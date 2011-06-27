Used 2015 Nissan Juke for Sale Near Me
- $9,713Great Deal | $3,400 below market
2015 Nissan Juke S44,542 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gettel Toyota of Charlotte County - Punta Gorda / Florida
CARFAX 1-Owner! Value priced below the market average! This 2015 Nissan JUKE S, has a great Bordeaux Black exterior, and a clean Black interior! -Only 44,542 miles which is low for a 2015 ! This model has many valuable options -Backup Camera -Bluetooth -Satellite Radio -Aux. Audio Input -All Wheel Drive -Automatic Headlights -Security System -Power Locks -Keyless Entry -Power Windows -Steering Wheel Controls -Cruise Control Automatic Transmission -Rear Bench Seats -Alloy Wheels -Tire Pressure Monitors On top of that, it has many safety features -Brake Assist -Traction Control -Stability Control Save money at the pump, knowing this Nissan JUKE gets 31.0/26.0 MPG! Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 1801 Tamiami Trl, Punta Gorda, FL 33950. *Customer must trade-in a vehicle to receive $1,000 Trade Assist Credit; *Trade Assist credit is provided by this dealership; See dealer for complete details. **Financing must be provided by a lender using this dealership's assistance for Customer to receive $1,000 Financing Credit Assist credit; See dealer for complete details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Juke S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AF5MV5FT562297
Stock: T109357A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- $13,188Great Deal | $2,243 below market
2015 Nissan Juke SL47,699 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Grieco Chevrolet - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER! BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR! FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR! IT'S THAT EASY! SPLASH GUARDS/ STAINLESS EXHAUST FINISHER / CENTER ARMREST. 2015 Nissan Juke SL Silver Odometer is 16093 miles below market average! 26/31 City/Highway MPG Grieco Chevrolet of Fort Lauderdale has always been a family business that cares about delivering the best possible purchase and service experience to our customers. Thank you for considering Grieco Chevrolet of Fort Lauderdale. We look forward to serving you for many years to come. All prices plus dealer installed equipment or accessories and based on financing being obtained with Grieco Chevrolet Fort Lauderdale. See dealer for complete details. All prices reflect nine hundred ninety eight cash or trade. Must Finance with dealer. Plus, tax, tag, dealer fee, and any applicable activation or reconditioning fees. Chevrolet service oil change and multi-point vehicle inspection.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Juke SL with 360-degree camera, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AF5MV9FT555207
Stock: KS687620A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- $9,182Great Deal | $1,738 below market
2015 Nissan Juke S93,834 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Miracle Toyota - Haines City / Florida
Recent Arrival!28/32 City/Highway MPG 2015 Nissan Juke S 1.6L I4 DOHC 16V Gun Metallic.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Juke S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (28 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AF5MR4FT509870
Stock: FT509870
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- $12,891Great Deal | $2,347 below market
2015 Nissan Juke SL58,162 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Crown Honda of Southpoint - Durham / North Carolina
***ALL NEW TIRES A $800.00 VALUE***, ***BRAKES HAVE MORE THAN 50% OF PAD LIFE REMAINING!***, ***MANAGER SPECIAL - PRICE NOT A MISPRINT - THIS MONTH ONLY!!***, ***NON SMOKER! WELL CARED FOR!***, ***SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE!***, ***WE DELIVER ANYWHERE***, Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Moonroof, Multimedia Package, Navigation System, New Feature, Power Mirror Package, Power Package, Premium Wheels, Sunroof/Moonroof, Juke SL, 1.6L I4 DOHC 16V, AWD, Gun Metallic, Black w/Leather Seat Trim, AroundView Monitor (AVM), Navigation System, Radio: NissanConnect w/Navigation & Mobile Apps, Rockford Fosgate ecoPUNCH Premium Audio System, Technology Package.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Gun Metallic 2015 Nissan Juke SL AWD CVT with Xtronic 1.6L I4 DOHC 16VCrown Honda of Southpoint Home of the 110% price protection Guarantee ask associate for details.Odometer is 8822 miles below market average! 26/31 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Juke SL with 360-degree camera, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AF5MV5FT552997
Stock: FT552997
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-04-2020
- $12,000Great Deal | $1,327 below market
2015 Nissan Juke SV36,013 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Napleton's Autopark Urbana Pre-owned - Urbana / Illinois
