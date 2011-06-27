Close

Gettel Toyota of Charlotte County - Punta Gorda / Florida

CARFAX 1-Owner! Value priced below the market average! This 2015 Nissan JUKE S, has a great Bordeaux Black exterior, and a clean Black interior! -Only 44,542 miles which is low for a 2015 ! This model has many valuable options -Backup Camera -Bluetooth -Satellite Radio -Aux. Audio Input -All Wheel Drive -Automatic Headlights -Security System -Power Locks -Keyless Entry -Power Windows -Steering Wheel Controls -Cruise Control Automatic Transmission -Rear Bench Seats -Alloy Wheels -Tire Pressure Monitors On top of that, it has many safety features -Brake Assist -Traction Control -Stability Control Save money at the pump, knowing this Nissan JUKE gets 31.0/26.0 MPG! Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 1801 Tamiami Trl, Punta Gorda, FL 33950. *Customer must trade-in a vehicle to receive $1,000 Trade Assist Credit; *Trade Assist credit is provided by this dealership; See dealer for complete details. **Financing must be provided by a lender using this dealership's assistance for Customer to receive $1,000 Financing Credit Assist credit; See dealer for complete details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Nissan Juke S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 26 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JN8AF5MV5FT562297

Stock: T109357A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-29-2020