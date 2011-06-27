  1. Home
Estimated values
2005 Mitsubishi Outlander XLS Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,700$2,530$2,979
Clean$1,555$2,312$2,721
Average$1,265$1,875$2,204
Rough$974$1,438$1,688
Estimated values
2005 Mitsubishi Outlander LS Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,703$2,492$2,918
Clean$1,557$2,277$2,665
Average$1,267$1,847$2,160
Rough$976$1,417$1,654
Estimated values
2005 Mitsubishi Outlander LS Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,391$2,013$2,349
Clean$1,272$1,839$2,146
Average$1,035$1,492$1,739
Rough$797$1,144$1,331
Estimated values
2005 Mitsubishi Outlander LS AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,674$2,563$3,044
Clean$1,531$2,342$2,780
Average$1,245$1,900$2,252
Rough$959$1,457$1,725
Estimated values
2005 Mitsubishi Outlander Limited Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,078$3,062$3,592
Clean$1,901$2,797$3,281
Average$1,546$2,269$2,658
Rough$1,191$1,740$2,036
Estimated values
2005 Mitsubishi Outlander LS AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,772$2,698$3,198
Clean$1,620$2,465$2,921
Average$1,318$1,999$2,366
Rough$1,015$1,533$1,812
Estimated values
2005 Mitsubishi Outlander XLS AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,982$2,795$3,234
Clean$1,813$2,554$2,953
Average$1,474$2,071$2,393
Rough$1,136$1,589$1,832
Estimated values
2005 Mitsubishi Outlander Limited AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,160$3,267$3,864
Clean$1,976$2,985$3,529
Average$1,607$2,421$2,859
Rough$1,238$1,857$2,190
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2005 Mitsubishi Outlander on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Mitsubishi Outlander with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,272 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,839 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mitsubishi Outlander is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Mitsubishi Outlander with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,272 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,839 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2005 Mitsubishi Outlander, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2005 Mitsubishi Outlander with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,272 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,839 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2005 Mitsubishi Outlander. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2005 Mitsubishi Outlander and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2005 Mitsubishi Outlander ranges from $797 to $2,349, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2005 Mitsubishi Outlander is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.