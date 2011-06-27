Estimated values
2006 Mitsubishi Lancer ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,594
|$2,441
|$2,898
|Clean
|$1,437
|$2,206
|$2,621
|Average
|$1,122
|$1,736
|$2,068
|Rough
|$807
|$1,267
|$1,514
Estimated values
2006 Mitsubishi Lancer Ralliart 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,908
|$2,874
|$3,396
|Clean
|$1,720
|$2,597
|$3,072
|Average
|$1,343
|$2,045
|$2,423
|Rough
|$966
|$1,492
|$1,775
Estimated values
2006 Mitsubishi Lancer SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,536
|$2,271
|$2,668
|Clean
|$1,384
|$2,053
|$2,413
|Average
|$1,081
|$1,616
|$1,904
|Rough
|$777
|$1,179
|$1,394
Estimated values
2006 Mitsubishi Lancer Ralliart 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,116
|$3,261
|$3,879
|Clean
|$1,907
|$2,947
|$3,509
|Average
|$1,489
|$2,320
|$2,768
|Rough
|$1,071
|$1,692
|$2,028
Estimated values
2006 Mitsubishi Lancer O-Z Rally 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,601
|$2,284
|$2,654
|Clean
|$1,443
|$2,064
|$2,400
|Average
|$1,127
|$1,625
|$1,894
|Rough
|$810
|$1,186
|$1,387
Estimated values
2006 Mitsubishi Lancer ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,441
|$2,173
|$2,569
|Clean
|$1,298
|$1,964
|$2,324
|Average
|$1,014
|$1,546
|$1,833
|Rough
|$729
|$1,128
|$1,343
Estimated values
2006 Mitsubishi Lancer SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,659
|$2,521
|$2,986
|Clean
|$1,495
|$2,278
|$2,701
|Average
|$1,168
|$1,793
|$2,131
|Rough
|$840
|$1,308
|$1,560
Estimated values
2006 Mitsubishi Lancer O-Z Rally 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,674
|$2,515
|$2,969
|Clean
|$1,508
|$2,273
|$2,686
|Average
|$1,178
|$1,789
|$2,119
|Rough
|$847
|$1,305
|$1,552