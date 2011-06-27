Estimated values
2005 Mitsubishi Outlander XLS Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,700
|$2,530
|$2,979
|Clean
|$1,555
|$2,312
|$2,721
|Average
|$1,265
|$1,875
|$2,204
|Rough
|$974
|$1,438
|$1,688
Estimated values
2005 Mitsubishi Outlander LS Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,703
|$2,492
|$2,918
|Clean
|$1,557
|$2,277
|$2,665
|Average
|$1,267
|$1,847
|$2,160
|Rough
|$976
|$1,417
|$1,654
Estimated values
2005 Mitsubishi Outlander LS Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,391
|$2,013
|$2,349
|Clean
|$1,272
|$1,839
|$2,146
|Average
|$1,035
|$1,492
|$1,739
|Rough
|$797
|$1,144
|$1,331
Estimated values
2005 Mitsubishi Outlander LS AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,674
|$2,563
|$3,044
|Clean
|$1,531
|$2,342
|$2,780
|Average
|$1,245
|$1,900
|$2,252
|Rough
|$959
|$1,457
|$1,725
Estimated values
2005 Mitsubishi Outlander Limited Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,078
|$3,062
|$3,592
|Clean
|$1,901
|$2,797
|$3,281
|Average
|$1,546
|$2,269
|$2,658
|Rough
|$1,191
|$1,740
|$2,036
Estimated values
2005 Mitsubishi Outlander LS AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,772
|$2,698
|$3,198
|Clean
|$1,620
|$2,465
|$2,921
|Average
|$1,318
|$1,999
|$2,366
|Rough
|$1,015
|$1,533
|$1,812
Estimated values
2005 Mitsubishi Outlander XLS AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,982
|$2,795
|$3,234
|Clean
|$1,813
|$2,554
|$2,953
|Average
|$1,474
|$2,071
|$2,393
|Rough
|$1,136
|$1,589
|$1,832
Estimated values
2005 Mitsubishi Outlander Limited AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,160
|$3,267
|$3,864
|Clean
|$1,976
|$2,985
|$3,529
|Average
|$1,607
|$2,421
|$2,859
|Rough
|$1,238
|$1,857
|$2,190