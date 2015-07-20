Used 2016 FIAT 500X for Sale Near Me

271 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
500X Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 271 listings
  • 2016 FIAT 500X Easy in Gray
    used

    2016 FIAT 500X Easy

    53,932 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $7,995

    $3,498 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 FIAT 500X Trekking in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 FIAT 500X Trekking

    83,595 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $8,999

    $1,833 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 FIAT 500X Trekking in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 FIAT 500X Trekking

    24,578 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $11,995

    $1,855 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 FIAT 500X Trekking in White
    used

    2016 FIAT 500X Trekking

    29,920 miles
    Great Deal

    $12,500

    $2,070 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 FIAT 500X Trekking in White
    used

    2016 FIAT 500X Trekking

    48,438 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $11,994

    $2,005 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 FIAT 500X Pop in Gray
    used

    2016 FIAT 500X Pop

    69,000 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,650

    Details
  • 2016 FIAT 500X Trekking in Black
    used

    2016 FIAT 500X Trekking

    55,855 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $9,657

    $1,807 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 FIAT 500X Trekking in Black
    used

    2016 FIAT 500X Trekking

    68,761 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $10,942

    $1,173 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 FIAT 500X Trekking Plus in Dark Red
    used

    2016 FIAT 500X Trekking Plus

    29,880 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $15,995

    $828 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 FIAT 500X Pop in White
    used

    2016 FIAT 500X Pop

    37,473 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,995

    $2,129 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 FIAT 500X Easy in Black
    used

    2016 FIAT 500X Easy

    61,946 miles
    Great Deal

    $10,495

    $1,395 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 FIAT 500X Trekking Plus in Yellow
    used

    2016 FIAT 500X Trekking Plus

    56,470 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $12,500

    $1,103 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 FIAT 500X Trekking Plus in Black
    used

    2016 FIAT 500X Trekking Plus

    26,846 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,075

    Details
  • 2016 FIAT 500X Easy
    used

    2016 FIAT 500X Easy

    104,302 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $8,950

    Details
  • 2016 FIAT 500X Easy in White
    used

    2016 FIAT 500X Easy

    27,951 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $12,945

    $1,988 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 FIAT 500X Easy in White
    used

    2016 FIAT 500X Easy

    11,710 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $12,995

    $1,647 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 FIAT 500X Lounge in Black
    used

    2016 FIAT 500X Lounge

    18,497 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $16,800

    $578 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 FIAT 500X Trekking in Dark Brown
    used

    2016 FIAT 500X Trekking

    23,348 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $11,995

    $1,430 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following FIAT 500X searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 271 listings
  1. Home
  2. FIAT
  3. FIAT 500X
  4. Used 2016 FIAT 500X

Consumer Reviews for the FIAT 500X

Read recent reviews for the FIAT 500X
Overall Consumer Rating
3.661 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 61 reviews
  • 5
    (46%)
  • 4
    (20%)
  • 3
    (8%)
  • 2
    (3%)
  • 1
    (23%)
No not the tiny Fiat, the NEW Fiat with AWD!
Katrina Fernandez,07/20/2015
Easy 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
Pro's: Very stylish! ( A cross between a Mini Cooper and a CRV) All Wheel Drive at a good starting price (around $24K) Easy to drive and easy to park Small, but not too small. Gas efficient Keyless entry and remote start Con's: Issues with the VIN#'s, resulted in me having a hard time insuring the Car. It would have been nice if the dealership told me about this known issue before I drove off the lot!!! I was only able to find one insurer for my new car, which means I didn't get the best rate. I went back to the dealership and they provided me with a VIN # verification form- hopefully that does the trick. They slipped a piece of paper in my car, with information about the issue when I bought the car. Again, it would have been nice if they addressed the issue up front. I leased the car and the dealer didn't really go over what maintenance is covered under the warranty/lease. Where as we just leased a Toyota for my husband and they scheduled the first oil change in 6 months before we even left the dealership. Back seat is just large enough for passengers, but I imagine somebody 6' tall would have issues back there. Overall, I'm very happy with the car so far.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
FIAT
500X
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related FIAT 500X info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings