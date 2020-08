Used 2016 FIAT 500X for Sale Near Me

Gunther Volvo of Daytona - Daytona Beach / Florida

Gunther Volvo of Daytona - Daytona Beach / Florida

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 FIAT 500X Easy with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Remote Start .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZFBCFXBT1GP388033

Stock: P1166

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-16-2020