2015 Nissan Juke SV 1.6L I4 DOHC 16V FWD CVT with Xtronic Super Black Local Trade.Napleton's Auto Park of Urbana also offers the highest quality certified and pre-owned vehicles and represent the best value around! Come experience a friendly, comfortable shopping experience with no pressure. Our staff is dedicated to the highest customer service in sales, parts and service departments. We have over 20 loaner vehicles and offer free car washes for life! All of our pre-driven vehicles undergo a complete, thorough inspection and if we feel they meet our standards we then fully recondition and detail them to sell to our valued customers. FREE Car Washes for the LIFE of your vehicle at Napleton's Auto Park, WiFi, Shuttle Service In Champaign, Urbana and Savoy, State-of-the-art service center with clean and comfortable children's play area, customer waiting area, and FREE refreshments. SERVING: CHAMPAIGN, URBANA, SPRINGFIELD, DECATUR, DANVILLE, RANTOUL, MAHOMET, CHARLESTON, MATTOON, SAVOY. We are right off exit 184 in I74 and Cunningham Ave.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Juke SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (28 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AF5MR5FT504239
Stock: H200020B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- $11,587Great Deal | $1,551 below market
2015 Nissan Juke SL76,673 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Classic Mazda - Orlando / Florida
2015 Nissan Juke SLOne owner, Clean Carfax Vehicle History Report, LEATHER SEATS, MOONROOF, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, Alloy wheels, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.28/32 City/Highway MPGYou can't buy the wrong car at Classic Mazda! Exchange or return your vehicle within 5 days /300 miles for a full refund.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Juke SL with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (28 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AF5MR2FT510922
Stock: FT510922
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- New Listing$8,990Great Deal | $4,231 below market
2015 Nissan Juke S42,821 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Spradley Barr Motors Toyota - Cheyenne / Wyoming
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Juke S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AF5MV2FT563052
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,199Great Deal | $2,094 below market
2015 Nissan Juke S93,279 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jenkins Nissan - Lakeland / Florida
Super Black 2015 Nissan Juke S FWD 1.6L I4 DOHC 16V CVT with Xtronic Fresh Oil change and 142 point inspection. 28/32 City/Highway MPG Call us today to schedule your VIP test drive !!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Juke S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (28 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AF5MR3FT513649
Stock: 20K20A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $11,491Great Deal | $2,047 below market
2015 Nissan Juke SV59,229 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Beck Chevrolet Buick GMC - Palatka / Florida
Clean CARFAX. ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Silver 2015 Nissan Juke SV AWD 1.6L I4 DOHC 16V Beck Chevrolet Buick GMC is here to serve you with a full line of GM vehicles. We take pride in helping you find the one that's right for you! Whether you're looking for a new or used car, our sales team can help with its no-pressure philosophy. Let us show you how great of a dealership we are through our customer service and the products we offer. We are your #1 choice for new & used cars and trucks. Purchasing any new or used vehicle can be overwhelming. At Beck Automotive, we make the process easy and enjoyable. Stop by our Palatka dealership and find out why people from Jacksonville, St. Augustine, Orange Park, Middleburg, Ponte Vedra, Palatka, Green Cove Springs, Fruit Cove and Starke are choosing Beck Chevrolet Buick GMC as their preferred new & used car dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Juke SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AF5MV5FT565796
Stock: GN7851A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- $13,491Great Deal | $821 below market
2015 Nissan Juke NISMO61,397 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Harbor Nissan - Port Charlotte / Florida
Call Harbor Nissan now @ 941-629-1171 or see this vehicle at www.harbornissan.com for today's internet special! Clean CARFAX. 2015 Nissan Juke NISMO Super Black 4D Sport Utility CVT with Xtronic 1.6L I4 DOHC 16V Harbor Nissan. 4329 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte 941-764-5640, HARBOR VALUE PRICED VEHICLE. See dealer for details., JUST ARRIVED.. Won't Last Long, Call Harbor Nissan now at 941-629-1171 or visit us at www.harbornissan.com for today's eprice!, AWD. 26/31 City/Highway MPG AWD Only at Harbor Nissan! Call us now at 941-629-1171.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 26/31 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Juke NISMO with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AF5MV3FT560516
Stock: 90317A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- $12,700Great Deal | $1,603 below market
2015 Nissan Juke SV27,696 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Platinum Motorcars of Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Juke SV with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (28 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AF5MRXFT511851
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,895Great Deal
2015 Nissan Juke SV36,173 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Houston Used Auto Sales - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Juke SV with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (28 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AF5MR7FT511354
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$13,950Good Deal | $2,315 below market
2015 Nissan Juke SL31,370 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Zeigler Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Schaumburg - Schaumburg / Illinois
