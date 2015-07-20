Used 2016 FIAT 500X for Sale Near Me
271 listings
- 53,932 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$7,995$3,498 Below Market
- 83,595 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,999$1,833 Below Market
- 24,578 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$11,995$1,855 Below Market
- 29,920 miles
$12,500$2,070 Below Market
- 48,438 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$11,994$2,005 Below Market
- 69,000 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,650
- 55,855 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$9,657$1,807 Below Market
- 68,761 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$10,942$1,173 Below Market
- 29,880 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,995$828 Below Market
- 37,473 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,995$2,129 Below Market
- 61,946 miles
$10,495$1,395 Below Market
- 56,470 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,500$1,103 Below Market
- 26,846 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,075
- 104,302 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$8,950
- 27,951 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,945$1,988 Below Market
- 11,710 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,995$1,647 Below Market
- 18,497 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,800$578 Below Market
- 23,348 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,995$1,430 Below Market
Katrina Fernandez,07/20/2015
Easy 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
Pro's: Very stylish! ( A cross between a Mini Cooper and a CRV) All Wheel Drive at a good starting price (around $24K) Easy to drive and easy to park Small, but not too small. Gas efficient Keyless entry and remote start Con's: Issues with the VIN#'s, resulted in me having a hard time insuring the Car. It would have been nice if the dealership told me about this known issue before I drove off the lot!!! I was only able to find one insurer for my new car, which means I didn't get the best rate. I went back to the dealership and they provided me with a VIN # verification form- hopefully that does the trick. They slipped a piece of paper in my car, with information about the issue when I bought the car. Again, it would have been nice if they addressed the issue up front. I leased the car and the dealer didn't really go over what maintenance is covered under the warranty/lease. Where as we just leased a Toyota for my husband and they scheduled the first oil change in 6 months before we even left the dealership. Back seat is just large enough for passengers, but I imagine somebody 6' tall would have issues back there. Overall, I'm very happy with the car so far.
