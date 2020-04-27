2021 Nissan GT-R
Price Range
- $115,335 to $1.1 million (estimated)
Release Date
- Late 2020
What to expect
- Super exclusive GT-R50 by Italdesign
- Part of the first GT-R generation introduced for 2009
What is the GT-R?
The Nissan GT-R is a four-seat sport coupe that's received numerous updates since its 2009 debut. For 2021, there is a very limited edition GT-R50 model that celebrates the GT-R's half-century in production. The GT-R50 takes the top-of-the-line GT-R Nismo and puts its styling into the hands of the famed Turin-based Italdesign firm. Good luck getting your hands on one, though, since not more than 50 will be produced and the price starts at $1.1 million.
We were hoping to be able to share the news that the "regular" GT-R was going to receive a much-needed redesign for 2021, but Nissan is being very tight-lipped. We have reports that Nissan intends to keep the GT-R in production, which is good news. The prospect of a possible redesign makes it difficult to recommend buying a 2020 GT-R, so keep checking back for up-to-date information.
Edmunds says
The Nissan GT-R has gone a dozen years without a full redesign, yet it remains an impressive sports coupe. It returns very strong performance for a relatively accessible price and is notable for how easy it is to drive. It allows less experienced drivers to get around a racetrack at speeds that would normally be out of reach thanks to clever electronics that maximize traction. On the downside, all of that tech tends to take the driver out of the equation, making it feel more like a video game than a true sports car.
