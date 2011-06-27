Vehicle overview

Few cars embody the concept of maximizing bang for your buck more than the Nissan GT-R. Since it arrived on our shores in 2009, the GT-R has promised supercar performance at sports car prices. Back then, $70,000 was all it cost to buy a 485-horsepower kaiju that could dispatch the likes of the Porsche 911 Turbo and Audi R8 without breaking a sweat.

With 550 horsepower available, the 2016 Nissan GT-R has no trouble accelerating up to warp speed.

With continual improvements over the years and increases in standard feature content, a new GT-R is now in six-figure territory, but Nissan's top sports car remains an impressive beast. The heart of the GT-R is its potent, twin-turbocharged V6, which now produces 550 hp in standard tune. A multitude of computer-controlled systems govern a stellar rear-biased all-wheel-drive system that adjusts the torque split based on multiple factors. Combine all this with an adjustable suspension, and you have a car capable of making a novice driver feel like a track star. For those looking to lay waste to all challengers, a 600-hp Nismo version is available with different suspension tuning, carbon-fiber aero work and Recaro front bucket seats.

The GT-R's biggest drawback lies not so much in what it can or can't do, but in its lower levels of refinement compared to newer high-end sports cars and sport coupes on the market. Alongside these rivals, the GT-R's so-so ride quality doesn't do it any favors, and neither does its intrusive wind noise. Many sports cars in this price range strike a more favorable balance between comfort and performance while the GT-R is laser-focused on attacking challenging roads with tight turns. Nor is the GT-R as affordable as it once was, and the Nismo trim, which costs almost 50 percent more than the regular GT-R, is particularly hard to justify.

The Edmunds.com "B"-rated Nissan GT-R now finds itself sandwiched between more powerful and less expensive sports cars such as the Corvette Z06 and Dodge Viper and more refined vehicles like the 2016 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S and 2016 Jaguar F-Type R Coupe. The all-new 2017 Acura NSX should also warrant consideration. Overall, we still love how the GT can dominate the racetrack (or your favorite back road), but its disadvantages in everyday livability should certainly factor into your purchase decision.