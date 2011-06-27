  1. Home
Used 2014 Nissan GT-R Consumer Reviews

5.0
1 reviews
King of the road

Btad, 03/21/2017
Black Edition 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM)
2 of 4 people found this review helpful

There is no finer automobile to scoot down the road at 100+ for extended drives.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
