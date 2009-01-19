Used 1998 Mitsubishi Montero for Sale Near Me

2 listings
Montero Reviews & Specs
  • 2002 Mitsubishi Montero Limited in White
    used

    2002 Mitsubishi Montero Limited

    174,553 miles

    $5,530

  • 2005 Mitsubishi Montero Limited in Light Brown
    used

    2005 Mitsubishi Montero Limited

    197,928 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,995

Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Montero

Gonna Miss that Old Dog
Jim,01/19/2009
Been driving Monteros for 15 years now and have had great reliability. Just blew a head gasket after 193800 miles on a great 1998 model. Sad to hear dealership say it'd cost 5-6000 min to get a rebuilt engine with 87k. I've had great experiences on hwy, beach, back roads and fields. Only thing I'd change would be the alarm system. Buying another brand SUV tonight but if I can find a way to fix my old dog for a few $ I would love to keep her around- I like the look and the ride.
