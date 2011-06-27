  1. Home
Estimated values
2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,379$9,184$10,952
Clean$7,170$8,916$10,616
Average$6,751$8,380$9,946
Rough$6,332$7,844$9,275
Estimated values
2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport ES 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,892$9,794$11,659
Clean$7,668$9,508$11,302
Average$7,220$8,937$10,588
Rough$6,772$8,365$9,874
Estimated values
2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,586$10,647$12,667
Clean$8,342$10,336$12,279
Average$7,855$9,715$11,504
Rough$7,368$9,094$10,728
Estimated values
2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.4 ES 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,189$10,094$11,961
Clean$7,956$9,800$11,595
Average$7,492$9,211$10,863
Rough$7,027$8,621$10,130
Estimated values
2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,061$10,031$11,961
Clean$7,832$9,739$11,595
Average$7,375$9,153$10,863
Rough$6,918$8,568$10,130
Estimated values
2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.4 GT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,445$10,425$12,365
Clean$8,206$10,121$11,986
Average$7,726$9,513$11,229
Rough$7,247$8,904$10,472
Estimated values
2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,955$8,668$10,346
Clean$6,757$8,415$10,029
Average$6,363$7,909$9,396
Rough$5,968$7,403$8,763
Estimated values
2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.4 GT 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,870$10,992$13,071
Clean$8,618$10,672$12,671
Average$8,115$10,030$11,870
Rough$7,611$9,389$11,070
Estimated values
2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.4 ES 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,524$9,384$11,205
Clean$7,311$9,110$10,862
Average$6,884$8,563$10,176
Rough$6,457$8,015$9,490
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,757 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,415 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,757 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,415 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,757 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,415 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport ranges from $5,968 to $10,346, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.