.5
Utility7.0
Technology6.5
Consumer reviews
Features & Specs
|Track Edition 2dr Coupe AWD
3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM
|MSRP
|$128,540
|MPG
|16 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|565 hp @ 6800 rpm
|NISMO 2dr Coupe AWD
3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM
|MSRP
|$175,540
|MPG
|16 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|600 hp @ 6800 rpm
|Pure 2dr Coupe AWD
3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM
|MSRP
|$99,990
|MPG
|16 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|565 hp @ 6800 rpm
|Premium 2dr Coupe AWD
3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM
|MSRP
|$110,540
|MPG
|16 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|565 hp @ 6800 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite GT-R safety features:
- Seat Belt Pre-tensioner
- Prevents excessive passenger movement upon collision by locking and taking up slack on the seat belt.
- NissanConnect
- Connects drivers with their car through their smartphone for roadside assistance, crash notification and emergency calls.
- Rearview Monitor
- Helps drivers see what's behind them when backing up through the use of a camera mounted to the rear of the car.
Nissan GT-R vs. the competition
Nissan GT-R vs. Chevrolet Corvette
Both of these sports cars are special. The GT-R has two rear seats and a trunk, while the Corvette has a rear hatch area that is flat and wide. The big difference comes from the powertrain — the GT-R features turbos and all-wheel drive, while the Corvette comes with a meaty V8 and rear-wheel drive. You win either way.
Nissan GT-R vs. Acura NSX
In a way, the NSX takes the mantle from the GT-R as the techno-king supercar. Unlike the GT-R, the NSX is a sophisticated mid-engine setup that uses a turbocharged V6 to power the rear wheels and an electric motor to drive the front wheels. While the NSX doesn't have rear seats or much storage space, it's more comfortable on the road than the GT-R.
Nissan GT-R vs. BMW 8 Series
Since the introduction of the GT-R, front-engine all-wheel-drive sports cars have been somewhat rare. The new BMW 8 Series is the first genuinely new car that shares the GT-R's layout. You can expect the 8 Series to be more comfortable on the road, with more driver assists and safety features. Still, for the hardcore enthusiast, the GT-R's ethos makes a compelling argument.
FAQ
Is the Nissan GT-R a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Nissan GT-R?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Nissan GT-R:
- No significant changes for 2019
- Part of the first GT-R generation introduced for 2009
Is the Nissan GT-R reliable?
Is the 2019 Nissan GT-R a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Nissan GT-R?
The least-expensive 2019 Nissan GT-R is the 2019 Nissan GT-R Pure 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $99,990.
Other versions include:
- Track Edition 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM) which starts at $128,540
- NISMO 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM) which starts at $175,540
- Pure 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM) which starts at $99,990
- Premium 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM) which starts at $110,540
What are the different models of Nissan GT-R?
2019 Nissan GT-R Overview
The 2019 Nissan GT-R is offered in the following submodels: GT-R Coupe, GT-R NISMO. Available styles include Track Edition 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM), NISMO 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM), Pure 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM), and Premium 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM).
What do people think of the 2019 Nissan GT-R?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Nissan GT-R and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 GT-R.
