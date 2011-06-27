Vehicle overview

A supercar can often be seen as an embodiment of an automaker's core philosophy. Some carmakers employ massive engines that churn out brutal amounts of power while others feature jaw-dropping beauty and fantastic visions of the future. In Nissan's case, the 2011 GT-R showcases how stratospheric performance can be achieved through high technology while still allowing a relative bargain in the supercar realm.

Now in its third year, the 2011 Nissan GT-R continues to be one of the most breathtaking performance cars available. It accelerates to 60 mph in less than 4 seconds and stomps the quarter-mile in less than 12. Handling is likewise impressive, with quick steering and an advanced all-wheel-drive system that keeps all four tire patches solidly tethered to the pavement. To achieve this, the GT-R doesn't ask much of the driver, and indeed it's one of easiest cars to drive in its class.

As superb as Nissan's supercar is, there is still room for improvement. For 2011, the GT-R receives a suspension retuning to reduce some of the ride harshness that was one of our complaints in the previous two years. Nissan also saw fit to discontinue the base model and add a few standard features to the surviving Premium GT-R. What remains of our gripes is the lack of a traditional manual transmission and the GT-R's relative heft when compared to other high-performance cars.

Even so, no similarly priced car can challenge the GT-R for its all-around dominance. The new Lotus Evora represents an eyebrow-raising alternative, but sacrifices in comfort and convenience could scare off some drivers. The two-seat 2011 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is also worthy of consideration, but even still, only a truly gifted pilot would be able to keep up with the GT-R. It's only when you start looking at cars like the 2011 Porsche 911 GT3 that you'll find the GT-R outclassed, but at that point the price of entry is considerably higher. In the end, the 2011 Nissan GT-R remains one of the smartest supercar purchases in recent memory.