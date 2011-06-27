Estimated values
2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,379
|$9,184
|$10,952
|Clean
|$7,170
|$8,916
|$10,616
|Average
|$6,751
|$8,380
|$9,946
|Rough
|$6,332
|$7,844
|$9,275
Estimated values
2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport ES 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,892
|$9,794
|$11,659
|Clean
|$7,668
|$9,508
|$11,302
|Average
|$7,220
|$8,937
|$10,588
|Rough
|$6,772
|$8,365
|$9,874
Estimated values
2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,586
|$10,647
|$12,667
|Clean
|$8,342
|$10,336
|$12,279
|Average
|$7,855
|$9,715
|$11,504
|Rough
|$7,368
|$9,094
|$10,728
Estimated values
2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.4 ES 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,189
|$10,094
|$11,961
|Clean
|$7,956
|$9,800
|$11,595
|Average
|$7,492
|$9,211
|$10,863
|Rough
|$7,027
|$8,621
|$10,130
Estimated values
2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,061
|$10,031
|$11,961
|Clean
|$7,832
|$9,739
|$11,595
|Average
|$7,375
|$9,153
|$10,863
|Rough
|$6,918
|$8,568
|$10,130
Estimated values
2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.4 GT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,445
|$10,425
|$12,365
|Clean
|$8,206
|$10,121
|$11,986
|Average
|$7,726
|$9,513
|$11,229
|Rough
|$7,247
|$8,904
|$10,472
Estimated values
2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,955
|$8,668
|$10,346
|Clean
|$6,757
|$8,415
|$10,029
|Average
|$6,363
|$7,909
|$9,396
|Rough
|$5,968
|$7,403
|$8,763
Estimated values
2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.4 GT 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,870
|$10,992
|$13,071
|Clean
|$8,618
|$10,672
|$12,671
|Average
|$8,115
|$10,030
|$11,870
|Rough
|$7,611
|$9,389
|$11,070
Estimated values
2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.4 ES 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,524
|$9,384
|$11,205
|Clean
|$7,311
|$9,110
|$10,862
|Average
|$6,884
|$8,563
|$10,176
|Rough
|$6,457
|$8,015
|$9,490