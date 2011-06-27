Used 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer Consumer Reviews
A Fun car to drive
Purchased new in Sept. 06, after shopping all the others, Toyota, Nissan, Honda, etc... we picked the Lancer. There is plenty of room for the driver, I'm 6'4". Will carry 4 adults and luggage. Handles great, good performance, for a 4 dr sedan. Very comfortable for short or long drives (took a 7 day 4k mile trip) gets 25-30 mpg around town and 29-36 hwy. have over 98k miles and still runs great, with only oil changes, tires and timing belt replaced, still has factory brakes! one of the best if not the best car I have every owned/driven (have owned 36 cars/trucks)
Love my Lancer 3
As of October 2010 with over 55,000 miles still loving my 2006 Lancer SE. I had to get new tires at 50,000 miles and the brakes are about due for service (at 58,000 miles!!). I used to tell people my 1993 Honda Civic was the best car I ever owned, but I think my Lancer has beat it. Nothing but regular maintenance after 55,000 miles and 4 years, incredible!
2006 Lancer
I recently was t-boned on the drivers side. The Lancer was totaled but I walked away. I am completely satisfied with the saftey and reliablity of the car.
Sportcompact Segment's Best Kept Secret
I did not know of the exsistance of this particular Lancer model, but I was forced to research this car due to rising insurance costs. I went to the dealership and was handed the keys to the Lancer ralliart W/5 speed manual transmission, the moment I slipped the transmission into first gear and rolled away, I knew deep in my heart that my search for a car was offically over. I took a left turn out of the dealership and headed straight for the interstate where I merged into traffic with authority. The smooth clutch and short throw transmission were a pure joy to operate. Torque is present in abundance with no need to downshift to pass. The handling is telepathic and this car has a great sounding exhaust.
Mitusubishi Lancer ES - Excellent Value
The Lancer is an excellent value! It has Japanese build quality, feels substantial, gets good fuel economy, has an above average sound sytem, and it absorbs bumps with ease. So far my car has been very reliable. I drove a 1999 Mitsubishi Lancer MX-Extra 1.5 4cylinder in Asia for 4 years and put 178,000 trouble free miles even under extremely heat, stress, and stop and go traffic. My brother is still driving it. The 2006 Lancer feels much stiffer, has more power, interior room and should easily last 250,000 miles+ if maintained according to the owners' manual. Overall this is one of the best Japanese Econo Sedans money can buy. It has a solid build quality. The best value is the ES. Go for the Ralliart if you want to go 0-100 fast and then back down to 0 with all round disc and the 2.4L engine.
Sponsored cars related to the Lancer
Related Used 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2012
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2010
- Used BMW X4 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 2011
- Used Chrysler 300 2015
- Used Toyota Tundra 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2004
- Used Lincoln Continental 2017
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2002
- Used Ram 2500 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 GLC-Class
- 2021 Honda Odyssey News
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- 2019 AMG GT
- MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- BMW 7 Series 2021
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- 2019 Audi S3
- 2021 Audi R8 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2019
- 2019 Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage