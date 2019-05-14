Overall rating 7.4 / 10

Back in 2009, the American economy was faltering and fuel prices were rising. It was an inauspicious time for Nissan to launch its new GT-R. Yet with all-wheel drive, a thumping turbocharged V6 and decades of heritage behind it, the GT-R became an immediate sensation. A decade later, the economy is healthy and gas prices are low. The 2019 GT-R, however, is not much different than it was for its debut.

Certainly, the Nissan GT-R continues to squish the backs of passengers into their seats. There are four versions of the GT-R: Pure, Premium, Track Edition and Nismo. Although they all have slightly different features that give them progressively more performance capabilities, all of them share the same basic twin-turbo V6, six-speed dual-clutch transaxle and adjustable all-wheel-drive system.

The non-track GT-R trims have a surprisingly supple ride, making new models far more comfortable to drive around town than older versions. However, it comes at the expense of ultimate handling performance. Though they still perform well on the road, the limits of these street-oriented GT-Rs manifest once you really start pushing. Competitors such as the Porsche 911, which benefit from newer redesigns, offer similar levels of comfort with no performance penalty. It's also fair to say they have a fresher curbside presence.

At the end of the day, though, the GT-R still features an analog gauge cluster and metal shift paddles. It's one of the few cars that doesn't have the word "coddle" in any of its design briefs. If this raw and time-tested approach is for you, check out the 2019 Nissan GT-R.