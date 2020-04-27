2021 Nissan GT-R Review

by the Edmunds Experts • 04/27/2020

The Nissan GT-R is a four-seat sport coupe that's received numerous updates since its 2009 debut. For 2021, there is a very limited edition GT-R50 model that celebrates the GT-R's half-century in production. The GT-R50 takes the top-of-the-line GT-R Nismo and puts its styling into the hands of the famed Turin-based Italdesign firm. Good luck getting your hands on one, though, since not more than 50 will be produced and the price starts at $1.1 million.

We were hoping to be able to share the news that the "regular" GT-R was going to receive a much-needed redesign for 2021, but Nissan is being very tight-lipped. We have reports that Nissan intends to keep the GT-R in production, which is good news. The prospect of a possible redesign makes it difficult to recommend buying a 2020 GT-R, so keep checking back for up-to-date information.