Recent Arrival! 2015 Nissan Juke SL Red Alert POWER SUNROOF *, FACTORY NAVIGATION *, ONE OWNER *, AUTO CHECK CERTIFIED *, NON SMOKER *, HEATED SEATS *, POWER WINDOWS * POWER LOCKS * CRUISE CONTROL *, PRE CERTIFIED, AUX PORT FOR MOBILE DEVISES *, SIRIUS XM, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS *, KEYLESS ENTRY *, FOG LIGHTS, ALLOY WHEELS *, BLUETOOTH *, AWD.26/31 City/Highway MPGAt Zeigler Schaumburg CDJ, Home of the BEST PRICE GUARANTEE, we take pride in treating our customers like family, ensuring that your experience is one that you will never forget. Every vehicle has been through a 125 point safety inspection completed by a certified technician and professionally cleaned and disinfected for your protection. Take advantage of our VIP internet experience by contacting us at 847-882-8400 to schedule a test drive. We are proud to service customers in Schaumburg, Arlington Heights, Palatine, Elgin, Barrington, Chicago, & anywhere in the Great state of Illinois, saving you time & money on any New or Pre-owned vehicle! See dealer for complete details, dealer is not responsible for pricing errors, all prices, plus tax, title, plate, and doc fee. Serving Illinois and all of our surrounding cities like Schaumburg, Arlington Heights, Palatine, Elgin, Barrington, & Chicago. Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/. Zeigler CDJ- FOR A GREAT EXPERIENCE .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Juke SL with 360-degree camera, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AF5MV3FT551573
Stock: 200565A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- $10,998
2015 Nissan Juke S24,511 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Hgreg Nissan Delray - Delray Beach / Florida
AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Axle Ratio: 5.798, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: NissanConnect w/Mobile Apps/AM/FM/CD, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, AWD. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and dealer fees, and destination charges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Juke S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AF5MV9FT566062
Stock: D1012
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-13-2019
- $12,300Good Deal | $1,679 below market
2015 Nissan Juke S43,355 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tom Wood Subaru - Indianapolis / Indiana
This 2015 Nissan Juke S is a **TOM WOOD CERTIFIED PREOWNED** providing Lifetime Powertrain Coverage at no cost to you!! It is equipped with **Backup Camera** **Leather** **CD player** **Bluetooth** **Power Locks** **Power Windows** **Remote keyless entry** and more!!!!!! 28/32 City/Highway MPG Tom Wood Subaru Promise: OUR ENTIRE TEAM IS COMMITTED TO HELPING YOU BUY A CAR THE WAY WE WOULD WANT TO BUY A CAR! At our dealership we believe in 'MARKET VALUE PRICING.' We use real time Internet price comparisons to constantly adjust prices to provide 'ALL BUYERS' our 'BEST PRICE' possible. We do not mark them up to mark them down! The car you want the way you want! Proudly selling and servicing all makes of used cars, used trucks and used suv's like Ford, Chevy, Buick, Cadillac, Toyota, Honda, Nissan, BMW, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, VW, Subaru, Lexus, Volvo, Mitsubishi, Hyundai, Kia, Mini, Porsche, Range Rover and Jaguar in : Indianapolis, Carmel, Noblesville, Westfield, Fishers, Anderson, Lawrence, Broad Ripple, Avon, Plainfield, Crawfordsville, Mooresville, Camby, Brownsburg, Martinsville, Center Grove, Greenwood, Greenfield, Southport, Beech Grove, Bloomington, Richmond, New Castle, Lawrence, Evansville, Merrilville, Ft Wayne.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Juke S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (28 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AF5MR2FT508328
Stock: S18496A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $9,495Good Deal | $1,351 below market
2015 Nissan Juke S97,441 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mira Auto Sales - Raleigh / North Carolina
2015 NISSAN JUKE S 4 DOOR WAGON 1.6L I4 F DOHC 16V GASOLINE AWD, AUTOMATIC CLOTH SEATS POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, CD PLAYER, AUX SYS, TRACTION CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Juke S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AF5MVXFT550792
Stock: 3271
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,563Good Deal | $1,438 below market
2015 Nissan Juke SL48,196 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Courtesy Palm Harbor Honda - Palm Harbor / Florida
New Price! *NAVIGATION SYSTEM*, *ALL WHEEL DRIVE / AWD*, *LEATHER SEATS*, *SL PACKAGE*, *LOW MILES / ONLY 48K MILES*, *SIRIUSXM*, *SUNROOF / MOONROOF*, *SIRIUSXM*, *WE SHIP ANYWHERE*, *BUY ON-LINE*, AWD.Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Gun Metallic 2015 Nissan Juke SL 4D Sport Utility **LOW MILES** AWD CVT with Xtronic 1.6L I4 DOHC 16VOdometer is 17820 miles below market average! 26/31 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Juke SL with 360-degree camera, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AF5MV6FT558355
Stock: FT558355
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- $10,900
2015 Nissan Juke S34,000 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Huffmans Auto Sales - Mount Pleasant / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Juke S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AF5MV1FT550342
Certified Pre-Owned: No