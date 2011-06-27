Overall rating

If you're in the market for a high-dollar sports car, it's a good time to be alive. There's a new crop of new or refreshed vehicles in that class, including the 2017 Nissan GT-R. Granted, the GT-R remains fundamentally the same vehicle that debuted way back in 2009, but Nissan has tried to keep it fresh over the years with a nip here and a tuck there. That trend continues for 2017 with a subtle face-lift, a slight increase in power and an improved interior.

Like most sports cars, the GT-R requires some sacrifices with regard to comfort and convenience. Then again, shoppers in this arena are generally willing to give up some refinement in the name of performance. And the Nissan GT-R definitely performs, even though it's no spring chicken at this point. It put the mighty 911 Turbo on notice when it first hit the market, and it's still one of the fastest track-day cars you can buy.

What's even more impressive is how easy it is to drive the GT-R quickly. It doesn't take a seasoned racing veteran to make the magic happen, thanks in large part to technological advances that serve as a skill-enhancing safety net to compensate for driver inexperience. The downside is that seat-of-the-pants drivers might feel a bit disconnected as a result, almost as if they're playing a video game.

The new Acura NSX is perhaps the GT-R's most direct rival this year with its similar reliance on technology. More traditional competitors such as the Porsche 911, Audi R8, Mercedes-AMG GT and Jaguar F-Type R provide a more engaging driving experience. We also consider the more affordable Chevrolet Corvette Z06 and Dodge Viper to be viable alternatives with a distinctly American brashness. Fortunately for you, there's not a bad apple in this barrel, so happy hunting.

Standard safety features for the 2017 Nissan GT-R include antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, front and rear parking sensors, and a rearview camera.

During Edmunds performance testing, a 2017 GT-R came to a stop from 60 mph in a very short 102 feet.